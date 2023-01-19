pixiv, US publisher Clover Press, and Media Do International team up for 'ARTISTS IN KOREA' and 'ARTISTS IN TAIWAN' art books showcasing creators from Korea and Taiwan

TOKYO, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pixiv Inc. (hereafter referred to as "pixiv", Office: Shibuya, Tokyo; Representative Director: Shingo Kunieda), in collaboration with US publisher Clover Press and e-book distribution company Media Do International, Inc., will publish the English-language edition of the "ARTISTS IN" art book series showcasing creators from Korea and Taiwan. In conjunction with this venture, a crowdfunding Kickstarter project for the purchase of a special hardcover edition and limited-edition items is now live.

Kickstarter project page:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/cloverpress/pixiv-presents-artists-in-taiwan-and-korea

Since 2021, pixiv has worked with publishers in South Korea and Taiwan to produce the "ARTISTS IN" series of art books introducing creators who are active around the world. With the goal of creating a space for making creative activities more enjoyable, pixiv hopes to bring the works of international artists beyond geographical and linguistic barriers and connect creators.

With the assistance of Media Do International, Inc., pixiv has teamed up with US publisher Clover Press to release an English translation of the art books to further popularize the series across the globe. In the future, pixiv intends to do the same with other international publishers.

About the Kickstarter project

An exclusive crowdfunding project on Kickstarter, the world's largest crowdfunding service, will offer special hardcover editions of the art books "ARTISTS IN TAIWAN" and "ARTISTS IN KOREA" for a limited time, in addition to one-of-a-kind limited edition items. To purchase the books and exclusive items, visit Kickstarter to support the project.

Call for Support: Tuesday, January 10, 2023 - Wednesday, February 1, 2023 *EST

Hardcover edition art book and reward delivery: expected May 2023

■ Clover Press https://cloverpress.us/

Led by IDW co-founders Ted Adams and Robbie Robbins, and Matt Ruzicka and Hank Kanalz, Clover Press publishes a variety of collections and original content with a wide range of creators, from remastered reprints of Terry and the Pirates to horror graphic novels to high-quality art books.

■ Media Do International, Inc. https://mediado.jp/english

Media Do International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Media Do Inc., based in San Diego, California. Media Do Inc. is one of the world's largest distributors of e-books and holds the largest share of the Japanese e-book market, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The Media Do Group's mission is to make more content available to more people.

■ About pixiv https://www.pixiv.net/about.php?lang=en

pixiv is a social networking service for creators, focused on "communication through sharing works". It launched in September 2007 as a specialized service for presenting and exchanging artistic works (illustrations, manga, and novels), based on the philosophy of "creating a space for making artistic activities more fun". Currently, pixiv has more than 84 million registered users.

■ pixiv Inc. https://www.pixiv.co.jp

Representative Director: Shingo Kunieda

Established: July 25th, 2005

Inquiries: Muramatsu and Takahashi

Email: info@pixiv.co.jp

Contact Information:

Nana Shimazaki

editor, pixivision

info@pixiv.co.jp



Related Images











Image 1: ARTISTS IN KOREA & ARTISTS IN TAIWAN









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment