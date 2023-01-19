Innovative Computing Systems Launches New Website with More In-Depth Technology Content for Legal Professionals

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Computing Systems, a Los Angeles-based legal technology company, announces the launch of its new website with more informative content that covers legal IT, security, cloud technology and more at www.innovativecomp.com.



Since launching a modern website in 2015, Innovative’s site increasingly has become a reliable resource for legal administrators and IT professionals to turn to for information on their primary technology concerns. Between 2015 and 2022, monthly usage of the website increased 163%, and content – such as articles and white papers — usage increased 433%. In 2015, about 2,500 people used the site compared to more than 14,000 users in 2022. Those users come back to the site repeatedly, generating more than 206,000 user sessions last year.

New content and blog posts covering everything from new critical vulnerabilities in law firm software to infographics on cloud decisions and advice on best practices for data security are posted several times a month on the site. Users can also find case studies on how other law firms have solved their IT challenges. The company’s commitment to providing informative content and an intuitive user experience increases with the launch of the new website.

“We recognize that Innovative’s website has become a hub of information for law firm leaders, and our new site aspires to improve on that practice,” said Ted Glutz, Innovative’s Director of Sales and Marketing. “Users will find our new site better organized and easier to navigate with fewer barriers to downloading the content they use every day to inform their critical IT and security decisions.”

New content plans for 2023 include quarterly webinars on timely legal IT topics starting in March, four new in-depth articles and twice-monthly blog posts. All content from the previous website is available on the new site.



