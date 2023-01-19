BCware Attracts Two Former TIBCO Executives to Support Next Stage of Growth

San Francisco, California, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCware today announced that two industry leaders have joined its advisory board to support the company’s next stage of growth. Nelson Petracek is the chief technology officer (CTO) of Board International and formerly served as CTO at TIBCO Software Inc. Paolo Pelizzoli is the executive vice president (EVP) and chief operating officer (COO) of International Real-time Payments at Vocalink (NPP) International, a Mastercard company, and previously served as CTO of the Financial Services Division at TIBCO.

BCware delivers a unique blockchain-agnostic, multichain Web2/Web3 integration and workflow automation platform. Nelson and Paolo will team with BCware’s executive team—all founding members of enterprise integration pioneer TIBCO—in bridging the worlds of Web2 and Web3.

“Integration has always been at the core of successful innovation in the web era of software, and Web3 is not any different. BCware enables companies to use familiar low-code paradigms to bring together the transformational capabilities of Web3 with existing applications and infrastructures,” said Tugrul Firatli, BCware founder and CEO. “As we build on the power of our platform, we are excited to leverage the insights of Nelson and Paolo, two globally recognized experts with decades of experience and a shared vision for the future of integration. As members of our advisory board, they will play strategic roles in driving new business models that leverage the combined strengths of the Web2 and Web3 worlds.”

About Nelson Petracek

As a member of the BCware advisory board, Nelson will be a strategic advisor in the areas of product roadmap, blockchain, security, and go-to-market strategies. Nelson brings to the role more than 20 years of experience in delivering solutions for the digital information age in addition to serving as a technology evangelist, author, and speaker.

Nelson is currently CTO of Board International, a global provider of intelligent planning solutions. Prior to joining Board, Nelson served as global CTO for TIBCO, shaping the development of technology platforms and products focused on unlocking the potential of real-time data for making faster, smarter decisions. He also founded and built the TIBCO LABS organization, a global team focused on technology innovation, product expertise, and solution acceleration, and was an integral part of the journey to the cloud for TIBCO Software’s enterprise products. Prior to TIBCO, Nelson acted as senior director within Informatica Corporation’s Enterprise Technologies group and has held consulting roles with a number of companies.

“The markets are recognizing that a paramount challenge for Web3 adoption and innovation is bridging the gap between the new world and existing Web2 infrastructures,” Nelson said. “The BCware platform was built with this mission in mind, and I’m excited to join my former colleagues in yet another transformational journey.”

About Paolo Plizzoli

As a member of the BCware advisory board, Paolo will serve as a strategic advisor on financial services markets and investor relationships. Paolo brings to the role more than 30 years of experience in finance and technology.

Paolo is presently EVP and COO of Vocalink, a Mastercard company based in London where he is responsible for rolling out real-time payment systems to countries around the globe. He runs all account-to-account payments for Mastercard globally, as well as all operations and technology for country payments with additional value-added services. Before his most recent role, Paolo was EVP and CTO of global enterprise architecture at Mastercard International. He also held architecture leadership positions at Broadridge Financial Solutions and worked extensively as a middleware and integration specialist at New Era of Networks (NEON), Global Integration Technology (GlinTech) and TIBCO.

“The unique and powerful vision behind BCware by my former colleagues will accelerate new business innovations while we are transitioning to the Web3 era,” Paolo said. “I’m pleased to join the team and bring my experience from the financial services and payments world.”

About BCware

Founded by enterprise integration pioneers who digitized Wall Street, BCware has preemptively built the Web2/Web3 integration and workflow automation platform that leading industry analysts have identified as central to a new generation of e-commerce and community. Whether your definition of Web3 includes decentralized finance, tokengated commerce, or connecting communities around shared values, BCware can help bridge the gap between traditional Web2 applications and protocols and Web3 blockchains and services.

Please reach out to Crispin Clarke at BCware (crispin at bcware.io) or visit https://bcware.io to learn more.

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.