American National Bankshares Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings

| Source: American National Bankshares, Inc. American National Bankshares, Inc.

Danville, Virginia, UNITED STATES

DANVILLE, Va., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB) (“American National” or the “Company”) today reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings of $8.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share. Those results compare to earnings of $11.3 million, or $1.05 per diluted common share, during the same quarter in the prior year, and earnings of $9.3 million, or $0.87 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were $34.4 million, or $3.23 per diluted common share, compared to $43.5 million, or $4.00 per diluted common share, for the same period of 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey V. Haley, commented, “American National finished 2022 on a positive note with strong earnings for the fourth quarter and the full year. Loan growth was again exceptional, and while we experienced deposit outflows during the period consistent with industry trends, we are pleased with balance sheet trends overall. While there has been some slowing, business activity and our local economies remain fairly stable in spite of factors associated with elevated inflation and rising rates.”

“I am so proud and appreciative of the efforts of our employees, the support of our customers and our shareholders over the past year. In October, American National was named one of the “Best Banks to Work For” by American Banker for the third consecutive year. This achievement is a testament to our efforts to provide a great place to work for a great team. We had a very successful year financially and achieved many other nonfinancial initiatives during the year as we prepare the Company for future growth and success.”

Fourth quarter 2022 highlights include:

  • Earnings produced a return on average tangible common equity of 14.50% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 15.74% in the previous quarter and 17.63% for the same quarter in the prior year (non-GAAP).

  • Net interest income increased $281 thousand, or 1.2%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $1.2 million, or 5.1%, when compared to the same quarter in 2021.

  • Fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 3.33% for the quarter, up from 3.20% in the third quarter of 2022 and up from 2.93% in the same quarter of the prior year (non-GAAP).

  • Noninterest revenues decreased $1.2 million, or 24.2%, when compared to the previous quarter, and decreased $1.2 million, or 25.5%, compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

  • Noninterest expense increased $386 thousand, or 2.3%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $1.4 million, or 8.9%, when compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

  • Average loans held for investment excluding U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans grew $104.6 million, or 20.3% annualized, during the fourth quarter compared to $57.2 million, or 11.4% annualized, growth in the third quarter of this year and $69.0 million, or 14.9% annualized, growth in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

  • The Company recognized a provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2022 of $1.2 million compared to $615 thousand in the third quarter of 2022 and a negative provision of $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans outstanding were 0.15% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to (0.01%) in the previous quarter and (0.00%) in the same quarter of 2021.

  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.05% at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, down from 0.07% at December 31, 2021.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by $281 thousand, or 1.2%, to $24.3 million compared to $24.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter of 2021 reflected an increase of $1.2 million, or 5.1%. The FTE net interest margin for the quarter was 3.33%, up from 3.20% in the prior quarter and 2.93% in the same quarter a year ago (non-GAAP). The margin expansion relative to the previous quarter was primarily due to a 34-basis point increase in yield on average earning assets partially offset by a 36-basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The higher yield resulted from a shift in the earning assets mix caused by excess deposits in other banks being deployed into the loan portfolio as well as increased yields on loans, securities, and deposits in other banks due to the rise in interest rates. The higher interest cost on liabilities was also a result of higher interest rates and some additional borrowing costs associated with short term FHLB advances during the period. The increase in margin from fourth quarter 2021 was also attributable to the higher rate environment and asset mix changes partially offset by substantially more PPP related income in 2021.

The Company’s FTE net interest margin includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. During the fourth quarter of 2022, net accretion related to acquisition accounting amounted to $253 thousand compared to $454 thousand in the prior quarter and $2.1 million for the same quarter in 2021. Estimated remaining net accretion from acquisitions for the periods indicated is as follows (dollars in thousands):

For the years ending December 31, (estimated): 
2023$744
2024        457
2025     324
2026       252
2027       116
Thereafter       112

ASSET QUALITY

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $1.4 million as of December 31, 2022 and as of September 30, 2022, down substantially from $2.4 million at December 31, 2021. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 0.05% at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, and 0.07% at December 31, 2021. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $1.2 million compared to $615 thousand in the previous quarter and a negative provision of $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of the previous year. The provision expense increase for the fourth quarter as compared to third quarter of 2022 was a function of continued loan growth coupled with charge-off activity during the period. The negative provision in the fourth quarter of 2021 was the result of continued improvement in economic conditions, ongoing low charge-off and delinquency rates, and overall strong asset quality metrics.

The allowance for loan losses was $19.6 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $19.2 million at September 30, 2022 and $18.7 million at December 31, 2021. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans outstanding were 0.15% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to (0.01%) and (0.00%) in the third quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment was 0.89% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.91% at September 30, 2022, and 0.96% at December 31, 2021.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income decreased $1.2 million, or 24.2%, to $3.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from the prior quarter and $1.2 million, or 25.5%, from $4.8 million in the same quarter in the prior year. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter was primarily due to a reduction in equity income from investments in small business investment companies. During the fourth quarter of 2022, investments in these entities resulted in losses recorded of $263 thousand, compared to earnings of $501 thousand in the prior quarter and $462 thousand in the same quarter of the prior year. In addition, an impairment charge of $146 thousand was recorded during the fourth quarter of 2022 on an acquired real estate property from a previous acquisition. Mortgage income also decreased $212 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 as demand continues to slow due to higher mortgage rates. The decrease for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the same quarter in the prior year can also be attributed to the aforementioned small business investment company losses and from mortgage revenue contraction associated with lower volumes due to higher mortgage rates. Mortgage banking income decreased by $570 thousand, or 76.4%, compared to the same quarter of 2021.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 amounted to $16.8 million, up $386 thousand, or 2.3%, when compared to $16.4 million for the previous quarter and up $1.4 million, or 8.9%, from $15.5 million for the same quarter in the previous year. The increase in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter of 2022 was primarily from increased charitable contributions and data processing and technology costs. The increase from the same quarter of 2021 was the result of higher compensation associated with a lower staffing vacancy rate and increased incentive accruals.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was 18.90%, compared to 20.92% for the prior quarter and 21.79% for the same quarter in the prior year. The Company recognized a tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2022 resulting from adjustments from investment partnership income tax returns. The effective tax rate fluctuations are attributable to changes in pre-tax earnings and the levels of permanent tax differences.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at December 31, 2022 were $3.1 billion, an increase of $16.6 million from September 30, 2022 and a decrease of $268.7 million from December 31, 2021. The increase from the previous quarter is due to an increase in loans, net, partially offset by lower interest-bearing deposits in other banks resulting from a decrease in deposits and a decrease in the investment portfolio for maturities during the period.

At December 31, 2022, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $2.2 billion, an increase of $67.0 million, or 12.7% annualized, from September 30, 2022. Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) increased $239.9 million, or 12.3%, from December 31, 2021.

Investment securities available for sale amounted to $608.1 million at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $33.8 million, or 5.3%, compared to September 30, 2022, and a decrease of $84.4 million, or 12.2%, compared to December 31, 2021.

Deposits amounted to $2.6 billion at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $94.5 million, or 14.1% annualized, from September 30, 2022 and a decrease of $294.0 million, or 10.2%, compared to December 31, 2021.

The Company continues to be well-capitalized as defined by regulators, with tangible common equity to tangible assets of 7.82% at December 31, 2022 compared to 7.59% at September 30, 2022 and compared to 8.17% at December 31 2021 (non-GAAP). The Company’s common equity Tier 1, Tier 1, total, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 11.69%, 12.84%, 13.65% and 10.35%, respectively, at December 31, 2022.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $3.0 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $1.2 billion of trust, investment, and brokerage assets in its Wealth Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National's website at www.amnb.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). American National’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. American National intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. American National’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of American National include but are not limited to: (1) the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the associated efforts to limit the spread of the virus; (2) expected revenue synergies and cost savings from acquisitions and depositions; (3) changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislation and regulation, and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (4) the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, and demand for financial services in American National’s market areas; (5) the adequacy of the level of the allowance for loan losses, the amount of loan loss provisions required in future quarters, and the failure of assumptions underlying the allowance for loan losses; (6) cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (7) accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and (8) other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by American National with the Securities and Exchange Commission. American National undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
Jeffrey W. Farrar
Executive Vice President, COO & CFO
(434)773-2274
farrarj@amnb.com

American National Bankshares Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited
    
 December 31
  2022   2021 
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$32,207  $23,095 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 41,133   487,773 
Securities available for sale, at fair value 608,062   692,467 
Restricted stock, at cost 12,651   8,056 
Loans held for sale 1,061   8,481 
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 2,186,449   1,946,580 
Less allowance for loan losses (19,555)  (18,678)
Net Loans 2,166,894   1,927,902 
Premises and equipment, net 32,900   35,564 
Assets held-for-sale 1,382   - 
Other real estate owned, net 27   143 
Goodwill 85,048   85,048 
Core deposit intangibles, net 3,367   4,627 
Bank owned life insurance 29,692   29,107 
Other assets 51,478   32,334 
    
Total assets$3,065,902  $3,334,597 
    
    
Liabilities   
Demand deposits -- noninterest-bearing$1,010,602  $1,009,081 
Demand deposits -- interest-bearing 484,037   547,878 
Money market deposits 574,330   719,498 
Savings deposits 269,426   259,193 
Time deposits 257,933   354,703 
Total deposits 2,596,328   2,890,353 
Customer repurchase agreements 370   41,128 
Other short-term borrowings 100,531   - 
Long-term borrowings 28,334   28,232 
Other liabilities 19,165   20,092 
Total liabilities 2,744,728   2,979,805 
    
Shareholders' equity   
Preferred stock, $5 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized,  
none outstanding -   - 
Common stock, $1 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized,  
10,608,781 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and  
10,766,967 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 10,538   10,710 
Capital in excess of par value 141,948   147,777 
Retained earnings 223,664   201,380 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (54,976)  (5,075)
Total shareholders' equity 321,174   354,792 
    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$3,065,902  $3,334,597 
    


American National Bankshares Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited
          
 For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended
 12/31/22 9/30/22 12/31/21 12/31/22 12/31/21
Interest and Dividend Income:         
Interest and fees on loans$23,544  $21,160  $21,706  $82,568  $87,040 
Interest and dividends on securities:         
Taxable 2,721   2,664   2,012   10,065   7,309 
Tax-exempt 110   110   92   407   385 
Dividends 126   118   115   473   464 
Other interest income 415   1,099   223   2,491   598 
Total interest and dividend income 26,916   25,151   24,148   96,004   95,796 
          
Interest Expense:         
Interest on deposits 1,597   741   655   3,553   3,645 
Interest on short-term borrowings 633   11   3   659   22 
Interest on long-term borrowings 398   392   386   1,554   1,738 
Total interest expense 2,628   1,144   1,044   5,766   5,405 
          
Net Interest Income 24,288   24,007   23,104   90,238   90,391 
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 1,159   615   (1,955)  1,597   (2,825)
          
Net Interest Income After Provision for (recovery of)         
   Loan Losses 23,129   23,392   25,059   88,641   93,216 
          
Noninterest Income:         
Trust and brokerage fees 1,522   1,603   1,529   6,521   6,019 
Service charges on deposit accounts 597   681   695   2,676   2,611 
Interchange fees 1,117   1,013   1,127   4,107   4,152 
Other fees and commissions 207   233   182   906   801 
Mortgage banking income 176   388   746   1,666   4,195 
Securities gains, net -   -   35   -   35 
Income (loss) from Small Business Investment Companies (263)  501   462   1,409   1,972 
Income from insurance investments 103   100   137   747   1,199 
Losses on premises and equipment, net (146)  (2)  (297)  (228)  (885)
Other 297   243   228   1,003   932 
Total noninterest income 3,610   4,760   4,844   18,807   21,031 
          
Noninterest Expense:         
Salaries and employee benefits 9,446   9,618   8,461   36,382   32,342 
Occupancy and equipment 1,499   1,514   1,484   6,075   6,032 
FDIC assessment 209   227   220   903   864 
Bank franchise tax 501   488   446   1,953   1,767 
Core deposit intangible amortization 300   310   351   1,260   1,464 
Data processing 864   818   734   3,310   2,958 
Software 417   362   357   1,505   1,368 
Other real estate owned, net (1)  3   (17)  3   131 
Other 3,599   3,108   3,427   12,695   12,082 
Total noninterest expense 16,834   16,448   15,463   64,086   59,008 
          
Income Before Income Taxes 9,905   11,704   14,440   43,362   55,239 
Income Taxes 1,872   2,448   3,147   8,934   11,713 
Net Income$8,033  $9,256  $11,293  $34,428  $43,526 
          
Net Income Per Common Share:         
Basic$0.76  $0.87  $1.05  $3.23  $4.00 
Diluted$0.76  $0.87  $1.05  $3.23  $4.00 
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:         
Basic 10,607,678   10,640,952   10,774,268   10,672,314   10,873,817 
Diluted 10,609,937   10,643,073   10,776,970   10,674,613   10,877,231 
          



American National Bankshares Inc.          
Financial Highlights          
Unaudited          
            
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)      At or for the Twelve Months 
  4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Ended December 31,  
   2022   2022   2021   2022   2021  
            
EARNINGS          
Interest income$ 26,916  $25,151  $24,148  $ 96,004  $95,796  
Interest expense 2,628   1,144   1,044   5,766   5,405  
Net interest income 24,288   24,007   23,104   90,238   90,391  
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 1,159   615   (1,955)  1,597   (2,825) 
Noninterest income 3,610   4,760   4,844   18,807   21,031  
Noninterest expense 16,834   16,448   15,463   64,086   59,008  
Income taxes 1,872   2,448   3,147   8,934   11,713  
Net income 8,033   9,256   11,293   34,428   43,526  
            
PER COMMON SHARE           
Net income per share - basic$ 0.76  $0.87  $1.05  $ 3.23  $4.00  
Net income per share - diluted 0.76   0.87   1.05   3.23   4.00  
Cash dividends paid 0.30   0.28   0.28   1.14   1.09  
Book value per share 30.27   29.54   32.95   30.27   32.95  
Book value per share - tangible (a) 21.94   21.18   24.62   21.94   24.62  
Closing market price 36.93   31.95   37.68   36.93   37.68  
            
FINANCIAL RATIOS          
Return on average assets 1.05 % 1.17 % 1.35 % 1.43 % 1.37 %
Return on average common equity 10.15   11.21   12.82   13.81   12.50  
Return on average tangible common equity (a) 14.50   15.74   17.63   19.41   17.34  
Average common equity to average assets 10.33   10.42   10.50   10.35   10.96  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a) 7.82   7.59   8.17   7.82   8.17  
Net interest margin, taxable equivalent (a) 3.33   3.20   2.93   2.97   3.05  
Efficiency ratio (a) 58.82   55.98   53.45   57.37   51.05  
Effective tax rate 18.90   20.92   21.79   20.60   21.20  
            
PERIOD-END BALANCES          
Securities$ 620,713  $650,267  $700,523  $ 620,713  $700,523  
Loans held for sale 1,061   2,852   8,481   1,061   8,481  
Loans, net 2,186,449   2,119,415   1,946,580   2,186,449   1,946,580  
Goodwill and other intangibles 88,415   88,715   89,675   88,415   89,675  
Assets 3,065,902   3,049,320   3,334,597   3,065,902   3,334,597  
Assets - tangible (a) 2,977,487   2,960,605   3,244,922   2,977,487   3,244,922  
Deposits 2,596,328   2,690,870   2,890,353   2,596,328   2,890,353  
Customer repurchase agreements 370   625   41,128   370   41,128  
Long-term borrowings 28,334   28,308   28,232   28,334   28,232  
Shareholders' equity 321,174   313,390   354,792   321,174   354,792  
Shareholders' equity - tangible (a) 232,759   224,675   265,117   232,759   265,117  
            
AVERAGE BALANCES          
Securities (b)$ 713,996  $728,535  $654,595  $ 720,001  $549,554  
Loans held for sale 972   3,915   8,121   3,235   11,257  
Loans, net 2,168,636   2,064,088   1,943,238   2,052,158   1,953,121  
Interest-earning assets 2,920,992   3,005,292   3,154,730   3,042,775   2,967,799  
Goodwill and other intangibles 88,593   88,886   89,855   89,048   90,413  
Assets 3,066,362   3,170,328   3,357,223   3,211,668   3,176,564  
Assets - tangible (a) 2,977,769   3,081,442   3,267,368   3,122,620   3,086,151  
Interest-bearing deposits 1,609,503   1,723,931   1,868,695   1,765,134   1,797,385  
Deposits 2,641,133   2,775,516   2,914,381   2,794,005   2,736,571  
Customer repurchase agreements 704   18,719   39,645   24,005   37,632  
Long-term borrowings 28,318   28,293   28,218   28,280   31,878  
Shareholders' equity 316,697   330,318   352,395   332,356   348,158  
Shareholders' equity - tangible (a) 228,104   241,432   262,540   243,308   257,745  
            
American National Bankshares Inc.          
Financial Highlights          
Unaudited          
            
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)      At or for the Twelve Months 
  4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Ended December 31,  
   2022   2022   2021   2022   2021  
CAPITAL           
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 10,607,678   10,640,952   10,774,268   10,672,314   10,873,817  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 10,609,937   10,643,073   10,776,970   10,674,613   10,877,231  
            
COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM          
Total shares of common stock repurchased 3,269   60,104   16,580   206,978   264,579  
Average price paid per share of common stock$ 36.44  $34.26  $37.12  $ 36.26  $33.10  
            
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES          
Beginning balance$ 19,189  $18,505  $20,630  $ 18,678  $21,403  
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 1,159   615   (1,955)  1,597   (2,825) 
Charge-offs (834)  (31)  (76)  (1,019)  (146) 
Recoveries 41   100   79   299   246  
Ending balance$ 19,555  $19,189  $18,678  $ 19,555  $18,678  
            
LOANS          
Construction and land development$ 197,525  $210,500  $134,221  $ 197,525  $134,221  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 418,462   423,678   391,517   418,462   391,517  
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 827,728   764,963   731,034   827,728   731,034  
Residential real estate 338,132   324,468   289,757   338,132   289,757  
Home equity 93,740   93,659   93,203   93,740   93,203  
Commercial and industrial 304,247   295,541   299,773   304,247   299,773  
Consumer 6,615   6,606   7,075   6,615   7,075  
Total$ 2,186,449  $2,119,415  $1,946,580  $ 2,186,449  $1,946,580  
            
NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END          
Nonperforming loans:          
90 days past due and accruing$ 16  $18  $216  $ 16  $216  
Nonaccrual 1,307   1,171   2,006   1,307   2,006  
Other real estate owned and repossessions 80   196   143   80   143  
Nonperforming assets$ 1,403  $1,385  $2,365  $ 1,403  $2,365  
            
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS          
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.89 % 0.91 % 0.96 % 0.89 % 0.96 %
Allowance for loan losses to          
nonperforming loans 1,478.08   1,613.88   840.59   1,478.08   840.59  
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05   0.05   0.07   0.05   0.07  
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.06   0.06   0.11   0.06   0.11  
Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans 0.15   (0.01)  (0.00)  0.05   (0.01) 
           
            
            
OTHER DATA          
Fiduciary assets at period-end (c) (d)$ 736,121  $693,153  $752,410  $ 736,121  $752,410  
Retail brokerage assets at period-end (c) (d)$ 413,235  $376,891  $418,850  $ 413,235  $418,850  
Number full-time equivalent employees (e) 359   363   346   359   346  
Number of full service offices 26   26   26   26   26  
Number of loan production offices 1   1   1   1   1  
Number of ATMs 34   34   36   34   36  
            
            
Notes:          
            
(a) - This financial measure is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of    
non-GAAP financial measures, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end    
of this release.    
(b) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses.    
(c) - Market value.    
(d) - Assets are not owned by American National and are not reflected in the consolidated balance    
sheet.          
(e) - Average for period.          
            


   American National Bankshares Inc.
   Net Interest Income Analysis
   For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
   (Dollars in thousands)
   Unaudited
                
        Interest     
    Average Balance Income/Expense (a) Yield/Rate 
                
     2022  2021  2022  2021 2022 2021 
Loans:             
 Commercial$304,303 $310,175 $3,464 $3,386 4.52%4.33%
 Real estate 1,858,591  1,634,660  20,014  18,244 4.31 4.46 
 Consumer 6,714  6,524  107  112 6.32 6.81 
  Total loans (b) 2,169,608  1,951,359  23,585  21,742 4.34 4.45 
                
Securities:            
 U.S. Treasury 152,082  116,629  351  242 0.92 0.83 
 Federal agencies & GSEs 105,119  93,042  364  265 1.39 1.14 
 Mortgage-backed & CMOs 345,217  355,492  1,498  1,117 1.74 1.26 
 State and municipal 69,451  63,148  361  314 2.08 1.99 
 Other 42,127  26,284  410  305 3.89 4.64 
  Total securities 713,996  654,595  2,984  2,243 1.67 1.37 
                
Deposits in other banks 37,388  548,776  415  223 4.40 0.16 
                
 Total interest-earning assets 2,920,992  3,154,730  26,984  24,208 3.69 3.07 
                
Non-earning assets 145,370  202,493         
                
  Total assets$3,066,362 $3,357,223         
                
Deposits:            
 Demand$494,572 $505,528  95  37 0.08 0.03 
 Money market 590,509  743,354  974  101 0.65 0.05 
 Savings 273,580  257,289  67  6 0.10 0.01 
 Time  250,842  362,524  461  511 0.73 0.56 
  Total deposits 1,609,503  1,868,695  1,597  655 0.39 0.14 
                
Customer repurchase agreements 704  39,645  -  3 - 0.03 
Other short-term borrowings 62,004  -  633  - 4.08 - 
Long-term borrowings 28,318  28,218  398  386 5.62 5.47 
 Total interest-bearing            
  liabilities 1,700,529  1,936,558  2,628  1,044 0.62 0.21 
                
Noninterest bearing demand deposits 1,031,630  1,045,686         
Other liabilities 17,506  22,584         
Shareholders' equity 316,697  352,395         
  Total liabilities and            
   shareholders' equity$3,066,362 $3,357,223         
                
Interest rate spread        3.07%2.86%
Net interest margin        3.33%2.93%
                
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)    24,356  23,164     
Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)    68  60     
Net interest income    $24,288 $23,104     
                
                
Notes:             
                
(a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/ 
amortization of deferred loan fees and costs. 
(b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances. 
(c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis. 



   Net Interest Income Analysis
   For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
   (Dollars in thousands)
   Unaudited
                
        Interest     
    Average Balance Income/Expense (a) Yield/Rate 
                
     2022  2021  2022  2021 2022 2021 
Loans:             
 Commercial$292,833 $372,538 $11,448 $18,819 3.91%5.05%
 Real estate 1,755,982  1,584,856  70,837  67,887 4.03 4.28 
 Consumer 6,578  6,984  423  475 6.43 6.80 
  Total loans (b) 2,055,393  1,964,378  82,708  87,181 4.02 4.44 
                
Securities:            
 U.S. Treasury 150,886  57,048  1,372  507 0.91 0.89 
 Federal agencies & GSEs 107,311  97,943  1,348  1,132 1.26 1.16 
 Mortgage-backed & CMOs 355,331  308,158  5,420  4,142 1.53 1.34 
 State and municipal 68,928  61,698  1,399  1,272 2.03 2.06 
 Other 37,545  24,707  1,510  1,205 4.02 4.88 
  Total securities 720,001  549,554  11,049  8,258 1.53 1.50 
                
Deposits in other banks 267,381  453,867  2,491  598 0.93 0.13 
                
 Total interest-earning assets 3,042,775  2,967,799  96,248  96,037 3.16 3.24 
                
Non-earning assets 168,893  208,765         
                
  Total assets$3,211,668 $3,176,564         
                
Deposits:            
 Demand$522,043 $476,710  202  152 0.04 0.03 
 Money market 688,631  710,948  1,648  758 0.24 0.11 
 Savings 273,788  243,123  102  26 0.04 0.01 
 Time  280,672  366,604  1,601  2,709 0.57 0.74 
  Total deposits 1,765,134  1,797,385  3,553  3,645 0.20 0.20 
                
Customer repurchase agreements 24,005  37,632  26  22 0.11 0.06 
Other short-term borrowings 15,629  -  633  - 4.05 - 
Long-term borrowings 28,280  31,878  1,554  1,738 5.50 5.45 
 Total interest-bearing            
  liabilities 1,833,048  1,866,895  5,766  5,405 0.31 0.29 
                
Noninterest bearing demand deposits 1,028,871  939,186         
Other liabilities 17,393  22,325         
Shareholders' equity 332,356  348,158         
  Total liabilities and            
   shareholders' equity$3,211,668 $3,176,564         
                
Interest rate spread        2.85%2.95%
Net interest margin        2.97%3.05%
                
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)    90,482  90,632     
Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)    244  241     
Net interest income    $90,238 $90,391     
                
                
Notes:             
                
(a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/ 
amortization of deferred loan fees and costs. 
(b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances. 
(c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis. 


American National Bankshares Inc.          
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures         
Unaudited          
           
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     At or for the Twelve Months 
 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Ended December 31,  
  2022   2022   2021   2022   2021  
EFFICIENCY RATIO          
Noninterest expense$ 16,834  $16,448  $15,463  $ 64,086  $59,008  
Subtract: loss (gain) on sale of OREO 2   -   -   2   (111) 
Subtract: core deposit intangible amortization (300)  (310)  (351)  (1,260)  (1,464) 
 $ 16,536  $16,138  $15,112  $ 62,828  $57,433  
           
Net interest income$ 24,288  $24,007  $23,104  $ 90,238  $90,391  
Tax equivalent adjustment 68   59   60   244   241  
Noninterest income 3,610   4,760   4,844   18,807   21,031  
Subtract: gain on securities -   -   (35)  -   (35) 
Add: loss on fixed assets 146   2   297   228   885  
 $ 28,112  $28,828  $28,270  $ 109,517  $112,513  
           
Efficiency ratio 58.82 % 55.98 % 53.46 % 57.37 % 51.05 %
           
TAX EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME         
Non-GAAP measures:          
Interest income - loans$ 23,585  $21,191  $21,742  $ 82,708  $87,181  
Interest income - investments and other 3,399   4,019   2,466   13,540   8,856  
Interest expense - deposits (1,597)  (741)  (655)  (3,553)  (3,645) 
Interest expense - customer repurchase          
agreements -   (11)  (3)  (26)  (22) 
Interest expense - other short-term borrowings (633)  -   -   (633)  (1) 
Interest expense - long-term borrowings (398)  (392)  (386)  (1,554)  (1,738) 
Total net interest income$ 24,356  $24,066  $23,164  $ 90,482  $90,632  
Less non-GAAP measures:          
Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - loans (41)  (31)  (36)  (139)  (141) 
Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - securities (27)  (28)  (24)  (105)  (100) 
GAAP measures$ 24,288  $24,007  $23,104  $ 90,238  $90,391  
           
NET INTEREST MARGIN          
Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.33 % 3.20 % 2.93 % 2.97 % 3.05 %
Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.32 % 3.19 % 2.93 % 2.97 % 3.05 %
           
RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY         
Return on average equity (GAAP basis) 10.15 % 11.21 % 12.82 % 13.81 % 12.50 %
Impact of excluding average goodwill          
and other intangibles 4.35   4.53   4.81   5.60   4.84  
Return on average tangible equity          
(non-GAAP) 14.50 % 15.74 % 17.63 % 19.41 % 17.34 %
           
TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS          
Equity to assets ratio (GAAP basis) 10.48 % 10.28 % 10.64 % 10.48 % 10.64 %
Impact of excluding goodwill and          
other intangibles (2.66)  (2.69)  (2.47)  (2.66)  (2.47) 
Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio          
(non-GAAP) 7.82 % 7.59 % 8.17 % 7.82 % 8.17 %
           
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE          
Book value per share (GAAP basis)$ 30.27  $29.54  $32.95  $ 30.27  $32.95  
Impact of excluding goodwill and          
other intangibles (8.33)  (8.36)  (8.33)  (8.33)  (8.33) 
Tangible book value per share          
(non-GAAP)$ 21.94  $21.18  $24.62  $ 21.94  $24.62  
           
ADJUSTED LOAN LOSS ALLOWANCE          
Allowance for loan losses$ 19,555  $19,189  $18,678  $ 19,555  $18,678  
Credit discount on purchased loans 3,068   3,477   4,474   3,068   4,474  
Adjusted loan loss allowance$ 22,623  $22,666  $23,152  $ 22,623  $23,152  
           
Total loans, net$ 2,186,449  $2,119,415  $1,946,580  $ 2,186,449  $1,946,580  
Subtract: PPP loans, net (74)  (95)  (12,239)  (74)  (12,239) 
Total loans less PPP loans, net$ 2,186,375  $2,119,320  $1,934,341  $ 2,186,375  $1,934,341  
           
Adjusted loan loss allowance to          
total loans less PPP loans, net 1.03 % 1.07 % 1.20 % 1.03 % 1.20 %
           
Allowance for loan losses to          
total loans less PPP loans, net 0.89 % 0.91 % 0.97 % 0.89 % 0.97 %
           