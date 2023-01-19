The dental milling machines market is expected to grow from US$ 1,934.83 million in 2021 to US$ 3,398.72 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2028

New York, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Milling Machine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Technology, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06382121/?utm_source=GNW





A dental milling machine is utilized to design and make simulated dental prosthetics by milling and grinding three-dimensional objects from a digital file using a computer-guided machine.The dental milling machine can produce extensions, removable dental prostheses, temporary prostheses, complete dentures, restoration, crowns, etc.



Dental CAD-CAM milling machines use different kinds of blocks and blanks available in the market that are made of different materials as per the prostheses’ requirements.



The growing research in medical device development has resulted in new innovative dental devices and machines. A few of the key dental milling machine market players are launching innovative products and undertaking strategic activities as mentioned below:



• In September 2022, Roland DGA Corporations’ Americas business group launched the new DWX-53DC dry dental mill. The DWX-53DC is one of the next generations of DWX Series milling solutions, which incorporates innovative, efficient, productive, and convenient features that makes this device unique.



• In September 2022, Planmeca, a Finland-based healthcare technology company, introduced a new software module for Planmeca Romexis, making digital impressions easier and faster. The Planmeca Romexis CAD/CAM module streamlines the scan-and-send workflow for capturing, analyzing, and exporting digital impressions and introduces new intraoral scanners in CAD/CAM dentistry.



• In February 2022, Amann Girrbach launched Ceramill Motion 3, a new 5-axis milling unit, an intelligent hybrid machine which is fabricating dentures that are more convenient and digital.



Thus, the increasing product launches, as well as various organic and inorganic developments, are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the dental milling machine market growth in the coming years.



Further, the demand for CAD/CAM dentistry is rapidly increasing among dental professionals owing to its advantages over traditional practices.The benefits of CAD/CAM systems include user-friendly operations, accelerated practice growth, improvement in patient safety, digital impressions, single-visit treatment, long-lasting restorations, and others.



Most CAD/CAM products include software and hardware mechanism that guides the operator through the processing and milling. The CAD/CAM-based milling machines also offer real-time troubleshooting, reducing the remaking of dental fixtures as the system can notify inaccurate bit-offs.



Moreover, the CAD/CAM-based milling machines help increase dental engineering accuracy.Accuracy of dentures is highly important as the restorations prevent damage to the tooth.



The milling systems supported by CAD/CAM also help to keep track of potential decay.Additionally, CAD/CAM helps dental practitioners’ complete restoration within a short period; practitioners have also found that patients treated with these methods have experienced fewer side effects as compared to the ones with normal implants and other similar types of treatments.



In addition, the restorations made with the support of CAD/CAM milling machines help create a natural appearance due to the usage of ceramic blocks.Ceramic blocks are not transparent but clear enough to permit light through them.



Hence, CAD/CAM technology is being rapidly adopted in the dental industry as it allows dentists to improve their services and offer their patients a more comfortable experience. Thus, the advantages provided by CAD/CAM-based milling machines in dentistry are likely to boost the global dental milling machine market over the coming years



Technology-Based Insights



Based on technology, the dental milling machines market is bifurcated into CAD or CAM milling and copying milling machines.The CAD or CAM segment held a larger share of the market in 2021, and it is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Computer-aided designing (CAD) involves the digital scanning of prosthetics, and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) sends final models to output devices and manufactures them with the help of 3D printing or milling machines.CAD/CAM in the dental industry includes the use of software for designing and milling dental prosthetics.



Also, CAD/CAM is primarily used in dentistry, especially in restorative and implant dentistry.For example, single-unit crowns are the most frequently provided indirect restoration, and inlays and onlays were the first used CAD/CAM technology.



Also, bridges, veneers, post-and-cores, implant abutments, and restorations have been created using CAD/CAM dentistry.



Further, CAD/CAM is becoming a promising technology in the field of dentistry as it enables the delivery of well-fitted aesthetic and durable prostheses for patients.Dentistry uses additive and subtractive processes for the production of physical instances from 3D models.



The CAD/CAM milling machines are likely to witness significant growth in the coming years as the technique has helped to improve the quality of prostheses and standardize the production process in the dentistry.



Asia Pacific is a fast-growing region in the dental milling machines market due to prevalence of dental diseases and tooth loss, coupled with the presence of organizations working toward offering better solutions in the dentistry field.In addition, medical tourism in India and other Southeast Asian countries is also expected to be responsible for the rapid growth of Asia Pacific in the dental milling machine market.



Japan has developed a system for providing high-quality and appropriate health care efficiently through a universal health insurance system that has been in operation since 1961.Health insurance covers most prosthetic, restorative, and oral surgery procedures.



The National health insurance in Japan covers 70% of applicable treatment for dental care.The dental clinics in the country are operated under a system determined by the Japanese government.



Hence, people receive dental treatment at a comparatively low cost, with the same fees across the country. Additionally, as per Statista Research Department, in 2020, ~8.6 million people in Japan were treated for gingivitis and periodontal diseases. Simultaneously, approximately 2.9 million people were receiving treatments for dental caries.



Also, in India, the dental sector is rising and is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years.As per an article titled “Indian Dental Market Outlook 2020-Fostering Big Growth” published in 2020, as of March 2019, the dental market in the country is anticipated to grow at an unprecedented rate of 20–30% Y-O-Y (year on year,) with various investment groups.



Additionally, India has now emerged as a hub for dental tourism.Patients from various parts of the world opt to perform their dental procedures in India owing to the low cost, high-quality care, and skilled dentists available in the country.



According to FMS Dental, dental treatment costs in India are lower by at least 60–80% when compared to similar procedures in the US and the UK, through internationally acclaimed dental facilities that are utilizing advanced and latest technologies.



The World Health Organization (WHO), US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), United Nations World Population Prospects, and American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the dental milling machines market.

