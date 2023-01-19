TIM LAMB GROUP BROKERS SALE OF GIBBONS FORD DEALERSHIP TO TASCA AUTOMOTIVE GROUP IN DICKSON CITY, PENNSYLVANIA

Columbus, OH, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rob Lee, Director of the Tim Lamb Group’s Northeast Region, the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America, has brokered the sale of the Gibbons Ford Dealership in Dickson City, PA to Rhode Island based Tasca Automotive Group. The sale came after the announcement that Gibbons Ford owner for the last 20 years, John Grow, was retiring. Lee helped facilitate the deal which closed on December 5, 2022. The dealership is now known as Tasca Ford Dickson City and is located at 704 Martin F. Gibbons Blvd. in Dickson City, PA.

Grow’s hope was to find a company who would share the same values and to keep with the family-oriented dynamic that he strived for at Gibbons Ford. Lee connected Grow with Tasca Automotive Group, a four-generation family owned and operated business, who agreed to honor Grow’s wish with the purchase of the dealership.

“This deal took about eight months to finalize,” stated Lee. “As a broker, I act as a trustworthy resource for both the buyer and the seller. The process starts with finding a buyer that will be the right fit for the seller and continues with making sure that both parties have everything negotiated and organized prior to the final signing.”

“We understand how important honesty, integrity, and customer satisfaction are to a company,” stated Bob Tasca III, Vice President with Tasca Automotive Group. “These values and principles are the same ones that we have been committed to providing since my great grandfather Bob Tasca Sr. founded Tasca Automotive Group in 1943 and we are happy to carry them on at Tasca Ford Dickson City.” With the sale of the dealership, Tasca has retained all of Gibbons 71 employees.

The 47,500 sq. ft. dealership is located at 704 Martin F. Gibbons Blvd., in Dickson City, PA. and features a vast selection of new and used vehicles as well as a service center that includes 28 service stalls.

“This is our first dealership in Pennsylvania, and we are excited to be expanding into a new market and providing a stress-free car shopping experience with exceptional car care and customer service,” stated Tasca. Tasca has 30 additional locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Illinois, Florida, New York, and Missouri.

For more information on Tim Lamb Group visit, https://timlambgroup.com/

