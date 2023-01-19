New to The Street TV Signs 6-Part Series, Featuring OriginClear, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works' New to The Street will feature OriginClear, Inc. (OTC Other: OCLN) on its nationally syndicated and sponsored television program. The series will span six (6) months following OriginClear, Inc.'s growth as it builds innovative technologies and businesses that are each designed to solve a major problem in the water marketplace.



TV Host Jane King will interview OCLN's management representatives, who will introduce themselves to New to The Street's viewers and provide ongoing updates about the Company and its subsidiaries' operations in creating and delivering clean water. Viewers will hear more about the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Water On Demand, Inc., which offers private businesses the ability to pay to clean and recycle their own water on a per-gallon basis, with advanced, compact water systems that are protected by a suite of international patents.

FMW Media will be producing and broadcasting the show across all of the New to The Street's syndicated televised platforms on Newsmax and FOX Business Network , and Bloomberg TV as a sponsored program. Airings should bring attention to the business fundamentals and ongoing successes at OriginClear, Inc. and its subsidiaries. New to The Street TV will create and design each televised episode to keep its viewers informed and updated accordingly. All broadcasted shows will stream on www . newtothestreet.com , and New to The Street will provide social media marketing to further the reach of each broadcast.

"Jane King perfectly understood the breakup of the water monopoly and how 'Water On Demand' is perfectly positioned to bring investors to help create the new investable asset, water," said Riggs Eckelberry , OriginClear CEO and co-creator of Water On Demand™. " Ken Berenger and I look forward to reporting each month on this vital program!"

The water industry is a $1T yearly industry; and yet, only 20% of the world’s sewage is ever treated. This implies a $5T waste treatment market worldwide if the capital and technology obstacles can be solved. With the ever-increasing scarcity of drinking water, OriginClear's proprietary and patented water management products and designs create a unique and industry-disruptive business opportunity. The show will highlight these accomplishments and future goals.

Vince Caruso, the Creator / Producer of New to The Street, states, "I am excited to have OriginClear, Inc. on the show for a 6-part TV series. Their revolutionary water treatment technology-based Company looks to change the water commodity industry, giving communities and businesses a unique hands-on-solutions outside of traditional governmental involvement in water delivery and treatment. All of us at New to The Street look forward to the opportunity for our televised audiences to get to know the Company and its representatives to explain the Company's business water objectives.

OrginClear, Inc. (OTC Other: OCLN) interviews will air on New to The Street's syndicated TV networks, Newsmax TV , Fox Business Network , and Bloomberg TV , as a sponsored program; expect future announcements on dates and times of the upcoming airings.

About OriginClear, Inc. (OTC Other: OCLN):

Once a government monopoly, clean water is going private. Local industries and communities are now treating and recycling their water, helping to reduce the burden on municipal systems and save on fast-rising water rates while also responding to the challenge of climate change. That's good for business and sustainability, and now the innovative fintech, Water On Demand™, is fueling this movement. For the first time, Clean Water is becoming an investable asset, open to Main Street investors, with the potential for generational royalties. OriginClear® is the Clean Water Innovation Hub™ for both Water On Demand and Modular Water Systems™ – a leader in onsite, prefabricated systems made with sophisticated materials that can last decades. Get live weekly updates every Thursday by signing up at www.originclear.com/ceo .

