The hemodynamics monitoring system market is expected to reach US$ 2,173.15 million by 2028 from US$ 1,419.94 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2028

The hemodynamics monitoring system measures the blood flow through the cardiovascular system, that is, the heart and blood vessels.The monitoring allows physicians to estimate the amount of oxygen distributed in tissues and organs of the human body.



Further, it is used for measuring blood pressure from inside the veins, arteries, and heart. It is also used to measure the level of oxygen in the blood.



Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death across the globe, causing millions of deaths every year. According to the 2022 heart disease & Stroke Statistical Update Fact Sheet, Global Burden of Disease, in 2020, approximately 119.1 million people died of cardiovascular diseases. It also stated that the global prevalence of stroke and ischemic stroke in 2020 was 89.1 million and 68.2 million, respectively. The major causes of cardiovascular diseases are hypertension, obesity, and diabetes.



The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is also high in North America.As per the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, Division for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention, ~697,000 people the US died due to heart disease, which is one in every five deaths.



Moreover, according to the American Heart Association, by 2035, over 130 million Americans, or 45.1% of people, are likely to have some form of cardiovascular disease. Additionally, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of mortality and a major cause of morbidity in Europe. CVD causes 45% of total deaths in Europe and 37% in the EU.



Furthermore, more than 75% of CVD deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries where high blood pressure is the most important risk factor for CVDs. As per the study “Global Burden of Disease Study 2019,” CVD was the leading cause of death in Asia in 2019, causing 10.8 million deaths (approximately 35% of the total deaths) in Asia. Thus, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is driving the hemodynamics monitoring market.



Type Insights



Based on type, the global hemodynamics monitoring system market is segmented into noninvasive hemodynamic monitoring system, minimally invasive hemodynamic monitoring system, and invasive hemodynamic monitoring system.In 2021, the invasive hemodynamic monitoring system segment held the largest share of the market.



Moreover, the market for the noninvasive monitoring system segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2022–2028.A noninvasive hemodynamic monitoring system includes an air-filled band that can analyze blood pressure manually and automatically.



The benefit of this system is that it is fast and does not require a stethoscope.



Product insight



Based on product, the global hemodynamic monitoring system market is divided on basis of product into monitors and disposables.The disposables segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



However, the monitors segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period of 2022–2028. The factors responsible for the market growth are rising prevalence of CVD; technological improvements in monitoring systems; raising funding by government authorities for advancing patient-centered safety, care, and efficacy; and the capacity of hemodynamic monitors to enhance cath lab efficiency.



End User Insights



Based on end user, the hemodynamic monitoring system market is segmented into hospitals, cath labs, home care, and ambulatory surgical center.The hospital segment held the largest market share in 2021, and it is further expected to be the largest shareholder in the market by 2028.



Hospitals are the most significant entities that have all the facilities available.Hospitals also provide various diagnostics and treatment facilities that can be reimbursed under insurance claims.



Various hospitals offer facilities such as proper care, physiotherapy, and guidance that assist in the faster recovery of patients. Also, hospitals have modernized equipment and are installed with integrated information technologies.



Hospitals offer all the diagnostics and treatments associated with cardiovascular diseases.Cardiovascular diseases require continuous monitoring and better nursing services, which are largely provided by hospitals.



Therefore, owing to all the factors mentioned above, the market for the hospitals segment is likely to grow in the coming years.

