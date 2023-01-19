Rockville, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Equestrian Equipment Market to reach US$ 3,300 Million by 2032: Fact.MR

The Growing Popularity Of Horseback Riding As A Sport And Leisure Activity Is Driving The Equestrian Equipment Industry

The equestrian equipment market reached a valuation of US$ 2,200 Million in 2023. Furthermore, across the 2023-2033 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a 4.1% CAGR, reaching US$ 3,300 Million. New equine technologies are being created that allow for reliable assessments and documentation of horse health that trainers may use. Smart equestrian equipment for horse performance and maintenance has had a significant influence on the market.

Enthusiasts and experts alike are drawn to innovative innovations in the equestrian equipment market that give measures for improving training approaches. For example, the sophisticated synchronization system on exhibit at BETA (British Equestrian Trade Association) allows assessment through the use of sensors in reins that can measure riders' contact with reins at all times.

Report Attributes



Details Historical Data 2023 - 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 3300 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 4.1 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2023, Fact.MR expects the equestrian equipment industry to be valued at US$ 2200 Million

According to Fact.MR, a CAGR of 3% was recorded for the equestrian equipment market from 2018-2022

From 2023 to 2033, the equestrian equipment industry is poised to flourish at a 4.1% CAGR

By 2033, the equestrian equipment landscape is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 3300 Million

The Helmets segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

As per Fact.MR’s projections, the market for equestrian equipment in the UK will likely expand at a 4% CAGR

China is poised to yield a CAGR of 3.5% with respect to equestrian equipment in 2033



“According to the Equine Business Association, more than 16 million people globally are projected to engage in the sport. This feature is projected to open up new growth opportunities for equestrian equipment producers, influencing the market in the future years.” comments an analyst at Fact.MR.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Equestrian Equipment Industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for the Equestrian Equipment in various applications. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale players. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In March 2022, Carlyle Group, a worldwide investment corporation, agreed to purchase the Dainese Group from Investcorp and Lino Dainese. Cristiano Silei will remain CEO of the firm. As is normal, the acquisition is subject to regulatory clearances.

In October 2021, Cavallo announces the launch of a Product Suite to Improve Distribution. Software that increases execution, control, and intelligence for an optimal distribution strategy will be introduced at the company's Product Premiere Week.

Recent Developments :

Some of the prominent Prominent Equestrian Equipment Service Players:

Ariat International

Dainese S.p.A

Cavallo GmbH

HKM Sports Equipment GmbH

Key Segments Covered in the Equestrian Equipment Industry Survey

By Product Type : Equine Equipment Saddle pad Stirrup Saddle Horseshoes and Protection Boots Snaffle Bridle Accessories Rider Equipment Riding Boots Gloves Helmets Protective Vests

By Buyer Type : Individual Institutional Others

By Sales Channel : Specialty Stores Others

By Sports Type : Individual Sports Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa





More Insights Available



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Equestrian Equipment market, presenting historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product Type (Equine Equipment and Rider Equipment), Buyer Type (Individual, Institutional and Others), Sales Channel (Specialty Stores and Others), Sports Type (Individual Sports and Others), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).



