Rockset Triples Revenue and Doubles Customer Base Year over Year, Again

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockset, the leading real-time analytics database built for the cloud, today announced another year of exponential growth, where annual recurring revenue (ARR) more than tripled and the customer base more than doubled based on latest fiscal quarter results. This is the second year in a row that Rockset has achieved this level of growth, firmly establishing the company as the leader in real-time analytics. Rockset is built by the team behind RocksDB and backed by Greylock Partners and Sequoia Capital.



Rockset has proven to be a critical piece of the streaming data stack for building powerful user-facing analytics and data applications. Streaming-first architectures are giving nimble organizations a competitive advantage in the current economy, allowing teams to respond in real-time as events occur. Rockset’s impressive growth is driven by a truly cloud-native real-time analytics database that delivers unparalleled speed, maximum compute efficiency and surprising simplicity.

Industry Momentum and Customer Growth

Real-time analytics is a key enabler for digital natives such as gametech, edtech and fintech, as well as industries undergoing digital transformations such as retail, insurance and airlines. Rockset is currently in use by hundreds of customers, including the following industry leaders:

Revenue and Usage Growth

Revenue growth: Based on latest fiscal quarter results, the company grew ARR by 3.6x in the last year, after more than tripling ARR in the preceding 12 months as well.

Usage at scale: With global deployments at scale, a single cluster on Rockset’s cloud-native database with 450 TB of data and 484 billion documents scales effortlessly in the cloud and handles 137 MB/s streaming ingest with less than 1 second average query latency.

Continued Product Innovation

Industry Awards

Won the 2022 Digital Innovator Award from Intellyx, a recognition for cutting edge vendors that are driving enterprise digital transformation.

Named One of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area in 2022 by Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine.

CEO Venkat Venkataramani named as a Person to Watch in 2022 by Datanami.

Chief Product Officer and SVP of Marketing Shruti Bhat named a Women of Influence 2022 by Silicon Valley Business Journal.

Recognized by CRN in the 10 Coolest Business Analytics Tools.

Awarded 2022 Data Tech Startup of the Year by Data Breakthrough Awards.

Corporate Momentum

Joined the Intel Disruptor program, enabling Rockset to push the limits of innovation through bi-directional roadmap development and multi-channel go-to-market activities.

Joined the AWS ISV Accelerate program and listed on AWS Marketplace, enabling more companies to build data applications at cloud scale.

Appointed new leadership including Louis Brandy as VP engineering, Jennifer Lee as VP finance and Teresa Dodson as the Head of Partnerships and Alliances.



“This past year I've had the privilege of working with engineering leaders and architects from Allianz, Whatnot, Meta and more to operationalize real-time data. I've seen these engineering teams disrupt insurance pricing, personalize e-commerce experiences and make real-time insights a part of day-to-day decision making,” says Venkat Venkataramani, co-founder and CEO of Rockset. “I am both delighted and humbled to see Rockset play such an important role in helping these amazing companies succeed and move from batch to real-time. This next year we'll see speed, scale and efficiency gains in real-time analytics that have never been achieved before.”

Supporting Resources

About Rockset

Rockset, the Real-time Analytics Database Built for the Cloud, delivers fast analytics on real-time data with surprising efficiency. Search, join and aggregate any data at scale with sub-second response. Scale efficiently with Rockset’s converged indexing and built-in connectors. Build data apps in weeks, not months, regardless of the shape of your data. For more information, go to rockset.com.