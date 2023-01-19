Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Worth $16.1 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Biological Wastewater Treatment Market by Process (Aerobic Wastewater Treatment, Anaerobic Wastewater Treatment, and Anoxic Treatment), End User (Municipal, Industrial [Food & Beverage, Pulp & Paper]), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030,’ the Biological Wastewater Treatment market is expected to reach $16.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is attributed to a surge in industrial water consumption and discharge, stringent regulations for water management, and rapidly diminishing freshwater resources. In addition, the rapidly growing population, urbanization, and industrialization, the growing demand for energy-efficient & advanced water treatment technologies, the depletion of potable water, and the increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases are expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of this market.

However, the high installation, maintenance, and operating costs hinder the implementation of Biological Wastewater Treatment solutions. Furthermore, the high cost of upgrading & repairing aging water infrastructure is a major challenge to the market’s growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Biological Wastewater Treatment Market

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down investments for the installation of new water and wastewater treatment plants in many micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises/businesses worldwide due to the decline in revenues and outcomes. It has also highlighted the importance of operational reliability due to the high cost of disruption. The decline in demand from large industrial and commercial users due to lockdowns and travel restrictions reduced water utility revenues.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the availability of clean water to maintain minimum hygiene and treatment of virus-contaminated wastewater to ensure minimum public exposure emerged as the biggest issue in many parts of the world. In addition, operations were affected due to the increased risk of infection among utility staff. Social distancing protocols restricted utilities to retain only operationally critical staff onsite. Thus, without a regulated, centralized sewer connection, the adoption of Biological Wastewater Treatment solutions gained prominence among industries. Furthermore, the pandemic also led to supply chain and logistics disruptions. These factors negatively impacted the growth of the Biological Wastewater Treatment market

The Biological Wastewater Treatment market is segmented based on process (aerobic wastewater treatment, anaerobic wastewater treatment, and anoxic wastewater treatment), end user (municipal end users and industrial end users), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on process, the Biological Wastewater Treatment market is segmented into aerobic wastewater treatment, anaerobic wastewater treatment, and anoxic wastewater treatment. In 2023, the aerobic wastewater treatment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Biological Wastewater Treatment market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising need to transform water clarification, aeration, and filtration processes into a simple and cost-effective process, a surge in the volume of wastewater for discharge or reuse, and the integration of various efficient compact technologies, such as Membrane bioreactor (MBR) for municipal and industrial applications. However, the anaerobic wastewater segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the Biological Wastewater Treatment market is segmented into municipal end users and industrial end users. In 2023, the industrial segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to rapid industrialization and urbanization, the increasing energy generation globally, and a surge in the volume of wastewater containing hazardous chemicals. In addition, the increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases, stringent governmental regulations on treating industrial wastewater, and the growing adoption of advanced wastewater treatment solutions coupled with increasing awareness contribute to the growth of this segment.

Based on geography, the Biological Wastewater Treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the growing manufacturing sector, supportive government initiatives, such as Zero Liquid Discharge, to promote water reuse & recycling, the stringent regulations for the safe & appropriate use of onsite wastewater treatment systems, and the increasing advancements in wastewater treatment technologies. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the Biological Wastewater Treatment market are Veolia Environment SA. (France), Suez Environment S.A. (France), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), Aquatech International (U.S.), Ecolab, Inc. (U.S.), Pentair Plc. (U.S.), Samco Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), DAS Environment Expert GmbH (Germany), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (U.S.), Condorchem Envitech, S.L. (Spain), United Utilities Group PLC (U.K.), Aqwise (U.S.), RF Wastewater (U.S.), Oxygen Solutions (U.S.), 3M Company, Inc. (U.S.), Entex Technologies (U.S.), Envirocare (U.S.), HUBER SE (Germany), and Bluewater Bio Limited (U.K.).

Scope of the Report:

Biological Wastewater Treatment Market, by Process

Aerobic Wastewater Treatment Activated Sludge Fixed-Bed Bioreactor (FBBR) Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Biological Trickling Filters

Anaerobic Wastewater Treatment Upflow Anaerobic Sludge Blankets (UASBs) Anaerobic Digesters

Anoxic Wastewater Treatment

Biological Wastewater Treatment Market, by End User

Municipal End Users Residential Public Utilities

Industrial End Users Food & Beverage Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals Pulp & Paper Oil & Gas Mining Power Generation Semiconductor Other End Users (Agriculture, Transportation)



Biological Wastewater Treatment Market, by Geography

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Singapore Malaysia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Rest of Europe

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Israel Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



