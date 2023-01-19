Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Size to Reach USD 21,606.5 million by 2030 at 6.21% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Information By Component, Type of Management, And Region - Forecast till 2030"; the market will reach USD 21,606.5 million by 2030 at a 6.21% CAGR.

Market Synopsis

Coffee that is placed in a plastic or aluminum container instead of a paper filter is known as a coffee capsule. Usually, it isn't interchangeable with other products because it is designed to function with a particular brand or system. Caffeine also enhances athletic performance by increasing fatty acid oxidation and metabolism and mobilizing fatty acids from fat cells. Due to these factors, the market's demand is anticipated to increase throughout the projected period. Single-serve vacuum-packed coffee capsules must be used with compatible equipment. Coffee use is rising among people who are concerned about their health. As a result, producers are releasing brand-new formulations, such as coffee capsules.

Customers are also prepared to spend money on coffee makers so they may have a cafe-like experience at home. The interest in coffee capsules and pods has increased due to this trend. Since coffee is the most popular beverage, the coffee pods, and capsules market is expanding primarily due to the rising demand for coffee. The one-time use and biodegradable nature of coffee pods are one of the main reasons for their growing market appeal. Market manufacturers are currently working to create environmentally friendly and biodegradable coffee capsules. The millennial generation's insatiable need for coffee contributes to an increase in global coffee demand. Among millennials, the consumption of coffee and prepared foods is rising.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 21,606.5 million CAGR 6.21% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Coffee Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising consumption of coffee pods and capsules within hotels and restaurants Increasing consumption of coffee in asia-pacific

Market Competitive Landscape:

The focal companies in the coffee pods and capsules market are:

Illycaffè S.p.A.(Italy),

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.(US),

Nestlé S.A.(Switzerland),

Luigi Lavazza S.p.A (Italy),

Caffèd'Italia SRL (Italy),

Dualit Limited (UK),

Jacobs Douwe Egberts B.V.(Netherlands),

Melitta (Germany),

The Kraft Heinz Company (US),

The J.M. Smucker (US)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Due to the increase in demand for coffee beverages that are ready to drink, the market for coffee pods and capsules is expanding. Nowadays, due to urbanization and industrialization, people lead very busy lifestyles. As a result, they require short refills and simple coffee. Coffee capsules and pods save time while producing high-quality coffee quickly. Market participants like Nestle are developing new technologies for handmade coffees. As with tea bags, coffee pods are used in a coffee maker to brew coffee. Paper pods are used for single servings and are developed for this purpose. Given that they include pre-measured, pre-packaged coffee doses, coffee capsules and coffee pods are comparable. They are housed in a "capsule" that needs to be thrown away after just one use.

As the desire for quick non-alcoholic drinks has increased, coffee capsules have seen significant popular acceptability. Due to their versatility, ease of use, and compatibility with a wide range of coffee items and equipment, coffee makers favor capsules. The rise in the number of high-end coffee establishments has increased consumers' desire for fine, freshly brewed coffee, which has boosted the demand for coffee capsules. Due to the increase in demand for coffee beverages that are ready to drink, the market for coffee pods and capsules is expanding. Nowadays, due to urbanization and industrialization, people lead very busy lifestyles. As a result, they require short refills and simple coffee.

Market Restraints:

Due to the high cost of storage, single-serve consumption, requirement for extreme purity, and variable raw material prices, coffee capsules are quite expensive. The filled capsules are packed in a sterile condition to prevent contamination from retaining the quality of coffee stored in capsules or pods. Additionally, the coffee beans must be ground to a high degree of purity while still being fine, which raises the price of producing coffee capsules and pods overall. Another important issue that significantly affects the price of coffee capsules and pods is the use of environmentally friendly materials for premade cups.

COVID 19 Analysis

Long-term consumer spending for at-home coffee is questionable as the COVID-19 pandemic causes a temporary state of total lockdown around the globe, although major coffee chains have been forced to increase retail packaged coffee sales due to the continued interruption of out-of-home coffee sales.

Market Segmentation

By filter type, the market includes paper + PLA, non-woven fabric, and paper + plastic fiber. By coffee type, the market includes traditional and decaf. By packaging type, the market includes capsules and pods. By distribution channel, the market includes store based and non-stored-based.

Regional Insights

During the projection period, Europe is expected to be the region with the biggest market for coffee pods and capsules, with the UK, France, Germany, and Russia offering the most promising prospects for expansion. The region's market's domination is mostly attributable to expanding consumer demand for new goods with technological advancements, simple coffee capsules, pods, and the development of automatic bean-to-cup machines. During the projection period, the market in the region is projected to be driven by an increase in coffee shops, small roasters, local brands, and baristas, as well as rising consumer interest in quality coffee and K-Cups. The two countries with the largest regional markets are Germany and France.

Numerous private-label companies are expanding into other regional markets due to the growing price of coffee pods and capsules, which could drive the European market throughout the projection period. However, the environmental issues surrounding the packaging of coffee capsules and pods are impeding the expansion of the business in the area. The producers of coffee capsules and pods focus many of their efforts on the North American market. The main drivers of the regional market's expansion include rising coffee consumption, producers' growing product lines, and the availability of a sizable consumer base.

