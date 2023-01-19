Global Dextrin Market to Reach US$ 4,032.7 Mn by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dextrin market was valued at US$ 2,785.8 Mn and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Dextrin Market:

Rising application of dextrin in food and beverages, the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to drive the global dextrin market growth in upcoming years.

Increasing the solubility of water insoluble compounds in cosmetics products which give more stable, smooth texture to the face that can propel the global dextrin market growth. In pharmaceutical industry dextrin is used for coating capsules and as a nutritive source in antibiotic fermentations.

Rising launching of various new product in the global dextrin market can drive the market growth in upcoming years. Furthermore, various companies are entering in the global dextrin market and adopting various innovation such as developing dextrin that are available color such as yellow, white, and brown that can help to propel the global dextrin market growth in forecast period.

Increased the pressure on dextrin providers and consumers offer to provide different form and color dextrin that can boost the global dextrin market growth in upcoming years. For instance, in May 2020, a dextrin manufacture company, Grain Processing Corporation launched a new Maltodextrin and syrup solids in the market. Maltodextrin and syrup solids are the mixture of glucose polymers produced by the controlled hydrolysis of corn starch.

Key Market Takeaways

The global dextrin market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period (2022-2030). In globe, the dextrin market is anticipated to expand at a robust pace in the forecast period, due to the increasing number of startups such as a manufacturing company of dextrin, Niir Project Consultancy project which are produce yellow dextrin that can help them to propel the global dextrin market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global dextrin market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., Tate & Lyle, Roquette Frères S.A, Ingredion Incorporated, American Key Products, Inc., Meelunie B.V, Agridient Inc., Emsland Group, and Avebe.

Major players are using different strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and capacity expansion, owing to rising demand for dextrin product. For instance, in March 2021, a manufacturer and exporter of industrial starch, Angel Starch And Food Private Limited launched dextrin starches such as Tapioca White Dextrin in Europe region to increase their position in dextrin market. Tapioca White Dextrin is regularly used in textiles due to their thickening agent.

Market Segmentation:

Global Dextrin Market, By Application Food Pharmaceuticals Industrial Cosmetics Others

Global Dextrin Market, By Type Maltodextrin Cyclodextrin Amylodextrin Others

Global Dextrin Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country: U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa By Country: Middle East Africa



