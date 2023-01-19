Hook Lifts and Skip Loaders Global Market Report 2022: Product Innovation Crucial for Future Growth

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hook Lifts and Skip Loaders Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hook lifts and skip loaders market is expected to grow from $ 1.74 billion in 2021 to $ 1.97 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The hook lifts and skip loaders market is expected to reach $ 3.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the hook lifts and skip loaders in 2021. The regions covered in the hook lifts and skip loaders market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing government focus on waste recycling is expected to propel the growth of the hook lifts and skip loaders markets going forward. Waste recycling plants are set up to recover waste or scrap plastic and recycle the materials into functional and valuable products. Hook lifts and skip loaders used in waste recycling plants are used to lift heavy recycled material and also to lift stuck containers. It is also used to dump the waste load easily.

For instance, according to the Associate Minister for the Environment, a New Zealand-based environmental department, for the year 2020, the New Zealand government invested $ 124 million dollars in recycling infrastructure. Also, the government allocated $ 3.1 million to support the Waste Minimisation Fund for the development of a commercial and industrial waste line, which is able to process mixed commercial and industrial waste and divert it from landfill. Therefore, increasing government focus on waste recycling is driving the growth of the hook lifts and skip loaders markets.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the hook lift and skip loader markets. Major companies operating in the hook lift and skip loader sectors are focused on product innovation to reinforce their position. For instance, in April 2021, Unsinn Fahrzeugtechnik GmbH, a Germany-based motor vehicle manufacturing company, introduced the UNSINN Roll-Off Tipper, a new featured truck that helps to carry various transport requirements. This can easily lift a load capacity of 4,090 kg.

This contains unique features such as the new standard soft start control. The standard soft control enables the roll-off container to be lifted, lowered, and tipped in a controlled manner. This contains a radio remote control with an optimized power supply, for ease of lifting up and tilting the container. The roll-off container is aligned perfectly during loading and unloading due to the large tipping angle of up to 60%.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.97 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $3.04 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global

Markets Covered:



1) By Product: Hook Lift; Skip Loader

2) By Control System: Hydraulic; Pneumatic

3) By Application: Construction; Agriculture; Municipalities; Forestry; Other Applications



