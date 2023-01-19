Orthopaedic Braces & Support Market will value USD 7.92 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Orthopaedic braces & support market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Orthopaedic braces & support market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/orthopaedic-braces-support-market/411/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, distribution channel, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Orthopaedic braces & support market are 3M, Essity Medical Solutions (BSN Medical), DJO LLC, OTTOBOCK, Ossur, Stubbs Company Inc., Bauerfeind, Zimmer Biomet, Frank ALCARE Co. Ltd, Becker Orthopaedic, Bird & Cronin LLC, DeRoyal Industries Inc., and Medi GmbH & Co. KG, among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Orthopaedic braces & support market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Orthopaedic braces and supports are medical aids that assist people with chronic pain or temporary discomfort while they recover from surgery or sports injuries. They are made of rigid materials, such as hard plastics, soft materials, like spandex, or other tightly knit fabrics, to limit the movement of a joint. They are used to limit the range of motion and align certain body parts, such as the hip, foot, knee, spine, ankle, shoulder, and elbow. Therefore, to decrease the impact of the outside environment on the wounded body parts throughout the healing and rehabilitation process, doctors may suggest specific medical devices. The global rise in accidents involving sports and transportation is the main factor driving the market. Patients are increasingly turning to non-invasive treatments like physical therapy and assistive technology for a speedy recovery. The increasingly older population, which is more susceptible to osteoporosis, spondylitis, and arthritis, is a substantial growth-inducing factor. Major companies are also producing flexible braces with a simpler user interface while taking consumer wants into consideration. They are also using Velcro and pulley systems to replace laces, which will make application and customization easier. Along with the increased frequency of minor and major musculoskeletal deformities and dysfunctions brought on by people's busy lifestyles, this is positively influencing the market growth.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/411

Scope of Orthopaedic Braces & Support Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product, Distribution Channel, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players 3M, Essity Medical Solutions (BSN Medical), DJO LLC, OTTOBOCK, Ossur, Stubbs Company Inc., Bauerfeind, Zimmer Biomet, Frank ALCARE Co. Ltd, Becker Orthopaedic, Bird & Cronin LLC, DeRoyal Industries Inc., and Medi GmbH & Co. KG, among others.

Segmentation Analysis

Lower extremity brace & supports equipment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product segment is a lower extremity brace & supports and upper extremity braces & supports. The lower extremity brace & supports equipment segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. An increase in incidence of injuries to the legs and knees is driving the demand for lower extremity braces and supports. Lower extremity braces and supports are gaining popularity due to their many benefits, which include decreased knee rotation, lateral and medial support, protection from injury risk following surgery, and decreased injuries during movement. The populations most likely to require lower extremity braces and supports are those who have arthritis and other joint-related diseases, athletes, and those who have had knee and ankle surgery.

Retail sales equipment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The distribution channel segment is retail sales and institutional sales. The retail sales segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Some Orthopaedic braces can only be worn under the guidance of medical specialists or Orthopaedic technologists due to the necessity for customization or product variation based on patient characteristics. Braces, such as wrist/hand, ankle, and elbow braces, are marketed through retail establishments since their use is not restricted by the endorsement of medical professionals. Six out of ten Orthopaedic supports and braces are purchased through retail pharmacies or retail sales channels. Patients commonly rely on products for the upper extremities as safety nets against mishaps. Amazon, BraceAbility, and Alibaba are well-known e-commerce companies that sell Orthopaedic products.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Orthopaedic braces & support market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. North America is one of the major contributors to the market because of the increased prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders and sports-related injuries in the area. Data from the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 22,887,137 patients reported non-fatal injuries to emergency rooms in the United States in 2020. (CDC). The growing geriatric population is another factor fueling the market's rise. The World Population Aging report predicts that by 2030, there will be 84,813 thousand Americans over the age of 65, up from 53,340 thousand in 2019. Their percentage of the total population may also increase.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's orthopaedic braces & support market size was valued at USD 0.37 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.60 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Because locals are eating more fast food and the food industry is growing. Based in this area there are global cosmetic corporations including Unilever Group, Procter & Gamble Co., L'Oréal Group, and Colgate-Palmolive.

China

China’s orthopaedic braces & support market size was valued at USD 0.38 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.63 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030. The dominant businesses in the area are focusing on a variety of tactics, including technological breakthroughs as well as expanding manufacturing and research capacities. The usage of Orthopaedic braces and support systems is expected to rise in the next years, and smart technologies will also likely be more widely accepted in hospitals and Orthopaedic centers thanks to recent advancements in facial braces and supports.

India

India's orthopaedic braces & support market size was valued at USD 0.29 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.47 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030. Due to factors like increased sales of knee braces and supports, the presence of significant businesses, and strong healthcare infrastructure, the market in the region is expected to grow.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the Orthopaedic braces & support market is mainly driven by the rise in Orthopaedics disorders.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/411/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Size By Delivery Mode (Cloud-Based and On-Premise), By Application (Integrated Solutions and Standalone Solutions), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/hospital-capacity-management-solutions-market/416

Hair Transplant Market Size By Method (Follicular Unit Transplantation and Follicular Unit Extraction), By Therapy (PRP, Stem Cell, Laser Therapy, and Others), By Service Provider (Hospitals, Clinics, Surgical Centers, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/hair-transplant-market/414

Skin Tightening Market Size By Type (Ultrasound Skin-Tightening, Radio Frequency Skin-Tightening and Laser Skin-Tightening), By End-User (Hospitals, Cosmetic Centres & Homecare, Beauty Salons and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/skin-tightening-market/412

Orthopaedic Braces & Support Market Size By Product (Lower Extremity Braces & Supports and Upper Extremity Braces & Supports), By Distribution Channel (Retail Sales and Institutional Sales), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/orthopaedic-braces-support-market/411

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems Market Size By Component (Sensors, Transmitters, and Receivers), By End-User (Home Care, Hospitals and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/continuous-glucose-monitoring-cgm-systems-market/407

Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market Size By Product (Fertility Rapid Tests and Pregnancy Rapid Tests), By Test Type (HCG Blood, LH Urine, HCG Urine, and FSH Urine), By Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drugstore, and Gynecology/Fertlity Clinics), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/fertility-and-pregnancy-rapid-test-kits-market/402

Dental Cement Market Size By Material (Resin-Based Ionomers, Glass Ionomers, Zinc Oxide Eugenol and Others), By Type (Temporary and Permanent), By End-User (Luting, Pulpal Protection, Restorations and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/dental-cement-market/401

Cancer Supportive Care Products Market Size By Drug Class (Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor, Erythropoiesis Stimulating Agent, Antiemetics, Bisphosphonates, Opioids, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Topical, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Compounding Pharmacies), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/cancer-supportive-care-products-market/398

Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size By Product (Overt, Track & Trace, Forensic, and Covert), By Application (Medical & Supplies, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Gloves, Syringes & Needles, Surgical Tapes, Scissors, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/anti-counterfeit-pharmaceutical-packaging-market/394

Ambulatory Surgical Centre Market Size Center By Type (Multispecialty Centers and Single Specialty Centers), By Application (Ophthalmology, Gastroenterology, Pain/Neurology, Orthopedics, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030