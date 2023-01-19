Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSE: BNE) Celebrates Two-Year Milestone – focused on leaders and innovators within the New Energy Economy

The Blue Horizon BNE ETF offers investors exposure to 100 global leaders and innovators within the growing New Energy Economy

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Horizon Capital, an index and research company focused on helping investors capture the unique opportunities in the fast-growing New Energy Economy, celebrates the two-year anniversary of the Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSE: BNE). Exchange Traded Concepts is the advisor of this fund, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange tracking an index developed by the Blue Horizon Capital team. (The Blue Horizon New Energy Economy 100 Index).

BNE is designed to be a diversified, one-fund solution for investing in 100 New Energy Economy leaders and innovators across these five segments:

E-Mobility , including electric vehicles, enabling technologies;

, including electric vehicles, enabling technologies; Energy Storage , including batteries, components, hydrogen, and battery recycling;

, including batteries, components, hydrogen, and battery recycling; Performance Materials , including lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and rare earths;

, including lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and rare earths; Energy Distribution , including smart grid technology and charging infrastructure; and

, including smart grid technology and charging infrastructure; and Energy Generation, including solar, wind, biomass, and fuel cells.



“We believe BNE is a unique and compelling investment product for the following reasons:

1) BNE offers holistic, balanced, and diversified exposure to the New Energy Economy

2) The index framework is constructed and updated by New Energy industry veterans

3) The investment case for the New Energy Economy has strengthened over the last two years

4) The New Energy Economy is a multi-decade global growth opportunity

5) Growth in the New Energy Economy continues to be supported by significant tailwinds



“We are pleased with BNE’s 2-year performance (total return, max drawdown, volatility) versus our peer group indices and appreciative of CFRA’s five-star rating on December 31, 2022.

“Blue Horizon believes in a diversified and balanced approach to investing while giving investors exposure to growth themes. The ongoing Energy Transition offers an opportunity to take a balanced approach by investing in New and Old Energy. This barbell approach provides a mature component and a growth component to your overall energy mix. BNE ETF is a product that can efficiently deliver the New Energy and growth equity portion to an investor’s overall energy allocation,” said Tony Fusco, President of Blue Horizon Capital.

Performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. Returns less than one year are not annualized. For current standard performance and expenses, visit https://bne-etf.com/bne.





You can learn more about the New Energy Index ETF Fund here: www.BNE-etf.com.

About Blue Horizon Capital

Blue Horizon Capital is an index, advisory and research company wholly focused on helping investors capture the unique opportunities in the fast-growing New Energy Economy. The firm was founded and is led by an experienced leadership team that brings decades of collective experience in areas such as energy generation, storage and distribution, performance materials and more. Learn more here: www.BHC-invest.com

About Exchange Traded Concepts

Exchange Traded Concepts is a private-label ETF advisor that launches custom domestic and international equity and fixed income exchange traded funds through a complete turnkey solution. ETC currently manages, advises and sub-advises 27 ETFs with more than $3 billion in AUM. ETC's ETF-In-A-Box TM Solution provides an efficient and cost-effective method to bring exchange-traded funds to market. Additional information can be found on the Exchange Traded Concepts' website.

Disclosures

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The summary and statutory prospectuses contain this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 800-617-0004 or visiting www.BNE-etf.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible. The fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Index, and consequently the Fund, is expected to concentrate its investments in real estate companies. As a result, the value of the Fund’s shares may rise and fall more than the value of shares of a fund that invests in securities of companies in a broader range of industries.

New Energy Ecosystem Companies include energy, industrial, infrastructure, and logistics companies, among others, and will therefore be susceptible to adverse economic, environmental, business, regulatory, or other occurrences affecting such companies. New Energy Ecosystem Companies may be affected by the obsolescence of existing technology, short product cycles, falling prices and profits, competition from new market entrants and general economic conditions. In addition, intense competition and legislation resulting in stricter government regulations and enforcement policies and specific expenditures for cleanup efforts can significantly affect this sector.

The Fund’s investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. In such event, the value of the Shares may rise and fall more than the value of shares of a fund that invests in securities of companies in a broader range of industries. To the extent the fund invests more heavily in the Energy Sector, Industrial Sector and Materials Sector, its performance will be especially sensitive to developments in those sectors. The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund. As a result, the Fund may be more exposed to the risks associated with and developments affecting an individual issuer or a smaller number of issuers than a fund that invests more widely. This may increase the Fund’s volatility and cause the performance of a relatively smaller number of issuers to have a greater impact on the Fund’s performance. The Fund may invest in foreign securities, which involve political, economic and currency risks, greater volatility, and differences in accounting methods. The Fund may also invest in smaller companies, which involve additional risks such as limited liquidity and greater volatility.

The Fund is a recently organized investment company with a limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have a limited track record or history on which to base their investment decision.

Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC is advisor to the fund. Blue Horizon serves as the index provider. The fund is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC which is not affiliated with Blue Horizon, Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC, or any of their affiliates.