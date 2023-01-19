From 2023 through 2033, Cancer Biopsy Market Sales to Expand at a CAGR of over 18%, Reveals Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cancer Biopsy market revenues were estimated at US$ 22.2 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18% from 2023-2033, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach US$ 131.4 Billion.



The increasing elderly populace, along with the rise in instances of cancer diagnoses, is fueling growth in the cancer clinical market. Also, the effective and less costly use of liquid biopsy procedures and increasing biopsy appointees are all expected to impact the market growth.

Some of today's prominent procedures in medical diagnosis include endoscopic, arthroscopic, bone marrow, skin, needle, and surgical biopsies. Needle biopsies are regarded as a trusted method for the early detection of patients suffering from these methods. However, fine-needle aspiration needle biopsies, which have been found to be less invasive and faster, are aiding the increase in popularity of the slice.

The IARC estimates that by 2020 the worldwide burden of disease due to cancer is projected to be 19.3 million cases and 9.96 million deaths worldwide. A liquid biopsy entails reduced expense, earlier prognosis, therapy surveillance, identification of tumor heterogeneity, acquired drug resistance, and patient comfort compared to conventional diagnostic tools for handling cancer.

Competitive Analysis

Key companies are helping to drive market expansion by diversifying their diagnostics portfolios and increasing the adoption of their own biopsy tools.

Key recent developments of key players in the Cancer Biopsy Market are as follows:

In March 2021, in Russia, KIllumina, Inc. received medical device approval for their NextSeq 550Dx platform and related reagent kits. Prior to this registration, the MiSeq Dx had already been approved as a medical device.

In March 2021, Autopsy with Quick-Core IZI Medical Products introduced a system for soft tissue biopsy procedures. This fully automated product is based on Quick-Core, the company's patented semi-automatic method.

Competitive Landscape

In April 2021, Plasma-SeqSensei liquid biopsy research use only (RUO) kits were introduced in EMEA by Sysmex Europe GmbH and Sysmex Inostics GmbH.



Market Segments Covered in Cancer Biopsy Industry Analysis



By Type:

Tissue Biopsies Needle Biopsies Surgical Biopsies

Liquid Biopsies

Other Types



By Product Type:

Instruments

Kits and Consumables

Services



By Application:

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancers

Lung Cancers

Prostate Cancers

Skin Cancers

Blood Cancers

Kidney Cancers

Liver Cancers

Pancreatic Cancers

Ovarian Cancers

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Cancer Biopsy Market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of by Type (Tissue Biopsies, Liquid biopsies, Other Types), by Product Type (Instruments, Kits and Consumables, Services), by Application (Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Cervical Cancers, Lung Cancers, Prostate Cancers, Skin Cancers, Blood Cancers, Kidney Cancers, Liver Cancers, Pancreatic Cancers, Ovarian Cancers, Other Applications) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. Future Market Insights Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Billion)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

