The Crypto Company Expands Sales Team

Strategic Expansion Driven by New Business Demands

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – The Crypto Company (OTCQB:CRCW), Blockchain training and educational company initiates an expansion of its sales team.



Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Blockchain Training Alliance, the company plans to expand its sales team to more than twenty in 2023, all of which will include new sales, sales management and sales operations positions. In December, The Crypto Company contracted with and trained six independent sales professionals located in various states around the U.S.

Ron Levy, CEO of The Crypto Company, stated, “Bringing in top sales talent to drive new customer-centric programs and build a robust sales pipeline is a major priority. In today's business climate and amid all things Blockchain, employers are facing an unusual dilemma of seeking to take advantage of industry-specific benefits of Blockchain for their businesses, while lacking the necessary knowledge to avail themselves of Blockchain growth.”

“We believe savvy employers understand the urgency to learn and implement Blockchain strategies now. Through expansion of our sales team, The Crypto Company can respond to the increasing demands on today’s businesses,” concluded Mr. Levy.

Blockchain Training Alliance has become a premier blockchain training, education and certification platform globally by helping companies and organizations of all sizes acquire the knowledge and confidence to implement their own Blockchain solutions.

About The Crypto Company

The Crypto Company (TCC) was one of the first publicly traded technology companies in the digital currency and blockchain sectors. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Blockchain Training Alliance (BTA), is a global leader in training courses and consulting services focused on conveying the underlying technology of blockchain to individuals, institutions and large-scale organizations. Having consulted with global institutions, organizations, corporations and individuals, BTA offers personalized training and educational services to thousands worldwide. Beyond its currently operating assets, the portfolio continues to seek expansion opportunities in the blockchain space - where it can leverage its early mover advantage to serve as a foundational operator providing infrastructure to the space.

