The Dickey Foundation Presents First Responders Grant in Louisiana

Gretna, LA, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dickey Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, will provide lifesaving protective armor to the brave first responders of two Louisiana law enforcement departments in Gretna and Slidell.

Members of the Dickey Foundation will travel to Louisiana from the Foundation headquarters in Dallas, Texas for the presentation of these generous donations. On Monday, January 23rd at 11:3 0 a.m., nine sets of protective armor will be donated to the first responders of the Gretna Police Department, located at 200 5th Street, Gretna, LA 70053.

Additionally on Tuesday, January 24th at 11:30 a.m., the Dickey Foundation will visit the Slidell Police Department located at 2112 Sgt Alfred St, Slidell, LA 70458 to spend some time with the men and women of the Slidell PD and present them with twelve sets of protective armor.

“As we are all aware, law enforcement officers put themselves at risk every day for their communities.” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. “Therefore, the Dickeys Foundation is thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to donate this protective armor safety equipment to the brave men and women of the Gretna and Slidell Police Departments.”

These protective armor donations have a combined value of more than $25,000. The Dickey Foundation is proud to continue to support local first responders by providing them with critical safety equipment.

Want to give back to your local communities? Make a donation to help protect first responders in your community, while they protect you! Visit thedickeyfoundation.org to learn more about who we are.

To learn more about The Dickey Foundation, you can follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

To learn more about Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow: Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok , Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey’s Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment