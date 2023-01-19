Cenovus Energy Signs on with Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) to Support the Only National Skilled Trade and Technology Competition

English French

OTTAWA, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC), a not-for-profit organization that actively promotes careers in the skilled trades and technologies, is proud to announce Cenovus Energy as the Presenting Sponsor for the 2023 Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Cenovus Energy’s generous support will enable SCC to better promote careers in the skilled trades and technologies to students and apprentices in Canada through this important event.

On May 25 and 26, 2023, labour groups, industry partners, government officials, educators, and youth will gather at the RBC Convention Centre in Winnipeg, where over 550 students and apprentices from across the country will compete in more than 40 skilled trade and technology Skill Areas. SCC is pleased to be working with Cenovus Energy, a Canadian-based integrated energy company, for this year’s competition. They are an instrumental partner, and they will be onsite to support several skill areas.

“Skilled trades and technology workers are key to our industry’s success, including operating our assets safely every day,” said Susan Anderson, Cenovus Energy’s Senior Vice-President, People Services. “The work Skills Canada does promotes these careers as a rewarding option for Canada’s future workforce – some we hope to see at Cenovus.”

In addition, approximately 10,000 students from Manitoba are expected to attend SCNC Winnipeg 2023. In addition to watching the competitors, students will have the opportunity to participate in over 50 Try-A-Trade® and Technology activities throughout the two-day event.

“Being involved in SCNC is a great way for industry partners to engage with youth and educate them about the great careers that are available in the skilled trades and technologies. Through our partnership with Cenovus Energy, we are able to raise awareness of the changing landscape of the Canadian job market and the importance of developing the skills needed to succeed,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada.

According to the Government of Canada, approximately 700,000 skilled trades workers are expected to retire in Canada by 2028, which will create a significant shortage of tradespeople in Canada. Events like SCNC are a great way to promote these careers to our future skilled workers.

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company’s preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

Find Cenovus on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.



About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with member organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public-sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada’s future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. Skills Canada offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trade awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills/Compétences Canada is the Canadian Member organization of WorldSkills. Follow Skills/Compétences Canada on Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , Flickr, LinkedIn, and Instagram .

MEDIA CONTACT: Michèle Rogerson, micheler@skillscanada.com, T. 343-883-7545 ext. 509.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc18a280-e851-405f-85df-719cccf50f42