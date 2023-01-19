Ambulatory Health Care Services Market is Likely to Grasp the Value of USD 5.42 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Trends, Challenges and Competitive Landscape

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- " Ambulatory Health Care Services Market " is the title of a new report from Data Bridge Market Research. Key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment are all dissected in detail in the research. The Ambulatory Health Care Services market research report draws attention to key market dynamics of the sector. This market report describes the strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the Ambulatory Health Care Services industry. A comprehensive discussion about numerous market-related topics in the report is sure to assist the client in studying the market on a competitive landscape. The research and analysis carried out in this Ambulatory Health Care Services report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share, or success of a new product

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the ambulatory healthcare services market which is USD 3.40 billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 5.42 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Ambulatory service centers (ASC) are also known as outpatient care facilities. These outpatient medical care facilities offer services such as consultation, diagnosis, treatment, and intervention. It is a more convenient alternative to outpatient hospital procedures. Ophthalmology, orthopaedics, gastroenterology, plastic surgery, pain management, gynaecology, and many other specialties are represented in ASC. Physicians have spearheaded the development of ASC in order to improve patient care, quality, and cost-effectiveness.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise by 57% by 2020. The increased demand for healthcare systems due to chronic disease has become a major concern. Similarly, chronic disease is expected to increase demand for ambulatory healthcare services. According to WHO research, chronic diseases are expected to account for nearly three-quarters of all deaths worldwide by 2020. According to the studies, 71% of deaths in developing countries may be caused by ischaemic heart disease (IHD), 75% by stroke, and 70% by diabetes. As a result, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to fuel the growth of the ambulatory health care services market.

Competitive Landscape

The research promotes high-end commercialization and profit-steering opportunities, and it takes market dimensions and volatility into account.

This section of the report also focuses on accurately decoding the competitive landscape with astute high-end identification of frontline players, complete with an in-depth analytical study of their business choices and investment discretion, to ensure thoroughly impeccable investor participation and noteworthy growth prospects.

To ensure a smooth ride and hopeful business returns despite numerous odds and unprecedented hurdles, this research has carefully gauged facts pertaining to portfolio advancements, geographical presence, and other essential market details.

Some of the major players operating in the ambulatory health care services market are:

AMSURG (U.S.)

IntegraMed America (U.S.)

Terveystalo (Finland)

Aspen Healthcare (U.K.)

Medical Facilities Corporation (Canada)

Symbion Pty Ltd (U.S.)

HCA Healthcare (U.S.)

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

LVL Medical (France)

DaVita Inc. (U.S.)

Sonic Healthcare Limited (Australia)

Surgery Partners (U.S.)

Medical Facilities Corporation (Canada)

Opportunities for Key Players:

Government Initiatives

Governments are increasing their investments in primary healthcare facilities in order to provide more accessible medical care. In February 2016, NHS reforms involving increased funding for general physicians to relieve pressure on accident and emergency departments boosted the prospects of Primary Healthcare Properties (PHP). Various business strategies implemented by prominent companies are also expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segments Covered in Ambulatory Health Care Services Industry Research

Type

Primary Care Offices

Emergency Departments

Surgical Specialty

Diagnosis

Observation

Consultation

Treatment

Intervention

Rehabilitation Services

Medical Specialty

Application

Orthopedics

Ophthalmology

Gastroenterology

Plastic Surgery

Pain Management

Spinal Injections

Key Industry Drivers:

Increasing use of robotics

The increasing use of robotics in ambulatory services enables doctors to perform complex procedures with greater precision, flexibility, and control than traditional techniques. These factors are expected to drive the ambulatory health care services market forward. For instance, CMR Surgical (CMR) announced the launch of the Versius Surgical Robotic System in March 2022, which was installed in an outpatient surgical practice for the first time in Europe for hernia surgery.

An increasing number of outpatient care services

The increasing number of outpatient care services and acquisitions of several ambulatory surgical centers by market players are expected to drive market growth in this region. For instance, in 2021, United Surgical Partners International (USPI) agreed to acquire SurgCenter Development's remaining centers as part of a 1.2 billion USD long-term development agreement. Tenet/USPI will acquire ownership of 92 ambulatory surgery centers in 21 states as part of this transaction.

Ambulatory Health Care Services Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the ambulatory health care services market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the ambulatory health care services market due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases among people and the favourable reimbursement scenario for ambulatory services in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 due to the rising awareness about ambulatory centers and technological adoption.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Ambulatory Health Care Services Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Ambulatory Health Care Services Market, By Type Global Ambulatory Health Care Services Market, By Application Global Ambulatory Health Care Services Market, By Region Global Ambulatory Health Care Services Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

