Drone Services Market Size is Expanding Around USD 87.02 Bn by 2032

Ottawa, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The use of drones in the defense sector is one of the significant drivers of drone services market growth. They are used in military operations for sting operations, search operations, and locating risk factors & threats. It is also used in aerial surveys for wildlife, deforestation, and pollution from a specific height.



Drones can be operated remotely and for extended periods by humans or autonomously by onboard computers. Due to their long endurance and low operating costs, drone services have grown in popularity in various civil and commercial applications. Incorporating new technologies such as AI, IoT, and cloud computing into the drone services industry will increase demand in multiple sectors.

Service landscape in the global drone service market

The drone MRO services segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to MRO's costs, productivity, and safety implications. Most businesses are emphasizing the digitalization of the MRO process.

On the other hand, drone training and simulation service is the fastest-growing segment in 2022. This segment helps to enhance the pilot's performance ability and provides an artificial environment that assists pilots in improving their hands-on experience in real-time situations. In addition, an increase in demand for military drones is expected to propel segment growth.

End-user landscape in the global drone service market

The agriculture segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment, with a revenue share. Drones are becoming increasingly popular in agriculture due to their numerous advantages over other data collection forms, such as satellites and other aerial instruments. Farmers benefit from drones for crop spraying, monitoring, aerial photography, and field surveillance. Data such as temperature, soil moisture, precipitation, and wind speed can also be interpreted using drone analytics.

The building, construction, and infrastructure segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2022. Increasing demand for drones for construction sites is a significant factor driving the market growth in the building & construction industry. Furthermore, drones can capture footage of warehouses, construction sites, large structures, and buildings at high-definition quality. Nevertheless, drones are also suitable for shooting behind-the-scenes videos of large projects and events.

Application landscape in the global drone service market

The aerial photography segment dominates the market due to the increased use of drones for aerial photography and videography during special events. Drones can obtain information about a target without physical contact, increasing the demand for drones in remote sensing applications.

The product delivery segment will grow at the fastest CAGR between 2023 and 2032. Delivery is the transportation of packages, food, pharmacies, or other goods according to a predetermined schedule. The imposition of lockdown due to an increase in the case of coronavirus led to a rise in contactless delivery systems, driving the demand for drones. For instance, in May 2020, Zipline and Novant Health in North Carolina collaborated to carry tiny things, such as masks, gloves, and gowns, that weigh no more than four pounds, over a 20 to 30-mile distance between a medical facility and a supplies storage location.

Regional landscape in the global drone service market

North America dominated the global drone services market in 2022. The presence of major service providers and the early adoption of high-end drone technologies drives the region's growth. Furthermore, increased demand for aerial photography in the real estate and construction sectors is estimated to propel market growth.

The European Union's political and economic union promotes the drone service industry, and the European Union has taken several measures to establish a viable regional sector. For instance, in 2020, the European Union implemented EU-wide legislation to replace state-specific national drone use rules.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 8.09 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 87.02 Billion Drone Platform Services Segment Share 41% in 2022 CAGR 26.81% from 2023 to 2032 Regional Highest Revenue Holder North America Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032 Key Players Aerial Drone Services Inc., Aerodyne Group, Arch Aerial LLC, AUAV, CYBERHAWK, Drone Services Canada Inc., Dronegenuity, FLIGHTS Inc., FlyGuys, NADAR Drone Company, Phoenix Drone Services LLC, TERRA DRONE CORPORATION, Wing Aviation LLC and Others

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Demand for time-efficient delivery services

The global market for e-commerce and logistics has expanded significantly in recent years. The expansion of the e-commerce and logistics industries is driving the demand for time-effective delivery solutions for the international transportation of essential commodities. To achieve this demand for faster delivery, drones provide contactless and efficient delivery. For instance, in order to hasten the development of the crucial drone delivery infrastructure for pharmaceuticals and other consumer goods, ANA Holdings Inc. and Wingcopter started partnership in 2021.

Restraint

Regulatory concerns affecting demand for drone services

To prevent privacy violations and maintain particular safety concerns, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) services are subjected to rules and regulations by various nations for drone platforms, obstructing market growth. Similarly, the Indian government has imposed stringent service regulations. A few principles are that drone pilots must request permission to fly before each flight using a smartphone app, which will automatically process the request and approve or reject it. India relates to its policy of "No Permission, No Takeoff" (NPNT). A drone pilot must have permission to fly a drone from the DigitalSky platform.

Impact of COVID-19 on the drone service market

During the COVID-19 pandemic, drones have proven ideal for providing various services. As a result, the drone services market value expanded significantly during the pandemic period. During the lockdown, delivering essential products, medicines, and vaccines had become a concern and priority, and drones were used to provide the essentials. This increased the demand for drones. For instance, Alphabet's Project Wing reported in August 2021 that it has made 100,000 drone deliveries, marking another step toward demonstrating the viability of drone delivery on a large scale.

Recent Developments

Delta Drone completed the acquisition of Weesure Sécurité and Weesure Services in April 2021. Weesure Sécurité is a traditional private security company with large accounts such as Veolia, Siemens, Dalkia, and others.

In June 2020, Zipline was bought by PDI Software, an American software provider of ERP, Fuel Pricing, Logistics, and Marketing Cloud solutions for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale sectors.

Key Market Players

Aerial Drone Services Inc.

Aerodyne Group

Arch Aerial LLC

AUAV

CYBERHAWK

Drone Services Canada Inc.

Dronegenuity

FLIGHTS Inc.

FlyGuys

NADAR Drone Company

Phoenix Drone Services LLC

TERRA DRONE CORPORATION

Wing Aviation LLC





Segments Covered in the Report

By service

Drone platform service

Drone MRO service

Drone training & simulation services





By Application

Aerial Photography

Product Delivery

Surveillance & Inspection

Data Acquisition & Analytics

By End-User

Agriculture

Infrastructure

Oil & Gas

Logistic

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA





