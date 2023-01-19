Skin-Tightening Market will manage to achieve USD 1693.4 million by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the skin-tightening market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the skin-tightening market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, end-user, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global skin-tightening market are Venus Concept, Pollogen, Cutera, Opatra Ltd, Beijing Winkonlaser Technology Limited, Alma Lasers Ltd., BTL, Hologic, Inc, Fotona d.o.o. Fotona, ThermiGen, LLC, BISON MEDICAL, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Allergen plc, DEKA M.E.L.A. srl, Merz Pharma, Bera Medical Technologies S.R.L. among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the world skin-tightening market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

A skin-tightening process damages collagen fibres by heating the skin at a temperature that causes the fibres to contract, when collagen fibres contract, the skin becomes tighter. Through a combination of technologies, tools, and surgical procedures, the technique shrinks and raises the sagging skin to achieve a degree of skin tightening, thereby driving the growth of the skin tightening market. In addition, major companies are choosing painless techniques for skin tightening around the world. Users prefer skin tightening solutions because they minimize fine lines and wrinkles on the skin, improving its quality. As awareness about skin tightening techniques grows and skin tightening devices become more technologically advanced, the skin tightening market is expected to grow. There is an increasing demand for skincare procedures, due to public endorsements and social media trends, among people with skin issues and those seeking aesthetic treatments, propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the trend toward non-invasive surgical procedures is expected to increase the market for skin tightening in the coming years, creating additional opportunities. Although the growth of the skin tightening market is likely to be challenged in the near future by the dangerous effects of skin tightening treatments. Furthermore, the high cost of the procedure and stringent regulations on such procedures will hinder the growth of the market.

Scope of Global Skin-Tightening Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered Type, End-User, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Venus Concept, Pollogen, Cutera, Opatra Ltd, Beijing Winkonlaser Technology Limited, Alma Lasers Ltd., BTL, Hologic, Inc, Fotona d.o.o. Fotona, ThermiGen, LLC, BISON MEDICAL, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Allergen plc, DEKA M.E.L.A. srl, Merz Pharma, Bera Medical Technologies S.R.L. among others

Segmentation Analysis

Laser skin tightening is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment includes ultrasound skin-tightening, radio frequency skin-tightening and laser skin-tightening. The laser skin-tightening segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Skin tightening with lasers is a cosmetic procedure that involves using concentrated light beams to remove the outer layer of the skin. The procedure is usually performed by a dermatologist, but can also be performed in beauty centres, and is an effective and safe way to get rid of loose, sagging, or excess skin on the face, neck, arms, and legs.

Hospital is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment includes hospitals, cosmetic centres & homecare, beauty salons and others. The hospital segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. There will be an increase in rising demand for skin tightening procedures, which will increase the demand for such procedures in hospitals. As hospitals are equipped with professional staff and

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the global skin-tightening market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. A recent increase in technological advancements in North America has resulted in an increase in skin tightening demand. Furthermore, the developed healthcare systems and increasing adoption of minimally invasive aesthetic surgeries are expected to further boost the growth of the skin tightening market in the region during the forecast period.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's skin-tightening market size was valued at USD 49.10 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 126.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2030.

A dominant position in the European skin tightening market will continue to be held by Germany throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing concerns among users about maintaining the quality of their skin and the established healthcare infrastructure.

China

China’s skin-tightening market size was valued at USD 51.48 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 135.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2023 to 2030.

China's cosmetic surgery industry is growing rapidly, and a growing number of Chinese women are opting for skin tightening procedures in order to achieve better-looking skin. There will also be an increase in the adoption of non-invasive cosmetic surgeries and advanced healthcare systems in China which will enhance industry development.

India

India's skin-tightening market size was valued at USD 39.6 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 103.7 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2030.

The rise in the preference for non-invasive surgical therapies will provide further potential opportunities for the growth of the skin tightening market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increase due to the rising demand for skin tightening procedures among women to enhance their beauty, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

