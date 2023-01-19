Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the fourth quarter 2022 of $39.3 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.46. Fourth quarter 2022 results compare to net income for third quarter 2022 of $34.8 million and EPS of $1.29, which included a life insurance gain equivalent to EPS of $0.03.



"Westamerica’s fourth quarter 2022 results benefited from the Company’s valuable low-cost deposit base; the cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.03 percent in the fourth quarter 2022, unchanged from the prior quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 47 percent of average deposits in the fourth quarter 2022. The fourth quarter also benefited from higher yields on variable-rate bonds, loans and cash. Operating expenses were well controlled and credit quality remained solid with nonperforming assets of $774 thousand at December 31, 2022,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “Fourth quarter 2022 results generated an annualized 18.6 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.42 per common share dividend during the fourth quarter 2022,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $69.2 million for the fourth quarter 2022, compared to $60.8 million for the third quarter 2022. The yield earned on loans, bonds, and cash for the fourth quarter 2022 was 3.98 percent, up from 3.47 percent for the third quarter 2022. The cost of funding the loan, bond, and cash portfolios was 0.03 percent for both the fourth quarter and third quarter of 2022. Variable rate assets at December 31, 2022 included $1.6 billion in collateralized loan obligations for which interest rates reset quarterly, and $192 million in interest-bearing cash balances for which the interest rate changes concurrently with Federal Open Market Committee adjustments to the federal funds rate.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2022 totaled $10.5 million compared to $11.8 million for the third quarter 2022, which included a $923 thousand life insurance gain.

Noninterest expenses for the fourth quarter 2022 were $25.1 million compared to $24.8 million for the third quarter 2022.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS December 31, 2022 1. Net Income Summary. (in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q4'2022 Q4'2021 Change Q3'2022 Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 69,155 $ 43,117 60.4 % $ 60,780 Provision for Credit Losses - - n/m - Noninterest Income 10,463 10,842 -3.5 % 11,818 Noninterest Expense 25,090 23,912 4.9 % 24,767 Income Before Taxes (FTE) 54,528 30,047 81.5 % 47,831 Income Tax Provision (FTE) 15,184 8,327 82.3 % 13,071 Net Income $ 39,344 $ 21,720 81.1 % $ 34,760 Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,912 26,866 0.2 % 26,906 Diluted Average Common Shares 26,924 26,875 0.2 % 26,916 Operating Ratios: Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.46 $ 0.81 80.2 % $ 1.29 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 1.46 0.81 80.2 % 1.29 Return On Assets (a) 2.12 % 1.17 % 1.85 % Return On Common Equity (a) 18.6 % 11.2 % 17.1 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.95 % 2.49 % 3.44 % Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 31.5 % 44.3 % 34.1 % Dividends Paid Per Common Share $ 0.42 $ 0.42 0.0 % $ 0.42 Common Dividend Payout Ratio 29 % 52 % 33 % % 12/31'22YTD 12/31'21YTD Change Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 221,775 $ 174,151 27.3 % Provision for Credit Losses - - n/m Noninterest Income (1) 45,121 43,345 4.1 % Noninterest Expense 99,361 97,806 1.6 % Income Before Taxes (FTE) 167,535 119,690 40.0 % Income Tax Provision (FTE) 45,501 33,181 37.1 % Net Income $ 122,034 $ 86,509 41.1 % Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,895 26,855 0.1 % Diluted Average Common Shares 26,907 26,870 0.1 % Operating Ratios: Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 4.54 $ 3.22 41.0 % Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 4.54 3.22 41.0 % Return On Assets 1.65 % 1.23 % Return On Common Equity 15.2 % 11.5 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3.17 % 2.62 % Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 37.2 % 45.0 % Dividends Paid Per Common Share $ 1.68 $ 1.65 1.8 % Common Dividend Payout Ratio 37 % 51 % 2. Net Interest Income. (dollars in thousands) % Q4'2022 Q4'2021 Change Q3'2022 Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 69,630 $ 43,621 59.6 % $ 61,267 Interest Expense 475 504 -5.8 % 487 Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 69,155 $ 43,117 60.4 % $ 60,780 Average Earning Assets $ 6,930,584 $ 6,919,528 0.2 % $ 7,041,313 Average Interest- Bearing Liabilities 3,412,189 3,468,111 -1.6 % 3,520,083 Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a) 3.98 % 2.52 % 3.47 % Cost of Funds (a) 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.03 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.95 % 2.49 % 3.44 % Interest Expense/ Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a) 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.05 % Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 3.92 % 2.46 % 3.42 % % 12/31'22YTD 12/31'21YTD Change Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 223,700 $ 176,106 27.0 % Interest Expense 1,925 1,955 -1.5 % Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 221,775 $ 174,151 27.3 % Average Earning Assets $ 6,992,696 $ 6,632,632 5.4 % Average Interest- Bearing Liabilities 3,506,559 3,317,924 5.7 % Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) 3.20 % 2.65 % Cost of Funds 0.03 % 0.03 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3.17 % 2.62 % Interest Expense/ Interest-Bearing Liabilities 0.05 % 0.06 % Net Interest Spread (FTE) 3.15 % 2.59 % 3. Loans & Other Earning Assets. (average volume, dollars in thousands) % Q4'2022 Q4'2021 Change Q3'2022 Total Assets $ 7,353,270 $ 7,334,977 0.2 % $ 7,472,304 Total Earning Assets 6,930,584 6,919,528 0.2 % 7,041,313 Total Loans 964,287 1,097,698 -12.2 % 989,033 Total Commercial Loans 173,527 259,007 -33.0 % 190,325 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans 3,529 68,870 -94.9 % 10,453 Commercial Loans 169,998 190,137 -10.6 % 179,872 Commercial RE Loans 492,549 538,177 -8.5 % 494,717 Consumer Loans 298,211 300,514 -0.8 % 303,991 Total Investment Securities 5,694,280 4,866,476 17.0 % 5,552,588 Debt Securities Available for Sale 4,767,459 4,533,494 5.2 % 4,845,055 Debt Securities Held to Maturity 926,821 332,982 178.3 % 707,533 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 272,017 955,354 -71.5 % 499,692 Loans/Deposits 15.2 % 17.3 % 15.2 % % 12/31'22YTD 12/31'21YTD Change Total Assets $ 7,413,008 $ 7,039,284 5.3 % Total Earning Assets 6,992,696 6,632,632 5.4 % Total Loans 997,964 1,195,135 -16.5 % Total Commercial Loans 193,481 349,981 -44.7 % PPP Loans 17,604 152,149 -88.4 % Commercial Loans 175,877 197,832 -11.1 % Commercial RE Loans 504,713 546,750 -7.7 % Consumer Loans 299,770 298,404 0.5 % Total Investment Securities 5,303,646 4,580,468 15.8 % Debt Securities Available for Sale 4,747,969 4,169,091 13.9 % Debt Securities Held to Maturity 555,677 411,377 35.1 % Total Interest-Bearing Cash 691,086 857,029 -19.4 % Loans/Deposits 15.6 % 19.6 % 4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity. (average volume, dollars in thousands) % Q4'2022 Q4'2021 Change Q3'2022 Total Deposits $ 6,349,401 $ 6,349,137 0.0 % $ 6,495,051 Noninterest Demand 3,010,806 3,022,787 -0.4 % 3,058,662 Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,287,304 1,245,385 3.4 % 1,308,310 Savings 1,917,370 1,934,220 -0.9 % 1,989,275 Time greater than $100K 59,720 65,920 -9.4 % 62,014 Time less than $100K 74,201 80,825 -8.2 % 76,790 Total Short-Term Borrowings 73,594 141,761 -48.1 % 83,694 Shareholders' Equity 837,499 766,358 9.3 % 807,428 Demand Deposits/ Total Deposits 47.4 % 47.6 % 47.1 % Transaction & Savings Deposits / Total Deposits 97.9 % 97.7 % 97.9 % % 12/31'22YTD 12/31'21YTD Change Total Deposits $ 6,415,626 $ 6,100,848 5.2 % Noninterest Demand 3,018,350 2,897,244 4.2 % Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,289,956 1,208,269 6.8 % Savings 1,967,902 1,842,590 6.8 % Time greater than $100K 62,411 69,165 -9.8 % Time less than $100K 77,007 83,580 -7.9 % Total Short-Term Borrowings 109,283 114,267 -4.4 % Other Borrowed Funds - 53 n/m Shareholders' Equity 802,489 750,669 6.9 % Demand Deposits/ Total Deposits 47.0 % 47.5 % Transaction & Savings Deposits / Total Deposits 97.8 % 97.5 % 5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid. (dollars in thousands) Q4'2022 Average Income/ Yield (a) / Volume Expense Rate (a) Interest & Fee Income Earned Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 6,930,584 $ 69,630 3.98 % Total Loans (FTE) 964,287 12,293 5.06 % Total Commercial Loans (FTE) 173,527 2,896 6.62 % PPP Loans 3,529 408 45.89 % Commercial Loans (FTE) 169,998 2,488 5.81 % Commercial RE Loans 492,549 5,812 4.68 % Consumer Loans 298,211 3,585 4.77 % Total Investments (FTE) 5,694,280 54,770 3.81 % Total Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 4,767,459 45,531 3.78 % Corporate Securities 2,462,131 17,102 2.78 % Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,590,164 22,801 5.61 % Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 319,843 1,921 2.40 % Securities of U.S. Government sponsored entities 297,710 2,690 3.61 % Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 84,774 644 3.04 % Other Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 12,837 373 11.63 % Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (FTE) 926,821 9,239 3.99 % Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 109,100 575 2.11 % Corporate Securities 720,752 7,815 4.34 % Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 96,969 849 3.50 % Total Interest-Bearing Cash 272,017 2,567 3.69 % Interest Expense Paid Total Earning Assets 6,930,584 475 0.03 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,412,189 475 0.06 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,338,595 463 0.05 % Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,287,304 96 0.03 % Savings 1,917,370 280 0.06 % Time less than $100K 74,201 51 0.27 % Time greater than $100K 59,720 36 0.24 % Total Short-Term Borrowings 73,594 12 0.06 % Net Interest Income and Margin (FTE) $ 69,155 3.95 % Q4'2021 Average Income/ Yield (a) / Volume Expense Rate (a) Interest & Fee Income Earned Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 6,919,528 $ 43,621 2.52 % Total Loans (FTE) 1,097,698 13,223 4.78 % Total Commercial Loans (FTE) 259,007 3,187 4.88 % PPP Loans 68,870 1,208 6.96 % Commercial Loans (FTE) 190,137 1,979 4.13 % Commercial RE Loans 538,177 6,492 4.79 % Consumer Loans 300,514 3,544 4.68 % Total Investments (FTE) 4,866,476 30,032 2.47 % Total Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 4,533,494 27,900 2.45 % Corporate Securities 2,652,661 18,385 2.77 % Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,352,348 6,309 1.83 % Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 422,721 2,123 2.01 % Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 91,412 717 3.14 % Other Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 14,352 366 10.20 % Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (FTE) 332,982 2,132 2.56 % Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 158,537 664 1.68 % Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 174,445 1,468 3.36 % Total Interest-Bearing Cash 955,354 366 0.15 % Interest Expense Paid Total Earning Assets 6,919,528 504 0.03 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,468,111 504 0.06 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,326,350 479 0.06 % Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,245,385 95 0.03 % Savings 1,934,220 282 0.06 % Time less than $100K 80,825 41 0.20 % Time greater than $100K 65,920 61 0.37 % Total Short-Term Borrowings 141,761 25 0.07 % Net Interest Income and Margin (FTE) $ 43,117 2.49 % 6. Noninterest Income. (dollars in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q4'2022 Q4'2021 Change Q3'2022 Service Charges on Deposits $ 3,484 $ 3,580 -2.7 % $ 3,737 Merchant Processing Services 2,701 3,000 -10.0 % 2,925 Debit Card Fees 1,704 1,727 -1.4 % 1,594 Trust Fees 754 844 -10.7 % 810 ATM Processing Fees 646 488 32.4 % 594 Other Service Fees 416 449 -7.3 % 463 Financial Services Commissions 103 96 7.3 % 79 Life Insurance Gains 7 - n/m 923 Other Noninterest Income 648 658 -1.5 % 693 Total Noninterest Income $ 10,463 $ 10,842 -3.5 % $ 11,818 Total Revenue (FTE) $ 79,618 $ 53,959 47.6 % $ 72,598 Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE) 13.1 % 20.1 % 16.3 % Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a) 0.22 % 0.22 % 0.23 % Total Revenue (FTE) Per Avg. Common Share (a) $ 11.74 $ 7.97 47.3 % $ 10.70 % 12/31'22YTD 12/31'21YTD Change Service Charges on Deposits $ 14,490 $ 13,697 5.8 % Merchant Processing Services 11,623 11,998 -3.1 % Debit Card Fees (1) 7,879 6,859 14.9 % Trust Fees 3,216 3,311 -2.9 % ATM Processing Fees 2,160 2,280 -5.3 % Other Service Fees 1,808 1,884 -4.0 % Financial Services Commissions 417 356 17.1 % Life Insurance Gains 930 - n/m Securities Gains - 34 n/m Other Noninterest Income 2,598 2,926 -11.2 % Total Noninterest Income $ 45,121 $ 43,345 4.1 % Total Revenue (FTE) $ 266,896 $ 217,496 22.7 % Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE) 16.9 % 19.9 % Service Charges/Avg. Deposits 0.23 % 0.22 % Total Revenue (FTE) Per Avg./ Common Share $ 9.92 $ 8.10 22.5 % 7. Noninterest Expense. (dollars in thousands) % Q4'2022 Q4'2021 Change Q3'2022 Salaries & Benefits $ 11,482 $ 11,436 0.4 % $ 11,311 Occupancy and Equipment 5,218 4,692 11.2 % 5,064 Outsourced Data Processing 2,390 2,357 1.4 % 2,434 Limited Partnership Operating Losses 1,431 800 78.9 % 1,431 Professional Fees 574 757 -24.2 % 582 Courier Service 700 572 22.4 % 671 Other Noninterest Expense 3,295 3,298 -0.1 % 3,274 Total Noninterest Expense $ 25,090 $ 23,912 4.9 % $ 24,767 Noninterest Expense/ Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.44 % 1.37 % 1.40 % Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE) 31.5 % 44.3 % 34.1 % % 12/31'22YTD 12/31'21YTD Change Salaries & Benefits $ 46,125 $ 48,011 -3.9 % Occupancy and Equipment 19,884 19,139 3.9 % Outsourced Data Processing 9,684 9,601 0.9 % Limited Partnership Operating Losses 5,724 2,620 118.5 % Professional Fees 2,628 3,253 -19.2 % Courier Service 2,614 2,177 20.1 % Other Noninterest Expense 12,702 13,005 -2.3 % Total Noninterest Expense $ 99,361 $ 97,806 1.6 % Noninterest Expense/ Avg. Earning Assets 1.42 % 1.47 % Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE) 37.2 % 45.0 % 8. Allowance for Credit Losses. (dollars in thousands) % Q4'2022 Q4'2021 Change Q3'2022 Average Total Loans $ 964,287 $ 1,097,698 -12.2 % $ 989,033 Beginning of Period Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans (ACLL) $ 21,218 $ 23,882 -11.2 % $ 22,313 Provision for Credit Losses 6 - n/m - Net ACLL Losses (940 ) (368 ) n/m (1,095 ) End of Period ACLL $ 20,284 $ 23,514 -13.7 % $ 21,218 Gross ACLL Recoveries / Gross ACLL Losses 44 % 64 % 43 % Net ACLL Losses / Avg. Total Loans (a) 0.39 % 0.13 % 0.44 % % 12/31'22YTD 12/31'21YTD Change Average Total Loans $ 997,964 $ 1,195,135 -16.5 % Beginning of Period ACLL $ 23,514 $ 23,854 -1.4 % Provision for Credit Losses 6 2 n/m Net ACLL Losses (3,236 ) (342 ) n/m End of Period ACLL $ 20,284 $ 23,514 -13.7 % Gross ACLL Recoveries / Gross ACLL Losses 48 % 89 % Net ACLL Losses / Avg. Total Loans 0.32 % 0.03 % (dollars in thousands) % 12/31/22 12/31/21 Change 9/30/22 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans $ 20,284 $ 23,514 -13.7 % $ 21,218 Allowance for Credit Losses on Held to Maturity Securities 1 7 -78.4 % 7 Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 20,285 $ 23,521 -13.8 % $ 21,225 Allowance for Unfunded Credit Commitments $ 201 $ 201 0.0 % $ 201 9. Credit Quality. (dollars in thousands) % 12/31/22 12/31/21 Change 9/30/22 Nonperforming Loans: Nonperforming Nonaccrual $ 146 $ 265 -44.9 % $ 131 Performing Nonaccrual - 427 n/m 66 Total Nonaccrual Loans 146 692 -78.9 % 197 90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans 628 339 85.3 % 769 Total Nonperforming Loans $ 774 $ 1,031 -24.9 % $ 966 Total Loans Outstanding $ 958,488 $ 1,068,126 -10.3 % $ 979,033 Total Assets 6,950,317 7,461,026 -6.8 % 7,177,025 Loans: Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans $ 20,284 $ 23,514 -13.7 % $ 21,218 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans / Loans 2.12 % 2.20 % 2.17 % Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 10. Capital. (in thousands, except per-share amounts) % 12/31/22 12/31/21 Change 9/30/22 Shareholders' Equity $ 602,110 $ 827,102 -27.2 % $ 538,988 Total Assets 6,950,317 7,461,026 -6.8 % 7,177,025 Shareholders' Equity/ Total Assets 8.66 % 11.09 % 7.51 % Shareholders' Equity/ Total Loans 62.82 % 77.43 % 55.05 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio 7.03 % 9.60 % 5.91 % Common Shares Outstanding 26,913 26,866 0.2 % 26,911 Common Equity Per Share $ 22.37 $ 30.79 -27.3 % $ 20.03 Market Value Per Common Share 59.01 57.73 2.2 % 52.29 (shares in thousands) % Q4'2022 Q4'2021 Change Q3'2022 Share Repurchase Programs: Total Shares Repurchased - - n/m - Average Repurchase Price - - n/m - Net Shares Issued (2 ) - n/m (15 ) % 12/31'22YTD 12/31'21YTD Change Total Shares Repurchased 3 4 n/m Average Repurchase Price $ 58.66 $ 61.09 n/m Net Shares Issued (47 ) (59 ) n/m 11. Period-End Balance Sheets. (unaudited, dollars in thousands) % 12/31/22 12/31/21 Change 9/30/22 Assets: Cash and Due from Banks $ 294,236 $ 1,132,085 -74.0 % $ 413,665 Debt Securities Available for Sale Corporate Securities 2,099,955 2,746,735 -23.5 % 2,138,508 Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,572,883 1,386,355 13.5 % 1,587,622 Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 286,048 411,726 -30.5 % 296,689 Securities of U.S. Government sponsored entities 290,853 - n/m 272,525 Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions 82,004 93,920 -12.7 % 80,987 Other Debt Securities Available for Sale - 119 n/m - Total Debt Securities Available for Sale 4,331,743 4,638,855 -6.6 % 4,376,331 Debt Securities Held to Maturity Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 104,852 148,390 -29.3 % 112,371 Corporate Securities 721,854 - n/m 720,154 Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (2) 89,207 158,006 -43.5 % 103,742 Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (2) 915,913 306,396 198.9 % 936,267 Loans 958,488 1,068,126 -10.3 % 979,033 Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans (20,284 ) (23,514 ) -13.7 % (21,218 ) Total Loans, net 938,204 1,044,612 -10.2 % 957,815 Premises and Equipment, net 28,819 31,155 -7.5 % 29,756 Identifiable Intangibles, net 583 835 -30.2 % 644 Goodwill 121,673 121,673 0.0 % 121,673 Other Assets 319,146 185,415 72.1 % 340,874 Total Assets $ 6,950,317 $ 7,461,026 -6.8 % $ 7,177,025 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Noninterest-Bearing $ 2,947,277 $ 3,069,080 -4.0 % $ 3,069,907 Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,273,143 1,260,869 1.0 % 1,338,855 Savings 1,874,115 1,940,395 -3.4 % 1,949,711 Time 130,755 143,612 -9.0 % 136,783 Total Deposits 6,225,290 6,413,956 -2.9 % 6,495,256 Short-Term Borrowed Funds 57,792 146,246 -60.5 % 76,886 Other Liabilities 65,125 73,722 -11.7 % 65,895 Total Liabilities 6,348,207 6,633,924 -4.3 % 6,638,037 Shareholders' Equity: Common Equity: Paid-In Capital 475,121 471,043 0.9 % 474,732 Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income (256,105 ) 49,664 n/m (290,797 ) Retained Earnings 383,094 306,395 25.0 % 355,053 Total Shareholders' Equity 602,110 827,102 -27.2 % 538,988 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 6,950,317 $ 7,461,026 -6.8 % $ 7,177,025 12. Income Statements. (unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q4'2022 Q4'2021 Change Q3'2022 Interest & Fee Income: Loans $ 12,201 $ 13,124 -7.0 % $ 12,208 Equity Securities 153 129 18.6 % 127 Debt Securities Available for Sale 45,216 27,598 63.8 % 39,100 Debt Securities Held to Maturity 9,061 1,824 396.8 % 6,625 Interest-Bearing Cash 2,567 366 601.4 % 2,742 Total Interest & Fee Income 69,198 43,041 60.8 % 60,802 Interest Expense: Transaction Deposits 96 95 1.1 % 94 Savings Deposits 280 282 -0.7 % 290 Time Deposits 87 102 -14.7 % 86 Short-Term Borrowed Funds 12 25 -52.0 % 17 Total Interest Expense 475 504 -5.8 % 487 Net Interest Income 68,723 42,537 61.6 % 60,315 Provision for Credit Losses - - n/m - Noninterest Income: Service Charges 3,484 3,580 -2.7 % 3,737 Merchant Processing Services 2,701 3,000 -10.0 % 2,925 Debit Card Fees 1,704 1,727 -1.4 % 1,594 Trust Fees 754 844 -10.7 % 810 ATM Processing Fees 646 488 32.4 % 594 Other Service Fees 416 449 -7.3 % 463 Financial Services Commissions 103 96 7.3 % 79 Life Insurance Gains 7 - n/m 923 Other Noninterest Income 648 658 -1.5 % 693 Total Noninterest Income 10,463 10,842 -3.5 % 11,818 Noninterest Expense: Salaries and Benefits 11,482 11,436 0.4 % 11,311 Occupancy and Equipment 5,218 4,692 11.2 % 5,064 Outsourced Data Processing 2,390 2,357 1.4 % 2,434 Limited Partnership Operating Losses 1,431 800 78.9 % 1,431 Professional Fees 574 757 -24.2 % 582 Courier Service 700 572 22.4 % 671 Other Noninterest Expense 3,295 3,298 -0.1 % 3,274 Total Noninterest Expense 25,090 23,912 4.9 % 24,767 Income Before Income Taxes 54,096 29,467 83.6 % 47,366 Income Tax Provision 14,752 7,747 90.4 % 12,606 Net Income $ 39,344 $ 21,720 81.1 % $ 34,760 Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,912 26,866 0.2 % 26,906 Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 26,924 26,875 0.2 % 26,916 Per Common Share Data: Basic Earnings $ 1.46 $ 0.81 80.2 % $ 1.29 Diluted Earnings 1.46 0.81 80.2 % 1.29 Dividends Paid 0.42 0.42 0.0 % 0.42 % 12/31'22YTD 12/31'21YTD Change Interest & Fee Income: Loans $ 49,682 $ 57,558 -13.7 % Equity Securities 537 458 17.2 % Debt Securities Available for Sale 144,646 105,420 37.2 % Debt Securities Held to Maturity 19,101 8,875 115.2 % Interest-Bearing Cash 7,790 1,132 588.2 % Total Interest & Fee Income 221,756 173,443 27.9 % Interest Expense: Transaction Deposits 369 378 -2.4 % Savings Deposits 1,141 1,067 6.9 % Time Deposits 336 432 -22.2 % Short-Term Borrowed Funds 79 78 1.3 % Total Interest Expense 1,925 1,955 -1.5 % Net Interest Income 219,831 171,488 28.2 % Provision for Credit Losses - - n/m Noninterest Income: Service Charges 14,490 13,697 5.8 % Merchant Processing Services 11,623 11,998 -3.1 % Debit Card Fees (1) 7,879 6,859 14.9 % Trust Fees 3,216 3,311 -2.9 % ATM Processing Fees 2,160 2,280 -5.3 % Other Service Fees 1,808 1,884 -4.0 % Financial Services Commissions 417 356 17.1 % Life Insurance Gains 930 - n/m Securities Gains - 34 n/m Other Operating 2,598 2,926 -11.2 % Total Noninterest Income 45,121 43,345 4.1 % Noninterest Expense: Salaries and Benefits 46,125 48,011 -3.9 % Occupancy and Equipment 19,884 19,139 3.9 % Outsourced Data Processing 9,684 9,601 0.9 % Limited Partnership Operating Losses 5,724 2,620 118.5 % Professional Fees 2,628 3,253 -19.2 % Courier Service 2,614 2,177 20.1 % Other Operating 12,702 13,005 -2.3 % Total Noninterest Expense 99,361 97,806 1.6 % Income Before Income Taxes 165,591 117,027 41.5 % Income Tax Provision 43,557 30,518 42.7 % Net Income $ 122,034 $ 86,509 41.1 % Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,895 26,855 0.1 % Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 26,907 26,870 0.1 % Per Common Share Data: Basic Earnings $ 4.54 $ 3.22 41.0 % Diluted Earnings 4.54 3.22 41.0 % Dividends Paid 1.68 1.65 1.8 % Footnotes and Abbreviations: (1) The Company received a $1.2 million reconciling payment from a payments network in the first quarter 2022. (2) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at December 31, 2022, $7 thousand at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. (FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a relatively large portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis. (a) Annualized Certain amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.













