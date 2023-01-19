Industrial Robots to Capture 12.1% Market Share Owing To Ongoing Trend of Automation, States Fact.MR

Rockville, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, the global Industrial robot market is likely at US$ 17,925 million in 2023 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast years of 2023-2033. Robot market is emerging and also expected to witness greater growth over the forecast year as to increase the efficiency of work and replace human labor.



The industrial robot can be used in various tasks such as for performing precise surgeries, industrial operation and fun toy for learning experience. The robot arms are capable of pick and place object in different locations which are equipped with CNC work, laser engraving and 3D printing technology. The DIY robot arms comes with customizable features and can be cost effective due to its low manufacturing costs.

Report Attributes



Details Historical Data 2023 - 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 5101.4 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 12.1 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 172 Tables No. of Figures 140 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global industrial robot market is projected to grow 12.1% and reach US$ 56,171.4 million by 2033

The market witnessed 8.9% CAGR between 2018 and 2022

The industrial robot dominated the market with US$ 15,755.5 million valuations in 2022

Automotive under end use segment is expected to have market share of 20.3% by the end of 2023

East Asia will dominate the market with 23.4% market share in 2023



Competitive Landscape

All the industry leader in robotics are making their own strategy to stand out from other competitors in the industrial robots market. The brands like Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB, Fanuc, Kuka AG, Yaskawa, Comau, Epson, Kawasaki Robotics, Staubli International AG, Universal Robots and others other leading players have rolled up their sleeves to enter the market and make their brand presence in the segment.

The global industrial robots market is differentiated, with many large and small market players. Therefore, in order to survive and thrive in such a competitive environment, manufacturers must differentiate their products with technologically advanced and unique products. This competitive environment can also lead to lower product prices to maintain market positions, which can adversely affect manufacturers' profit margins.

Key Companies Profiled

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ABB

Fanuc

Kuka AG

Yaskawa

Comau

Epson

Kawasaki Robotics

Staubli International AG

Universal Robots

ABB launched five axes delta robots for lightweight and fastest product picking, packing and re-orientation with the payload capacity of 1.5 kg. The robot arm will specifically use for the lightweight products such as cookies, chocolates, peppers, small bottes and parcels. The product has capability of moving the product from one place to another of 1 kg products within 120 picks per minutes.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of industrial robot positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Market Development

In order to create a better technological architecture that allows more flexibility and efficiency, the major market participants have been investing in R&D. Throughout the medium- to long-term forecast period, these developments will fuel the industrial robot market's expansion.

For instance, google is planning to launch their Google’s worker robots with personality where engineers will be able to download personalities through cloud based systems. There robot will be capable of storing multiple personality while interacting with humans.

Another development is multi-tasking robots which will be used in restaurants chains and it is develop by momentum machines on a multi-tasking bot. the robot is capable enough to prepare hamburger in less than 10 seconds. These advancements in the robot industry is pacing the installation of robots across end use vertical.

Segmentation of Industrial Robot Industry Research

By Product Type : Articulated arm Collaborative robot SCARA Cartesian Cylindrical Spherical/Polar Parallel/Delta Others

By Motion Range : Below 2000 mm 2000-3000 mm Above 3000 mm

By Payload Capacity : Below 100 Kg 100-300 Kg 300-600 Kg Above 600 Kg

By Application : Packaging Palletizing Material handling Painting Welding Assembly Inspection Cutting Dispensing Others

By End User : Aerospace and Defense Automotive Chemicals & Materials Electrical & Electronics Food and Beverage Healthcare Mining & Oil & Gas Retail & e-Commerce Logistics & Warehousing Packaging Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global industrial robot market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (Articulated arm, Collaborative robot, SCARA, Cartesian, Cylindrical, Spherical/Polar, Parallel/Delta, Others), motion range (Below 2000 mm, 2000-3000 mm, Above 3000 mm), payload capacity (Below 100 Kg, 100-300 Kg, 300-600 Kg, Above 600 Kg), application (Packaging, Palletizing, Material handling, Painting, Welding, Assembly, Inspection, Cutting, Dispensing, Others), end user (Aerospace and Defence, Automotive, Chemicals & Materials, Electrical & Electronics, Food and Beverage, Healthcare, Mining & Oil & Gas, Retail & e-Commerce, Logistics & Warehousing, Packaging, Others) across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

