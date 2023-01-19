Airborne Countermeasure System Global Market Report 2022: Featuring BAE Systems, Israel Aerospace, L-3 Technologies, Northrop Grumman & More

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airborne Countermeasure System Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global airborne countermeasure system market is expected to grow from $10.66 billion in 2021 to $11.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The market is expected to grow to $14.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7%.



North America was the largest region in the airborne countermeasure system market in 2021. The regions covered in this airborne countermeasure system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising frequency of bilateral armed confrontations between nations is expected to propel the growth of the airborne countermeasure systems market going forward. Bilateral armed confrontation refers to a war between states or an ongoing political dispute within a state in which there are confrontations or armed combat between the government's troops and its opponents. During military clashes between nations, the counter-measures dispensing system protects the aircraft from radar-guided and IR-seeking missiles with the aid of new fighting techniques and weaponry.

For instance, in February 2021, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, a Solna-based organisation adopted by the Swedish Government, active armed conflicts occurred in 39 states in 2020, which was five more than in 2019, which indicates the rising frequency of bilateral armed confrontations. Among those conflicts, two intrastate conflicts with more than 10,000 conflict-related deaths in the year were major armed conflicts. Therefore, the rising frequency of bilateral armed confrontations between nations is driving the growth of the airborne countermeasure systems market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the airborne countermeasure market. Major companies operating in the airborne countermeasure system market are developing advanced technologies to sustain their position in the airborne countermeasure system market.

For instance, in July 2022, Elbit Systems Ltd., an Israel-based company manufacturing airborne countermeasure systems, introduced the X-Sight HMD system for helicopters, an innovative technological vision suite for military helicopters (a fifth-generation aircraft technology). The X-Sight HMD system for helicopters is a new mission computer powered by artificial intelligence (AI) for real-time data fusion and machine learning of obstacles and threats as well as for running operational applications, and an integrated array of sensor systems combining the cutting-edge Xplore radar and the operational BrightNite multi-spectral payload make up the new technological suite.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $11.38 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $14.93 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Assessment of Russia - War Impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodities supply and their direct and indirect impact on the market analyzed in the report.

Impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Systems; Missile Approach Warning Systems; Other Type

2) By Platform: Military Aircraft; Military Helicopters; Unmanned Systems

3) By Application: Jamming; Missile Defence; Counter Countermeasure



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Airborne Countermeasure System Market Characteristics



3. Airborne Countermeasure System Market Trends And Strategies



4. Airborne Countermeasure System Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Airborne Countermeasure System Market Size And Growth



6. Airborne Countermeasure System Market Segmentation

7. Airborne Countermeasure System Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Airborne Countermeasure System Market



9. China Airborne Countermeasure System Market



10. India Airborne Countermeasure System Market



11. Japan Airborne Countermeasure System Market



12. Australia Airborne Countermeasure System Market



13. Indonesia Airborne Countermeasure System Market



14. South Korea Airborne Countermeasure System Market



15. Western Europe Airborne Countermeasure System Market



16. UK Airborne Countermeasure System Market



17. Germany Airborne Countermeasure System Market



18. France Airborne Countermeasure System Market



19. Eastern Europe Airborne Countermeasure System Market



20. Russia Airborne Countermeasure System Market



21. North America Airborne Countermeasure System Market



22. USA Airborne Countermeasure System Market



23. South America Airborne Countermeasure System Market



24. Brazil Airborne Countermeasure System Market



25. Middle East Airborne Countermeasure System Market



26. Africa Airborne Countermeasure System Market



27. Airborne Countermeasure System Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Airborne Countermeasure System Market



29. Airborne Countermeasure System Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

BAE Systems plc

Chemring Counter Measures Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

L-3 Technologies

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Saab AB

Safran S.A.

Blue Origin LLC

Cobham Limited

Collins Aerospace

General Atomics Systems Integration LLC

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation

The Boeing Company

The Raytheon Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ni8gw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment