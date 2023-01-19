Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

| Source: Westamerica Bancorporation Westamerica Bancorporation

Fairfield, California, UNITED STATES

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the fourth quarter 2022 of $39.3 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.46. Fourth quarter 2022 results compare to net income for third quarter 2022 of $34.8 million and EPS of $1.29, which included a life insurance gain equivalent to EPS of $0.03.

"Westamerica’s fourth quarter 2022 results benefited from the Company’s valuable low-cost deposit base; the cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.03 percent in the fourth quarter 2022, unchanged from the prior quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 47 percent of average deposits in the fourth quarter 2022. The fourth quarter also benefited from higher yields on variable-rate bonds, loans and cash. Operating expenses were well controlled and credit quality remained solid with nonperforming assets of $774 thousand at December 31, 2022,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “Fourth quarter 2022 results generated an annualized 18.6 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.42 per common share dividend during the fourth quarter 2022,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $69.2 million for the fourth quarter 2022, compared to $60.8 million for the third quarter 2022. The yield earned on loans, bonds, and cash for the fourth quarter 2022 was 3.98 percent, up from 3.47 percent for the third quarter 2022. The cost of funding the loan, bond, and cash portfolios was 0.03 percent for both the fourth quarter and third quarter of 2022. Variable rate assets at December 31, 2022 included $1.6 billion in collateralized loan obligations for which interest rates reset quarterly, and $192 million in interest-bearing cash balances for which the interest rate changes concurrently with Federal Open Market Committee adjustments to the federal funds rate.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2022 totaled $10.5 million compared to $11.8 million for the third quarter 2022, which included a $923 thousand life insurance gain.

Noninterest expenses for the fourth quarter 2022 were $25.1 million compared to $24.8 million for the third quarter 2022.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

For additional information contact:
 Westamerica Bancorporation
 1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901
 Robert A. Thorson – SVP & Treasurer
 707-863-6840
 investments@westamerica.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2011, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.

      
      
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION     
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS     
December 31, 2022     
       
1. Net Income Summary.     
  (in thousands except per-share amounts) 
    %  
  Q4'2022Q4'2021ChangeQ3'2022 
       
 Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)$69,155 $43,117 60.4%$60,780  
 Provision for Credit Losses -  - n/m  -  
 Noninterest Income 10,463  10,842 -3.5% 11,818  
 Noninterest Expense 25,090  23,912 4.9% 24,767  
 Income Before Taxes (FTE) 54,528  30,047 81.5% 47,831  
 Income Tax Provision (FTE) 15,184  8,327 82.3% 13,071  
 Net Income$39,344 $21,720 81.1%$34,760  
       
 Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,912  26,866 0.2% 26,906  
 Diluted Average Common Shares 26,924  26,875 0.2% 26,916  
       
 Operating Ratios:     
 Basic Earnings Per Common Share$1.46 $0.81 80.2%$1.29  
 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 1.46  0.81 80.2% 1.29  
 Return On Assets (a) 2.12% 1.17%  1.85% 
 Return On Common Equity (a) 18.6% 11.2%  17.1% 
 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.95% 2.49%  3.44% 
 Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 31.5% 44.3%  34.1% 
       
 Dividends Paid Per Common Share$0.42 $0.42 0.0%$0.42  
 Common Dividend Payout Ratio  29% 52%  33% 
       
    %  
  12/31'22YTD12/31'21YTDChange  
       
 Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)$221,775 $174,151 27.3%  
 Provision for Credit Losses -  - n/m   
 Noninterest Income (1) 45,121  43,345 4.1%  
 Noninterest Expense 99,361  97,806 1.6%  
 Income Before Taxes (FTE) 167,535  119,690 40.0%  
 Income Tax Provision (FTE) 45,501  33,181 37.1%  
 Net Income$122,034 $86,509 41.1%  
       
 Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,895  26,855 0.1%  
 Diluted Average Common Shares 26,907  26,870 0.1%  
       
 Operating Ratios:     
 Basic Earnings Per Common Share$4.54 $3.22 41.0%  
 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 4.54  3.22 41.0%  
 Return On Assets 1.65% 1.23%   
 Return On Common Equity 15.2% 11.5%   
 Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3.17% 2.62%   
 Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 37.2% 45.0%   
       
 Dividends Paid Per Common Share$1.68 $1.65 1.8%  
 Common Dividend Payout Ratio  37% 51%   
       
2. Net Interest Income.     
  (dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  Q4'2022Q4'2021ChangeQ3'2022 
       
 Interest and Fee Income (FTE)$69,630 $43,621 59.6%$61,267  
 Interest Expense 475  504 -5.8% 487  
 Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)$69,155 $43,117 60.4%$60,780  
       
 Average Earning Assets$6,930,584 $6,919,528 0.2%$7,041,313  
 Average Interest-     
    Bearing Liabilities 3,412,189  3,468,111 -1.6% 3,520,083  
       
 Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a) 3.98% 2.52%  3.47% 
 Cost of Funds (a) 0.03% 0.03%  0.03% 
 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.95% 2.49%  3.44% 
 Interest Expense/     
    Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a) 0.06% 0.06%  0.05% 
 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 3.92% 2.46%  3.42% 
       
    %  
  12/31'22YTD12/31'21YTDChange  
       
 Interest and Fee Income (FTE)$223,700 $176,106 27.0%  
 Interest Expense 1,925  1,955 -1.5%  
 Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)$221,775 $174,151 27.3%  
       
 Average Earning Assets$6,992,696 $6,632,632 5.4%  
 Average Interest-     
    Bearing Liabilities 3,506,559  3,317,924 5.7%  
       
 Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) 3.20% 2.65%   
 Cost of Funds 0.03% 0.03%   
 Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3.17% 2.62%   
 Interest Expense/     
    Interest-Bearing Liabilities 0.05% 0.06%   
 Net Interest Spread (FTE) 3.15% 2.59%   
       
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.     
  (average volume, dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  Q4'2022Q4'2021ChangeQ3'2022 
       
 Total Assets$7,353,270 $7,334,977 0.2%$7,472,304  
 Total Earning Assets 6,930,584  6,919,528 0.2% 7,041,313  
 Total Loans 964,287  1,097,698 -12.2% 989,033  
   Total Commercial Loans 173,527  259,007 -33.0% 190,325  
     Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans 3,529  68,870 -94.9% 10,453  
     Commercial Loans 169,998  190,137 -10.6% 179,872  
   Commercial RE Loans  492,549  538,177 -8.5% 494,717  
   Consumer Loans 298,211  300,514 -0.8% 303,991  
 Total Investment Securities 5,694,280  4,866,476 17.0% 5,552,588  
   Debt Securities Available for Sale 4,767,459  4,533,494 5.2% 4,845,055  
   Debt Securities Held to Maturity 926,821  332,982 178.3% 707,533  
 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 272,017  955,354 -71.5% 499,692  
       
 Loans/Deposits 15.2% 17.3%  15.2% 
       
    %  
  12/31'22YTD12/31'21YTDChange  
       
 Total Assets$7,413,008 $7,039,284 5.3%  
 Total Earning Assets 6,992,696  6,632,632 5.4%  
 Total Loans 997,964  1,195,135 -16.5%  
   Total Commercial Loans 193,481  349,981 -44.7%  
     PPP Loans 17,604  152,149 -88.4%  
     Commercial Loans 175,877  197,832 -11.1%  
   Commercial RE Loans  504,713  546,750 -7.7%  
   Consumer Loans 299,770  298,404 0.5%  
 Total Investment Securities 5,303,646  4,580,468 15.8%  
   Debt Securities Available for Sale 4,747,969  4,169,091 13.9%  
   Debt Securities Held to Maturity 555,677  411,377 35.1%  
 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 691,086  857,029 -19.4%  
       
 Loans/Deposits 15.6% 19.6%   
       
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.   
  (average volume, dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  Q4'2022Q4'2021ChangeQ3'2022 
       
 Total Deposits$6,349,401 $6,349,137 0.0%$6,495,051  
   Noninterest Demand  3,010,806  3,022,787 -0.4% 3,058,662  
   Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,287,304  1,245,385 3.4% 1,308,310  
   Savings 1,917,370  1,934,220 -0.9% 1,989,275  
   Time greater than $100K 59,720  65,920 -9.4% 62,014  
   Time less than $100K 74,201  80,825 -8.2% 76,790  
 Total Short-Term Borrowings 73,594  141,761 -48.1% 83,694  
 Shareholders' Equity 837,499  766,358 9.3% 807,428  
       
 Demand Deposits/     
    Total Deposits 47.4% 47.6%  47.1% 
 Transaction & Savings      
    Deposits / Total Deposits 97.9% 97.7%  97.9% 
       
    %  
  12/31'22YTD12/31'21YTDChange  
       
 Total Deposits$6,415,626 $6,100,848 5.2%  
   Noninterest Demand  3,018,350  2,897,244 4.2%  
   Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,289,956  1,208,269 6.8%  
   Savings 1,967,902  1,842,590 6.8%  
   Time greater than $100K 62,411  69,165 -9.8%  
   Time less than $100K 77,007  83,580 -7.9%  
 Total Short-Term Borrowings 109,283  114,267 -4.4%  
 Other Borrowed Funds -  53 n/m   
 Shareholders' Equity 802,489  750,669 6.9%  
       
 Demand Deposits/     
    Total Deposits 47.0% 47.5%   
 Transaction & Savings      
    Deposits / Total Deposits 97.8% 97.5%   
       
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.     
  (dollars in thousands)  
  Q4'2022  
  AverageIncome/Yield (a) /  
  VolumeExpenseRate (a)  
       
 Interest & Fee Income Earned     
   Total Earning Assets (FTE)$6,930,584 $69,630 3.98%  
   Total Loans (FTE) 964,287  12,293 5.06%  
     Total Commercial Loans (FTE) 173,527  2,896 6.62%  
       PPP Loans 3,529  408 45.89%  
       Commercial Loans (FTE) 169,998  2,488 5.81%  
     Commercial RE Loans  492,549  5,812 4.68%  
     Consumer Loans 298,211  3,585 4.77%  
   Total Investments (FTE) 5,694,280  54,770 3.81%  
     Total Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 4,767,459  45,531 3.78%  
       Corporate Securities 2,462,131  17,102 2.78%  
       Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,590,164  22,801 5.61%  
       Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 319,843  1,921 2.40%  
       Securities of U.S. Government sponsored entities 297,710  2,690 3.61%  
       Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 84,774  644 3.04%  
       Other Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 12,837  373 11.63%  
     Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (FTE) 926,821  9,239 3.99%  
       Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 109,100  575 2.11%  
       Corporate Securities 720,752  7,815 4.34%  
       Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 96,969  849 3.50%  
   Total Interest-Bearing Cash 272,017  2,567 3.69%  
       
 Interest Expense Paid     
   Total Earning Assets  6,930,584  475 0.03%  
   Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,412,189  475 0.06%  
   Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,338,595  463 0.05%  
     Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,287,304  96 0.03%  
     Savings 1,917,370  280 0.06%  
     Time less than $100K 74,201  51 0.27%  
     Time greater than $100K 59,720  36 0.24%  
   Total Short-Term Borrowings  73,594  12 0.06%  
       
 Net Interest Income and      
 Margin (FTE) $69,155 3.95%  
       
  Q4'2021  
  AverageIncome/Yield (a) /  
  VolumeExpenseRate (a)  
       
 Interest & Fee Income Earned     
   Total Earning Assets (FTE)$6,919,528 $43,621 2.52%  
   Total Loans (FTE) 1,097,698  13,223 4.78%  
     Total Commercial Loans (FTE) 259,007  3,187 4.88%  
       PPP Loans 68,870  1,208 6.96%  
       Commercial Loans (FTE) 190,137  1,979 4.13%  
     Commercial RE Loans  538,177  6,492 4.79%  
     Consumer Loans 300,514  3,544 4.68%  
   Total Investments (FTE) 4,866,476  30,032 2.47%  
     Total Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 4,533,494  27,900 2.45%  
       Corporate Securities 2,652,661  18,385 2.77%  
       Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,352,348  6,309 1.83%  
       Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 422,721  2,123 2.01%  
       Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 91,412  717 3.14%  
       Other Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 14,352  366 10.20%  
     Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (FTE) 332,982  2,132 2.56%  
       Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 158,537  664 1.68%  
       Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 174,445  1,468 3.36%  
   Total Interest-Bearing Cash 955,354  366 0.15%  
       
 Interest Expense Paid     
   Total Earning Assets  6,919,528  504 0.03%  
   Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,468,111  504 0.06%  
   Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,326,350  479 0.06%  
     Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,245,385  95 0.03%  
     Savings 1,934,220  282 0.06%  
     Time less than $100K 80,825  41 0.20%  
     Time greater than $100K 65,920  61 0.37%  
   Total Short-Term Borrowings  141,761  25 0.07%  
       
 Net Interest Income and     
 Margin (FTE) $43,117 2.49%  
       
6. Noninterest Income.     
  (dollars in thousands except per-share amounts) 
    %  
  Q4'2022Q4'2021ChangeQ3'2022 
       
 Service Charges on Deposits$3,484 $3,580 -2.7%$3,737  
 Merchant Processing Services 2,701  3,000 -10.0% 2,925  
 Debit Card Fees 1,704  1,727 -1.4% 1,594  
 Trust Fees 754  844 -10.7% 810  
 ATM Processing Fees 646  488 32.4% 594  
 Other Service Fees 416  449 -7.3% 463  
 Financial Services Commissions 103  96 7.3% 79  
 Life Insurance Gains 7  - n/m  923  
 Other Noninterest Income 648  658 -1.5% 693  
 Total Noninterest Income$10,463 $10,842 -3.5%$11,818  
       
   Total Revenue (FTE)$79,618 $53,959 47.6%$72,598  
   Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE) 13.1% 20.1%  16.3% 
   Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a) 0.22% 0.22%  0.23% 
   Total Revenue (FTE) Per Avg.      
 Common Share (a)$11.74 $7.97 47.3%$10.70  
       
    %  
  12/31'22YTD12/31'21YTDChange  
       
 Service Charges on Deposits$14,490 $13,697 5.8%  
 Merchant Processing Services 11,623  11,998 -3.1%  
 Debit Card Fees (1) 7,879  6,859 14.9%  
 Trust Fees 3,216  3,311 -2.9%  
 ATM Processing Fees 2,160  2,280 -5.3%  
 Other Service Fees 1,808  1,884 -4.0%  
 Financial Services Commissions 417  356 17.1%  
 Life Insurance Gains 930  - n/m   
 Securities Gains -  34 n/m   
 Other Noninterest Income 2,598  2,926 -11.2%  
 Total Noninterest Income$45,121 $43,345 4.1%  
       
   Total Revenue (FTE)$266,896 $217,496 22.7%  
   Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE) 16.9% 19.9%   
   Service Charges/Avg. Deposits 0.23% 0.22%   
   Total Revenue (FTE) Per Avg./     
 Common Share$9.92 $8.10 22.5%  
       
7. Noninterest Expense.     
  (dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  Q4'2022Q4'2021ChangeQ3'2022 
       
 Salaries & Benefits$11,482 $11,436 0.4%$11,311  
 Occupancy and Equipment 5,218  4,692 11.2% 5,064  
 Outsourced Data Processing 2,390  2,357 1.4% 2,434  
 Limited Partnership Operating Losses 1,431  800 78.9% 1,431  
 Professional Fees 574  757 -24.2% 582  
 Courier Service 700  572 22.4% 671  
 Other Noninterest Expense 3,295  3,298 -0.1% 3,274  
 Total Noninterest Expense$25,090 $23,912 4.9%$24,767  
       
 Noninterest Expense/     
    Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.44% 1.37%  1.40% 
 Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE) 31.5% 44.3%  34.1% 
       
    %  
  12/31'22YTD12/31'21YTDChange  
       
 Salaries & Benefits$46,125 $48,011 -3.9%  
 Occupancy and Equipment 19,884  19,139 3.9%  
 Outsourced Data Processing 9,684  9,601 0.9%  
 Limited Partnership Operating Losses 5,724  2,620 118.5%  
 Professional Fees 2,628  3,253 -19.2%  
 Courier Service 2,614  2,177 20.1%  
 Other Noninterest Expense 12,702  13,005 -2.3%  
 Total Noninterest Expense$99,361 $97,806 1.6%  
       
 Noninterest Expense/     
    Avg. Earning Assets 1.42% 1.47%   
 Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE) 37.2% 45.0%   
       
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.     
  (dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  Q4'2022Q4'2021ChangeQ3'2022 
       
 Average Total Loans$964,287 $1,097,698 -12.2%$989,033  
       
 Beginning of Period Allowance for     
 Credit Losses on Loans (ACLL)$21,218 $23,882 -11.2%$22,313  
 Provision for Credit Losses  6  - n/m  -  
 Net ACLL Losses (940) (368)n/m  (1,095) 
 End of Period ACLL$20,284 $23,514 -13.7%$21,218  
 Gross ACLL Recoveries /     
 Gross ACLL Losses  44% 64%  43% 
       
 Net ACLL Losses / Avg. Total Loans (a) 0.39% 0.13%  0.44% 
       
    %  
  12/31'22YTD12/31'21YTDChange  
       
 Average Total Loans$997,964 $1,195,135 -16.5%  
       
 Beginning of Period ACLL $23,514 $23,854 -1.4%  
 Provision for Credit Losses  6  2 n/m   
 Net ACLL Losses (3,236) (342)n/m   
 End of Period ACLL$20,284 $23,514 -13.7%  
 Gross ACLL Recoveries /     
 Gross ACLL Losses  48% 89%   
       
 Net ACLL Losses / Avg. Total Loans 0.32% 0.03%   
       
  (dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  12/31/2212/31/21Change9/30/22 
 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans$20,284 $23,514 -13.7%$21,218  
 Allowance for Credit Losses on     
 Held to Maturity Securities 1  7 -78.4% 7  
 Total Allowance for Credit Losses$20,285 $23,521 -13.8%$21,225  
       
 Allowance for Unfunded     
 Credit Commitments$201 $201 0.0%$201  
       
9. Credit Quality.     
  (dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  12/31/2212/31/21Change9/30/22 
       
 Nonperforming Loans:     
    Nonperforming Nonaccrual$146 $265 -44.9%$131  
    Performing Nonaccrual -  427 n/m  66  
 Total Nonaccrual Loans 146  692 -78.9% 197  
 90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans 628  339 85.3% 769  
 Total Nonperforming Loans$774 $1,031 -24.9%$966  
       
 Total Loans Outstanding $958,488 $1,068,126 -10.3%$979,033  
       
 Total Assets  6,950,317  7,461,026 -6.8% 7,177,025  
       
 Loans:     
 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans$20,284 $23,514 -13.7%$21,218  
 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans /     
 Loans 2.12% 2.20%  2.17% 
 Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans 0.08% 0.10%  0.10% 
       
10. Capital.     
  (in thousands, except per-share amounts) 
    %  
  12/31/2212/31/21Change9/30/22 
       
 Shareholders' Equity$602,110 $827,102 -27.2%$538,988  
 Total Assets 6,950,317  7,461,026 -6.8% 7,177,025  
 Shareholders' Equity/     
    Total Assets 8.66% 11.09%  7.51% 
 Shareholders' Equity/     
    Total Loans 62.82% 77.43%  55.05% 
 Tangible Common Equity Ratio 7.03% 9.60%  5.91% 
 Common Shares Outstanding 26,913  26,866 0.2% 26,911  
 Common Equity Per Share$22.37 $30.79 -27.3%$20.03  
 Market Value Per Common Share 59.01  57.73 2.2% 52.29  
       
  (shares in thousands) 
    %  
  Q4'2022Q4'2021ChangeQ3'2022 
 Share Repurchase Programs:     
   Total Shares Repurchased -  - n/m  -  
   Average Repurchase Price -  - n/m  -  
   Net Shares Issued (2) - n/m  (15) 
       
    %  
  12/31'22YTD12/31'21YTDChange  
       
   Total Shares Repurchased 3  4 n/m   
   Average Repurchase Price$58.66 $61.09 n/m   
   Net Shares Issued (47) (59)n/m   
       
11. Period-End Balance Sheets.     
  (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 
    %  
  12/31/2212/31/21Change9/30/22 
 Assets:     
   Cash and Due from Banks$294,236 $1,132,085 -74.0%$413,665  
       
   Debt Securities Available for Sale     
     Corporate Securities 2,099,955  2,746,735 -23.5% 2,138,508  
     Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,572,883  1,386,355 13.5% 1,587,622  
     Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 286,048  411,726 -30.5% 296,689  
     Securities of U.S. Government sponsored entities 290,853  - n/m  272,525  
     Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions 82,004  93,920 -12.7% 80,987  
     Other Debt Securities Available for Sale -  119 n/m  -  
   Total Debt Securities Available for Sale 4,331,743  4,638,855 -6.6% 4,376,331  
       
   Debt Securities Held to Maturity     
     Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 104,852  148,390 -29.3% 112,371  
     Corporate Securities 721,854  - n/m  720,154  
     Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (2) 89,207  158,006 -43.5% 103,742  
   Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (2) 915,913  306,396 198.9% 936,267  
       
   Loans 958,488  1,068,126 -10.3% 979,033  
   Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans (20,284) (23,514)-13.7% (21,218) 
   Total Loans, net 938,204  1,044,612 -10.2% 957,815  
       
   Premises and Equipment, net 28,819  31,155 -7.5% 29,756  
   Identifiable Intangibles, net 583  835 -30.2% 644  
   Goodwill  121,673  121,673 0.0% 121,673  
   Other Assets 319,146  185,415 72.1% 340,874  
       
 Total Assets$6,950,317 $7,461,026 -6.8%$7,177,025  
       
 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:     
   Deposits:     
     Noninterest-Bearing$2,947,277 $3,069,080 -4.0%$3,069,907  
     Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,273,143  1,260,869 1.0% 1,338,855  
     Savings 1,874,115  1,940,395 -3.4% 1,949,711  
     Time 130,755  143,612 -9.0% 136,783  
   Total Deposits 6,225,290  6,413,956 -2.9% 6,495,256  
       
   Short-Term Borrowed Funds 57,792  146,246 -60.5% 76,886  
   Other Liabilities 65,125  73,722 -11.7% 65,895  
 Total Liabilities 6,348,207  6,633,924 -4.3% 6,638,037  
       
 Shareholders' Equity:     
   Common Equity:     
     Paid-In Capital 475,121  471,043 0.9% 474,732  
     Accumulated Other     
       Comprehensive (Loss) Income (256,105) 49,664 n/m  (290,797) 
     Retained Earnings 383,094  306,395 25.0% 355,053  
 Total Shareholders' Equity 602,110  827,102 -27.2% 538,988  
       
 Total Liabilities and      
    Shareholders' Equity$6,950,317 $7,461,026 -6.8%$7,177,025  
       
12. Income Statements.     
  (unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts) 
    %  
  Q4'2022Q4'2021ChangeQ3'2022 
 Interest & Fee Income:     
 Loans$12,201 $13,124 -7.0%$12,208  
 Equity Securities 153  129 18.6% 127  
 Debt Securities Available for Sale 45,216  27,598 63.8% 39,100  
 Debt Securities Held to Maturity 9,061  1,824 396.8% 6,625  
 Interest-Bearing Cash 2,567  366 601.4% 2,742  
 Total Interest & Fee Income 69,198  43,041 60.8% 60,802  
       
 Interest Expense:     
   Transaction Deposits 96  95 1.1% 94  
   Savings Deposits 280  282 -0.7% 290  
   Time Deposits 87  102 -14.7% 86  
   Short-Term Borrowed Funds 12  25 -52.0% 17  
 Total Interest Expense 475  504 -5.8% 487  
       
 Net Interest Income 68,723  42,537 61.6% 60,315  
       
 Provision for Credit Losses -  - n/m  -  
       
 Noninterest Income:     
   Service Charges  3,484  3,580 -2.7% 3,737  
   Merchant Processing Services 2,701  3,000 -10.0% 2,925  
 Debit Card Fees 1,704  1,727 -1.4% 1,594  
   Trust Fees 754  844 -10.7% 810  
   ATM Processing Fees 646  488 32.4% 594  
   Other Service Fees 416  449 -7.3% 463  
   Financial Services Commissions 103  96 7.3% 79  
   Life Insurance Gains 7  - n/m  923  
   Other Noninterest Income 648  658 -1.5% 693  
 Total Noninterest Income 10,463  10,842 -3.5% 11,818  
       
 Noninterest Expense:     
   Salaries and Benefits 11,482  11,436 0.4% 11,311  
   Occupancy and Equipment 5,218  4,692 11.2% 5,064  
   Outsourced Data Processing 2,390  2,357 1.4% 2,434  
   Limited Partnership Operating Losses 1,431  800 78.9% 1,431  
   Professional Fees 574  757 -24.2% 582  
   Courier Service 700  572 22.4% 671  
   Other Noninterest Expense 3,295  3,298 -0.1% 3,274  
 Total Noninterest Expense 25,090  23,912 4.9% 24,767  
       
 Income Before Income Taxes 54,096  29,467 83.6% 47,366  
 Income Tax Provision 14,752  7,747 90.4% 12,606  
 Net Income$39,344 $21,720 81.1%$34,760  
       
 Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,912  26,866 0.2% 26,906  
 Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 26,924  26,875 0.2% 26,916  
       
 Per Common Share Data:     
   Basic Earnings$1.46 $0.81 80.2%$1.29  
   Diluted Earnings 1.46  0.81 80.2% 1.29  
   Dividends Paid 0.42  0.42 0.0% 0.42  
       
    %  
  12/31'22YTD12/31'21YTDChange  
 Interest & Fee Income:     
 Loans$49,682 $57,558 -13.7%  
 Equity Securities 537  458 17.2%  
 Debt Securities Available for Sale 144,646  105,420 37.2%  
 Debt Securities Held to Maturity 19,101  8,875 115.2%  
 Interest-Bearing Cash 7,790  1,132 588.2%  
 Total Interest & Fee Income 221,756  173,443 27.9%  
       
 Interest Expense:     
   Transaction Deposits 369  378 -2.4%  
   Savings Deposits 1,141  1,067 6.9%  
   Time Deposits 336  432 -22.2%  
   Short-Term Borrowed Funds 79  78 1.3%  
 Total Interest Expense 1,925  1,955 -1.5%  
       
 Net Interest Income 219,831  171,488 28.2%  
       
 Provision for Credit Losses -  - n/m   
       
 Noninterest Income:     
   Service Charges  14,490  13,697 5.8%  
   Merchant Processing Services 11,623  11,998 -3.1%  
 Debit Card Fees (1) 7,879  6,859 14.9%  
   Trust Fees 3,216  3,311 -2.9%  
   ATM Processing Fees 2,160  2,280 -5.3%  
   Other Service Fees 1,808  1,884 -4.0%  
   Financial Services Commissions 417  356 17.1%  
   Life Insurance Gains 930  - n/m   
   Securities Gains -  34 n/m   
   Other Operating 2,598  2,926 -11.2%  
 Total Noninterest Income 45,121  43,345 4.1%  
       
 Noninterest Expense:     
   Salaries and Benefits 46,125  48,011 -3.9%  
   Occupancy and Equipment 19,884  19,139 3.9%  
   Outsourced Data Processing 9,684  9,601 0.9%  
   Limited Partnership Operating Losses 5,724  2,620 118.5%  
   Professional Fees 2,628  3,253 -19.2%  
   Courier Service 2,614  2,177 20.1%  
   Other Operating 12,702  13,005 -2.3%  
 Total Noninterest Expense 99,361  97,806 1.6%  
       
 Income Before Income Taxes 165,591  117,027 41.5%  
 Income Tax Provision 43,557  30,518 42.7%  
 Net Income$122,034 $86,509 41.1%  
       
 Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,895  26,855 0.1%  
 Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 26,907  26,870 0.1%  
       
 Per Common Share Data:     
 Basic Earnings$4.54 $3.22 41.0%  
 Diluted Earnings 4.54  3.22 41.0%  
 Dividends Paid 1.68  1.65 1.8%  
       
       
 Footnotes and Abbreviations:     
       
 (1) The Company received a $1.2 million reconciling payment from a payments network in the first quarter 2022.  
       
 (2) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at December 31, 2022, $7 thousand at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. 
       
 (FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a relatively large portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis. 
       
 (a) Annualized     
       
 Certain amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.  

 



 