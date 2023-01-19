Yellow Corporation Driving Academies Graduate 1,000 CDL Drivers

Nashville, Tenn., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its effort to help train the next generation of professional truck drivers, Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) is proud to announce it graduated more than 1,000 CDL apprentices from its network of Driving Academies in 2022.

While expanding its Driving Academy program to 21 locations across 16 states, Yellow set the 1,000-graduate goal in early 2022. On Dec. 22, the graduation of six student drivers from Yellow’s South Bend, Ind. Driving Academy officially surpassed 1,000 graduates for the year.

“This is an enormous accomplishment for our company that involved hard work and tremendous dedication from our students, instructors and safety trainers across the country,” said Darren Hawkins, CEO of Yellow. “Operating our own academies not only ensures that we have the most qualified and skilled drivers on the road, it also helps address a shortage of professional drivers across the nation.”

To help increase the number of professional truck drivers amid a nationwide driver shortage, Yellow has partnered with the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) to sponsor paid apprenticeship programs, such as the Driving Academies, where students are trained and mentored in the classroom and on the road by seasoned industry professionals and certified instructors. Yellow’s Driving Academies are tuition-free for all participants, and student apprentices are paid an hourly wage for their work throughout the program.

Yellow’s Driving Academies are in Albuquerque, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Ohio, Denver, Detroit, Fort Worth, Texas, Hagerstown, Md., Harrisburg/Carlisle Pa., Indianapolis, Kansas City, Maybrook, N.Y., Memphis, Nashville, Pico Rivera, Calif., Portland, Ore., Salt Lake City, South Bend, Ind., and Tracy, Calif.

About Yellow Corp.

Yellow operates one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America, providing customers with regional, national, and international shipping services throughout. Backed by a team of over 30,000 transportation professionals, Yellow’s flexible supply chain solutions and best-in-class expertise ensure the safe, timely delivery of industrial, commercial, and retail goods for customers of all sizes. Yellow’s principal office is in Nashville, Tenn., and is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company Yellow Logistics .

To learn more about Yellow and our services, visit myyellow.com .