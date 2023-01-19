Self-Tanning Products Market Share ($1.51 Billion by 2028) Growth Forecasts at 5.9% of CAGR during 2022 to 2028 – Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

New York, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners’ new research study on “ Self-Tanning Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type (Cream & Lotion, Serum, Mist, and Others), Category (Natural & Organic and Conventional), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Others)”; The self-tanning products market size is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2028; it is expected to grow from USD 1.07 billion in 2022 to USD 1.51 billion by 2028.





Global Self-Tanning Products Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 1.07 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 1.51 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 154 No. of Tables 86 No. of Charts & Figures 82 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, Category, and Distribution Channel





Global Self-Tanning Products Market: Competitive Landscape

A few players operating in the global self-tanning products market include Bondi Sands Pty Ltd, KAO Corp, PZ Cussons Plc, Supernova UK Pty Ltd, Epic Etailers LLC, Loreal SA, HotHouse Beauty Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Coty Inc, and Edgewell Personal Care Co. Players operating in the self-tanning products market are focusing on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand. For instance, manufacturers are investing in micro-mist technology that involves the use of technology for the atomization of fluids to very fine particle sizes. It helps to create a more flawless spray and requires less solution to cover an entire body. Similarly, Rapid or One-Hour Tanning Formulas technology is also gaining popularity among consumers. This technology allows the client to shower within one to three hours of application versus the traditional eight hours with increasing the level of the active ingredient. Such product launches and technological developments are driving the self-tanning products market growth.





In 2021, Europe held the largest share of the global self-tanning products market; however, North America is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028. Europe is the world’s largest market for cosmetics and other personal care products. According to Cosmetic Europe, a vast majority of 500 million European consumers use cosmetic and personal care products daily. The changing lifestyle trends, specifically related to skincare, are further influencing the self-tanning products market growth in the region. Self-tanning products—particularly body tanners, face tanners, and skin tanners—are in high demand, especially in developed European countries. The presence of a large number of working women in Europe has led to an increase in spending on beauty and personal care items, particularly self-tanning products. Additionally, several countries in the region host various internationally recognized fashion events, which advertise various skin enrichment goods, including self-tanning products. Such events help self-tanning product providers gain the attention of more customers.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Self-Tanning Products Market Growth:

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the economies and industries due to the disruption of global supply chains, shortage of raw materials and labors, and closure of manufacturing units. The cosmetics & personal care sector also witness a decline in demand due to the pandemic-induced recession. Consumers stocked only essential goods, which hampered the sales of various nonessential goods, including self-tanning products. In 2021, governments of various countries removed most of the restrictions and permitted manufacturers in the cosmetic & personal care industries to operate at full capacities. This helped self-tanning product manufacturers overcome the demand and supply gaps and recover from the losses incurred. They launched innovative products such as natural and organic self-tanners to cater to the changing buying preferences of customers amid the crisis, which is favoring the self-tanning products market growth.





Celebrity Endorsements and Social Media Campaigns to Influence the Global Self-Tanning Products Market Demand:

Marketing has moved beyond commercial advertising. Social media platforms are on the rise as the top way to promote businesses. YouTube videos and celebrity promotions on social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram have significantly increased the demand for self-tanning products across the globe. A few of the celebrities using spray tan products are Jessica Alba, Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, and Kim Kardashian, among others. Kim Kardashian is famous for using spray tans. She has been spotted with tan multiple times and given many interviews related to the process of spray tans. Millennials spending much time on the internet are highly inclined toward trending online articles, product launches, and celebrity endorsements. Similarly, Kylie Jenner is one of the most famous celebrities in the world. She is a social media influencer and makeup mogul. She has been using spray tan products for years. Thus, such factors influence the fans and consumers to use self-tanning products.

Self-Tanning Products Market: Segmental Overview

Based on category, the self-tanning products market is bifurcated into natural & organic and conventional. The conventional segment held a larger market share in 2021; however, the natural & organic segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR over the forecast period. Natural self-tanning products are generally made from plant-based ingredients and do not contain harmful toxins or chemicals. These products claim to be 100% natural and can be COSMOS certified. These products are formulated without the presence of synthetic chemicals such as sulfates, paraben, phthalates, synthetic dyes, triclosan, and petroleum. However, a few companies also offer self-tanning products with naturally derived ingredients, claiming to be 99% or 95% natural. Natural and organic self-tanning products contain minimal or no chemicals, which rarely have a negligible adverse effect on the skin. Therefore, these benefits of using natural and organic self-tanning products are projected to drive the natural & organic segment growth during the forecast period.





