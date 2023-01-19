Mining Waste Management Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Aevitas, Hatch, Earth Systems, Knight Piesold & More

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining Waste Management Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mining waste management market is expected to grow from $173.89 billion in 2021 to $183.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The market is expected to grow to $228.76 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the mining waste management market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing demand for metals and minerals across various industries is expected to propel the growth of the mining waste management market going forward. Metals and minerals are solid, naturally occurring inorganic substances found in the Earth's crust. Increasing demand for metals and minerals across various industries helps the mining waste management market to grow by ensuring proper waste management during each stage of the mining process, including prospection and exploration, development, extraction, transport, and treatment of the extracted product.

For instance, according to the National Mineral Development Corporation Limited (NMDC), an Indian government-owned mineral producer, stated that in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022, iron ore produced 42.15 million tonnes (MT), an increase of 23% year over year. Therefore, increasing demand for metals and minerals across various industries is driving the growth of the mining waste management market.



Recycling mining waste for innovations is a key trend gaining popularity in the mining waste management market. Major companies are developing new products with the use of mining waste.

For instance, in December 2020, University College London, a UK-based public research university, Onya McCausland, in collaboration with UCL Innovation & Enterprise and the Coal Authority, developed a range of paints from waste generated by de-commissioned coal mines. Six Bells community painting their environment with this unique painting is a great tribute to UK mining history. This has enabled the development and commercialization of a unique range of paints that draws strongly on the engagement and input of mining communities.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $183.7 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $228.76 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

