Bunker Fuel Market is Expected to Witness US$ 196.19 Billion Valuation by 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Expanding marine transportation leading to increase in number of ships is fuelling the growth of bunker fuel market. Maritime transport plays a significant role in international trade and global economy. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, global fleet size increased by 3.04% in 2021 compared to 2020, across all types except for general cargo ships and other ships. The bunker fuel market size was pegged at US$ 159.12 Bn in 2021.



An assessment of bunker fuel market trends finds that rise in international seaborne trade and increase in offshore exploration & production activities to spur growth prospects. Increasing demand for crude oil, coal, steel, and iron leading to augmented offshore exploration and production activities, is contributing to the growth of bunker fuel market. Rapid increase in exploration activities and swift rise in demand for new hydrocarbon reserves is leading to increasing shift from onshore to offshore exploration.

Technological advancements leading to rise in exploration activities at deep offshore locations and other marginal oil & gas fields, are some prominent bunker fuel market growth factors. Exploration vessels, anchor handlers, platform supply vessels, cable layers, and stand-by vessels are key offshore fleet components in the oil & gas sector. Thus, a significant volume of hydrocarbon production currently obtained from offshore locations stokes demand for bunker fuel.

Bunker Fuel Market – Key findings of the Report

High-sulfur Fuel Oil (HSFO) segment held the leading 49.13% share of bunker fuel market in 2021. Growth of the segment is attributed to its low cost over other bunker fuels. Marine Diesel Oil and Very-low Sulfur Fuel Oil segments are likely to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period.

Tanker fleet application segment held the leading 31.63% share of bunker fuel market in 2021. Rise in demand for crude oil, petroleum products, chemicals, and liquid raw materials is driving the segment. Crude oil is extensively used in power generation. It is used as a fuel for vehicles and heat buildings. Tanker fleet comprises specialized purpose-built vessels designed to

Container fleet segment held 30.9% share of bunker fuel market in 2021. Container fleet is widely used to transport metal products, electrical machinery, accessories, and other goods, which, in turn fuels demand for bunker fuel.

Leading independent sellers held significant 47.5% share of bunker fuel market in 2021. Growth of leading independent sellers segment is attributed to their well-established setup that includes blending units and storage terminals. They also provide distribution services at ports, to create brand value.

Asia Pacific held a significant 47.7% of bunker fuel market share in 2021. The bunker fuel market in the region is projected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. Singapore is a major market for bunker fuel in the region; the country held more than 20.3% share of bunker fuel market in the region.



Bunker Fuel Market – Growth Drivers

Rise in demand for marine transportation, leading to increase in number of ships in operation is fuelling the growth of bunker fuel market

Increasing offshore exploration to meet the growing demand for crude oil, coal, and iron opens lucrative revenue streams

Bunker Fuel Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the bunker fuel market are;

TotalEnergies SE

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

BP p.l.c.

Gazprom Neft

BP Sinopec Marine Fuels

ExxonMobil Corporation

World Fuel Services Corporation

Bunker Holding

Neste Oyj

Brightoil Petroleum Limited

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Lukoil

Chevron U.S.A. Inc.

Shell plc

GAC



The bunker fuel market is segmented as follows;

Bunker Fuel Market, by Fuel

High-sulfur Fuel Oil

Very-low Sulfur Fuel Oil

Marine Diesel Oil

Liquefied Natural Gas

Bunker Fuel Market, by Application

Tanker Fleet

Container Fleet

Bulk & General Cargo Fleet

Others

Bunker Fuel Market, by Seller

Major Oil Companies

Leading Independent Sellers

Small Independent Sellers



Bunker Fuel Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



