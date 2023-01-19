Innosphere Ventures unveils 2023 Colorado Venture Capital Report ahead of the Boulder Chamber Economic Forecast Event

Fort Collins, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Collins, Colorado - Innosphere Ventures, a leading science and technology-focused incubator based in Fort Collins, is thrilled to announce its participation in the Boulder Chamber's 2023 Boulder Economic Forecast on Thursday, January 19th. The event will feature presentations from nationally recognized economists Dr. Richard Wobbekind and Brian Lewandowski and offer attendees the latest economic and innovation insights for the Boulder area.

Innosphere Ventures CEO, Mike Freeman, will share insights on the latest venture capital trends for 2023, drawing on a recently released Venture Capital analysis of the Colorado ecosystem. The study shows that Colorado has made significant advancements in the venture funding landscape over the past decade, continuing to grow with national trends and positioning itself as a top technology hub, and there are distinct strategies to improve funding in our region.

"As a leader in innovation, science, and technology, Colorado has been identified as one of only nine regions with the potential to drive national growth in these industries, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Brookings Institute. However, despite this potential, our state currently faces a significant challenge: 95% of our venture capital funding originates from outside our region. To sustain and accelerate our growth and success, it is imperative that we take specific and direct action to cultivate a robust local venture capital ecosystem within Colorado," said Freeman.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Brookings Institute, Colorado boasts an impressive 3.45% average growth rate in tech employment, totaling over 105,000 tech jobs in 2020. Denver and Boulder, as well as Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, have been key drivers of this growth, with Colorado ranking as the fifth-highest state for tech job growth in 2020, just behind the Dallas metropolitan area.

