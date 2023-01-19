The aquaculture vaccines market was valued at US$ 245.13 million in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 569.72 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2028

New York, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aquaculture Vaccines Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type of Vaccine, Species, and Route of Administration" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06382125/?utm_source=GNW





The growing demand for aquatic animal-derived food products such as oil, caviar, protein powders, and meat encourages farmers to use vaccinations for aquaculture to gain high profitability.Consumers are becoming aware of the nutritious value of animal protein.



The demand for healthy, sustainable, and high-quality meat products with fewer or no drugs is also increasing rapidly.



Regular fish consumption is widely promoted as a part of a healthy diet.Fishes have a higher protein content compared to terrestrial animal meat and have a lower feed conversion rate (FCR) than land animals, and more protein can be produced using this lower feed rate from fish.



Furthermore, fish protein is highly digestible and rich in essential amino acids that are low in animal-sourced protein.Fish and shellfish consumption can decrease the risk of heart disease, inflammation, and arthritis.



The health benefits of fish are mainly linked to the presence of long-chain omega 3 (n-3) polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA).In addition, fish protein is a rich source of bioactive peptides.



These can offer many positive health benefits if they are consumed in an appropriate concentration and bioavailable within the human body. Further, health benefits include the control of blood pressure through the inhibition of enzymes within the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS); maintenance of bone health; control of inflammation (antioxidant peptides), mental health through the action of opioid peptides and platelet-activating factor acetyl-hydrolase inhibitory (PAF-AH) peptides), and several other bioactivities. Thus, the need for healthy breeding of aquatic animals is increasing, propelling the demand for aquaculture vaccines.



Development of Novel Vaccines to Fuel Market Growth in Future



In recent years, aquaculture has attained a major economic revolution.Advancements in science have paved new avenues in basic and applied research areas for developing and designing novel and effective vaccines and improving existing vaccines for various infectious diseases.



Recent developments in vaccines and vaccinology are done to discover new vaccine candidates to combat fish pathogens, including mycotic and parasitic agents, for which vaccines are still lacking.



• On April 27, 2021, ICAR launched CIBA-Nodavac-R to combat VNN that affects many marines, brackishwater, and freshwater fishes, causing up to 100% mortality in larval and early juvenile stages. Red-spotted grouper nervous necrosis virus (RGNNV) is the only genotype prevalent in India and most other tropical countries. The disease is transmitted vertically and horizontally. CIBA-Nodavac-R is an injectable recombinant VNN vaccine that can effectively prevent VNN caused by RGNNV in fingerlings and prevent vertical transmission in brooders.



• In January 2022, Benchmark Animal Health and Cermaq Group AS received US$ 0.43 million from the Research Council of Norway to support a collaborative research project to develop a vaccine against salmon diseases caused by Tenacibaculum bacteria.



• In October 2021, a professor from Sylhet Agriculture University (SAU), Bangladesh, developed an oral vaccine for fish that can protect various fish species from bacterial diseases and boost their production. The vaccine can be given to the fish after mixing it with their feed.



Therefore, novel vaccine developments are expected to boost the market for aquaculture vaccines during the forecast period.



Type of Vaccine-Based Insights



Based on type of vaccine, the aquaculture vaccines market is segmented into live vaccines, inactivated vaccines, and other vaccines.The inactivated vaccines segment held the largest market share in 2021.



The market for the live vaccines segment is likely to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



Species-Based Insights



The aquaculture vaccines market, based on species, is segmented into tilapia, trout, salmon, shrimps, and others. The salmon segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.



Route of Administration -Based Insights



Based on route of administration, the aquaculture vaccines market is segmented into injection, immersion, and oral. The injection segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.



World Health Organization (WHO), the Aquaculture Research & Development journal, The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Government of Canada, Statistisches Bundesamt (Destatis), Chinese Academy of Engineering Forecast, Norwegian Seafood Council, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Indonesia ministry data, Vietnam’s Ministry of agriculture and rural development (MARD), World Bank data, Department of Emergency Medicine, Aquaculture Research & Development journal, and Chilean Salmon Council are a few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the aquaculture vaccines market.

