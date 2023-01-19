Graphene Global Market Report 2023: Graphene to be Instrumental in Advancing Spintronics

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphene - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Graphene, an allotrope of carbon, comprises a monolayer of atoms arranged in a two-dimensional (2D) honeycomb lattice nanostructure. Promoted as a "wonder material," there have been several studies undertaken across the globe in various disciplines to fully exploit the material's potential. Owing to these efforts, graphene has been identified as a crucial material in the realms of aerospace & defense, automotive, chemical, electronics & telecommunication, energy harvesting and medical & healthcare.

Growth in Graphene demand shows variation on a region-to-region basis. For instance, while Aerospace & Defense is the fastest growing area for the material in North America, Electronics & Telecommunication leads the European and Asia-Pacific for Graphene. The versatility of Graphene and its current and potential applications in various industries would play a critical role in expanding its wider use. Overall global market for Graphene is estimated at US$155 million in 2022 and projected to grow by a robust 27.4% during the period 2022-2027.

Research Findings & Coverage

Graphene global market is explored in this report with respect to product types, key applications and end-use industry sectors

The study extensively analyzes each product type and key applications of Graphene in all major regions for the analysis period

Development of First Textile Electrode Enabled by Graphene

Copper Nanowires Coated with Graphene Enhance Flexible Electronics

Magnetized Graphene Offers Potential to Increase Data Storage Capacity to Unimaginable Levels

Graphene Oxide-Based Hybrid Nanopolymers Enhance Bearing Performance

G+BOARD Aims to Radically Transform the Automotive Industry's Future

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 26

The industry guide includes the contact details for 190 companies

Product Outline



The report analyzes the market for key product types of Graphene including:

Few-Layer Graphene

Graphene Nanoplatelets

Graphene Oxide

Mono- & Bi-Layer Graphene

The market for application areas of Graphene analyzed comprise the following:

Composites

Electrical & Electronics

Energy Storage & Harvesting

Medical & Healthcare

Paints, Coatings & Inks

Other

End-use industry market analysis for Graphene provided in this report includes the following:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Chemical

Electronics & Telecommunication

Energy

Healthcare

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Graphene market for the period 2018-2027 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2022 through 2027

Geographic Coverage

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of World

Key Topics Covered:





PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Development of First Textile Electrode Enabled by Graphene

2.2 Copper Nanowires Coated with Graphene Enhance Flexible Electronics

2.3 Magnetized Graphene Offers Potential to Increase Data Storage Capacity to Unimaginable Levels

2.4 Graphene to be Instrumental in Advancing Spintronics

2.5 Graphene Oxide-Based Hybrid Nanopolymers Enhance Bearing Performance

2.6 G+BOARD Aims to Radically Transform the Automotive Industry's Future

2.7 Graphene Being Increasingly Used for Catalysis

2.8 Graphene's Evolution from a Metallic Material to an Edible One

3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

4. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Graphene Market Overview by Type

5.1.1 Graphene Type Market Overview by Global Region

5.1.1.1 Few-Layer Graphene

5.1.1.2 Graphene Nanoplatelets

5.1.1.3 Graphene Oxide

5.1.1.4 Mono- & Bi-Layer Graphene

5.2 Global Graphene Market Overview by Application

5.2.1 Graphene Application Market Overview by Global Region

5.2.1.1 Composites

5.2.1.2 Electrical & Electronics

5.2.1.3 Energy Storage & Harvesting

5.2.1.4 Medical & Biomedical

5.2.1.5 Paints, Coatings & Inks

5.2.1.6 Other Applications

5.3 Global Graphene Market Overview by End-Use Industry

5.3.1 Graphene End-Use Industry Market Overview by Global Region

5.3.1.1 Aerospace & Defense

5.3.1.2 Automotive

5.3.1.3 Chemical

5.3.1.4 Electronics & Telecommunication

5.3.1.5 Energy

5.3.1.6 Healthcare

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Companies Mentioned

2D Carbon Graphene Material Co Ltd

2D Fab AB

2-DTech Graphene

ACS Material, LLC

Ad-Nano Technologies Private Limited

Advanced Graphene Products SA

Applied Graphene Materials PLC

Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L.

BGT Materials Limited

Cambridge Graphene Ltd

Directa Plus S.p.A.

Enerage Inc.

First Graphene Ltd.

G6 Materials Corp.

Global Graphene Group (G3)

Grafoid, Inc.

Grolltex, Inc.

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC

Layerone AS

Levidian Nanosystems

Nanjing Xfnano Materials Tech Co Ltd

Nanoxplore, Inc.

The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co Ltd

Thomas Swan Ltd

VersarienT PLC

Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pwapm4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.