Market Logic Software to Launch First Generative AI Solution for Consumer Insights

BERLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Logic Software, the global leader for insights management solutions, has announced the development of a new portfolio of Artificial Intelligence for Consumer Insights (AICI) products tailored to serve enterprise market research and consumer insights teams.

The first product in the portfolio, to be launched in Q2 2023, will pioneer the use of an AICI assistant that can be embedded within standard applications to support interactive decision-making for consumer businesses 24/7, and will leverage the OpenAI Large Language Model (LLM).

This new product adds generative AI capabilities to Market Logic's expertise in managing market and consumer insights within enterprise organisations. Rather than generating search results in a list, this technology will allow business users to receive complete, natural language answers to their market and consumer intelligence questions.

"This product will free up valuable resources for insights teams while simultaneously driving an insights-driven culture by providing trusted insights integrated directly into your daily workflows," said Olaf Lenzmann, Chief Innovation & Product Officer at Market Logic Software. "Ultimately, this means companies can make better decisions and deliver stronger ROI on their research. We're excited to be taking this next step into the world of AICI and to continue building better insights solutions with our clients and partners."

The announcement builds on Market Logic's long history of innovation within the insights industry. The company's award-winning insights engagement platform has helped clients such as Nike, L'Oréal, Mercedes-Benz, Phillips, and Unilever to centralize all internal and external knowledge assets, conduct new research, and connect with business stakeholders through a single hub.

Market Logic has already enlisted several Fortune 500 lead users in its limited beta program for the AICI assistant product. The company plans to launch the product globally later this year.

For more information about Artificial Intelligence for Consumer Insights (AICI), please click here. For press enquiries and product release information, please contact caroline.woods@marketlogicsoftware.com.

About Market Logic

For more than 15 years, Market Logic has partnered with the world's most innovative companies to help activate their consumer and market insights. The company's end-to-end insights platform is a company-wide place where teams can inform, align, and grow their business. Serving a global client base, Market Logic works across verticals, enabling CPG, healthcare, retail, automotive, finance and telecoms organizations to access 600+ research agencies and 1000+ industry sources to create memorable, actionable insights at a fraction of the time and cost. Visit www.marketlogicsoftware.com to learn more.

