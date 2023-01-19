Global E-Mobility Market to Generate USD 2305.33 Billion by 2030, Outlines a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

New York, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global E-mobility market size generated USD 279.51 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 2305.33 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 26.94% from 2022 to 2030. The research offers a detailed analysis regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities to highlight changing market dynamics of the market. Moreover, the research provides an extensive analysis of major segments and their sub-segments to determine fastest-growing and highest revenue-generating segments.

Equipping the extensive analysis of each and every aspect of the market in 413 pages, accompanied by 350 tables and 311 figures, the report aims to become a source of guidance for market players, investors, and startups as they device strategies for next few years to achieve sustainable growth. Moreover, the research outlines the COVID-19 analysis to highlight impact on the global E-mobility market share.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 279.51 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 2305.33 Billion CAGR 26.9% No. of Pages 413 Tables 350 Figures 311 Segments covered Product Type, Battery Type, Voltage Type, and Geography Drivers Increasing demand for emission-free vehicles Stringent government regulation to reduce carbon emission Low cost of lithium-ion batteries to fuel market growth Opportunities Increasing adoption of solar-powered EV charging infrastructure

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the E-mobility market dynamics based on drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities. Stringent government regulation imposing strict emission standards to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change drive the growth of the global automotive E-mobility industry. However, the lack of semiconductor chip and charging infrastructure facilities restrain the market growth.

Lead Analyst for Automotive & Transportation at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, “The increasing adoption of solar-powered EV charging infrastructure enables EV manufacturers to work towards a sustainable increase in electric production. The solar-powered devices are fast, inexpensive substitutes for charging infrastructure and reduce the carbon emissions of fossil fuel electricity generation, creating new opportunities in the coming years.”

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing government incentives and subsidies to buy electric vehicles (EVs) as well as support installation of EV charging stations across cities in this region. However, Europe is projected to register a steady growth rate throughout the forecast period, owing to the growing government initiatives to decarbonize transportation and speed up the transition to zero-emission EVs.

The research offers an analysis of each region and its countries based on segments and their sub-segments to outline steps to be taken to consolidate presence in the E-Mobility industry. This analysis is also helpful in determining highest-revenue generating and fastest-growing segments and taking the next steps accordingly.

The report offers a detailed analysis of leading market players of the global e-mobility market trends. Leading players analyzed in the research include Tesla Inc., Nissan Motor Corporation, BMW Group, General Motors Company, Honda Motor Company Ltd., Toyota, Accell Group, Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Company, and Hyundai Motor Company.

