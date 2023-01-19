Zego Offers Flexible Courier Insurance To Help You Save Time And Money

London, UK, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2016, Zego’s range of comprehensive and flexible insurance policies has protected over 400,000 vehicles for thousands of businesses, from sole traders to fleets owned by global corporates.

Whether you work in private hire or delivery, Zego’s courier insurance is designed to help you unleash your potential by powering opportunities for hundreds of thousands of drivers, riders, and businesses, as well as helping you save money and access the best in the market insurance prices.

Simple To Use Courier Insurance

Zego offers a comprehensive range of courier insurance to suit your individual or company’s needs and has provided over 40 million policies since its inception in 2016.

The company’s courier insurance offers coverage for drivers who use a van to deliver goods for work or business purposes.

It helps protect drivers against damages to the van while it is being used for courier work, injuries sustained by the driver or other people involved in an accident, and losses due to theft or damage to the packages being delivered.

There are also several additional benefits for choosing an insurance policy at Zego; these include:

Best in Market Prices – Premiums are tailored to how well you drive and can lead to up to 20% less at renewal.

– Premiums are tailored to how well you drive and can lead to up to 20% less at renewal. Simple to Buy and Use – By downloading the Zego app, you can download and view documents, report incidents and view tips on how to improve your driver score. Additionally, the app can assist you in obtaining flexible courier and food delivery insurance that is suitable for all major work providers like Uber Eats, Vromo, and Just Eat.

– By downloading the Zego app, you can download and view documents, report incidents and view tips on how to improve your driver score. Additionally, the app can assist you in obtaining flexible courier and food delivery insurance that is suitable for all major work providers like Uber Eats, Vromo, and Just Eat. Flexible Policies – Available from 1 hour to 1 year, Zego gives you the flexibility to choose a policy that best suits how and when you work.

– Available from 1 hour to 1 year, Zego gives you the flexibility to choose a policy that best suits how and when you work. All Your Insurance in One Place – The comprehensive van courier insurance policies at Zego provide all of the coverage you need to start driving right away, including Public Liability Insurance.

– The comprehensive van courier insurance policies at Zego provide all of the coverage you need to start driving right away, including Public Liability Insurance. Assurance – Zego is a renowned insurance company that specialises in offering reliable delivery and courier insurance and has sold over 36 million policies during the past 6 years.

Amazon Flex Insurance

To drive for Amazon Flex, you’ll need Hire and Reward insurance, a commercial auto insurance policy that covers you for making deliveries in exchange for money.

Additionally, you will need Social, Domestic and Pleasure insurance; this is the standard personal auto insurance policy that you will have on your vehicle at home and covers you for personal use.

If you are an Amazon Flex driver, you need insurance to keep you safe while making deliveries.

Over 250,000 drivers have chosen Zego’s Amazon Flex insurance for commercial vehicle insurance due to its variety of flexible options, as well as:

Cover That Works for You – Zego’s Amazon Flex insurance policies have been designed with you in mind and offer cover for just 30 days up to yearly policies, so you can tailor your insurance to suit how often you deliver.

– Zego’s Amazon Flex insurance policies have been designed with you in mind and offer cover for just 30 days up to yearly policies, so you can tailor your insurance to suit how often you deliver. Earn Money Your Way – Your earning potential is up to you. With Zego you can choose which provider you work for and work with as many as you like. Additionally, Zego has insured many Amazon Flex drivers who also work with food delivery companies, such as Uber Eats and Just Eat. Which means you have the option to boost your monthly income.

More information

To learn more about Zego and their selection of comprehensive and flexible courier insurance policies, please visit their website at https://www.zego.com/ or in person at their office on the 7th Floor in Exchange House at 12 Primrose St in London, EC2A 2BQ.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/zego-offers-flexible-courier-insurance-to-help-you-save-time-and-money/