The medical tubing market is expected to reach US$ 18,283.50 million by 2028 from US$ 11,992.25 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.65% from 2021 to 2028

However, difficulties in handling and the risk of infection associated with medical tubes are among the market deterrents.



Medical tubing, a hollow cylindrical pipe, is used to pass liquid and gas using devices.The tubes are manufactured from silicone, nylon, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene, and thermoplastic elastomers (TPE).



Fluid management, catheters, drainage, peristaltic pumps, intravenous (IVs), biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment, anesthesia, and breathing equipment are among the major applications of medical tubing.Medical tubes are resistant to abrasions, temperature, and pressure.



They are flexible and durable.They are compatible with the human body as they are made from recyclable plastic and do not cause allergic or adverse reactions.



Due to the high level of purity, medical tubing can survive in extremely demanding mechanical conditions. Thus, they are commonly in use in clinics, hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers. Furthermore, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rolls out standards, depending on the specific applications of certain types of medical tubing.



The comparative company analysis evaluates and categorizes the medical tubing market based on product portfolio (product satisfaction, product features, and availability), recent market developments (merger & acquisition, new product launch & enhancement, investment & funding, award, agreement, collaboration, & partnership, recognition, and expansion), and geographic presence that aids better decision-making and understanding of the competitive landscape.The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments and innovations by the leading vendors in the global medical tubing market.



The key market players are Nordson Corp, Microlumen Inc., Polyzen Inc., Accu-Tube LLC, TE Connectivity, Freudenberg Medical LLC, Spectrum Plastics Group Inc, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Optinova AB, Trelleborg AB, and GlobalMed Inc.



Based on material, the medical tubing market is segmented into polyvinylchloride (PVC), polyimide/nylons, PTFE/thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPUS), polyvinylchloride, polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), polypropylene and polyethylene, silicon, and others.In 2021, the polyvinylchloride (PVC) segment held the largest share of the market.



However, the silicon segment of the medical tubing market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.3% during 2021–2028. Based on structure, the medical tubing market is segmented into single-lumen, multi-lumen, multi-layer extruded tubing, tapered or bump tubing, braided tubing, balloon tubing, corrugated tubing, heat shrink tubing, and others. In 2021, the single-lumen segment held the largest share of the market. The tapered or bump tubing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on application, the medical tubing market is segmented into bulk disposable tubing, catheters & cannula, drug delivery system, and others. In 2021, the bulk disposable tubing segment held the largest share of the market. Further, the catheters & cannula segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end user, the medical tubing market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory care centers, medical labs, and others. In 2021, the hospitals segment held the largest market share. Further, the market for the ambulatory care centers segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Various organic and inorganic strategies are adopted by companies operating in the medical tubing market.The organic strategies mainly include product launches and product approvals.



Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market are acquisitions, collaboration, and partnerships.These growth strategies allow the market players to expand their businesses and enhance their geographic presence, along with contributing to the overall market growth.



Furthermore, strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships helped strengthen their customer base and extend their product portfolios. A few of the significant developments by key players in the medical tubing market are listed below.



In January 2020, Nordson Corporation acquired Fluortek, Inc., an Easton, Pennsylvania-based precision plastic extrusion manufacturer that provides custom-dimensioned tubing to the medical device industry. The acquisition of Fluortek is expected to enhance Nordson’s ability to deliver critical components. This offering further supports Nordson MEDICAL’s position as a leading full-service solution provider of component and device manufacturing capabilities for OEMs across the interventional, minimally invasive, and surgical medical device landscape.



In February 2020, Accu-Tube announced its partnership with Chamfr for the online sales of its stock tubing through the Chamfr Marketplace.This partnership will shorten the overall time it taken to build a medical device, thereby ensuring a rapid delivery.



The precision 17-7, 304, 304L, 316, 316L, and 321 stainless steel tubing of Accu-Tube will be available for purchase online and can ship within 24 hours.



In November 2022, Trelleborg Healthcare & Medical invested “several million dollars” to expand its assembly plant in Massachusetts. The expansion includes increasing the capacity of the facility’s Class 7 and 8 clean rooms by 25,000 sq. ft. to meet the growing demand for silicone tubing, hoses, and assemblies. The expansion will enable Trelleborg to increase its manufacturing capacities for extrusion and molding, and offer enhanced flexible manufacturing.



In October 2022, Trelleborg Healthcare & Medical exhibited advanced polymer solutions for healthcare and medical applications at MD&M Minneapolis.Trelleborg’s newly acquired, advanced capabilities in thermoplastic injection molding were on display.



The company also highlighted its drug-eluting capabilities, rapid development center, tubing and hose, and molded parts, as well as its multicomponent and micro-molding offerings.



In September 2022, Spectrum Plastics Group announced the assignment of new business unit names to reflect the continued expansion into key market segments. The four new business unit names that have been implemented are Fluid Management (FM), Interventional & Surgical Technologies (IST), Specialty & Medical Flexibles (SMF), and Specialty Molding (SM).

