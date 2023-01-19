English French

JCDecaux wins a 10-year contract with CCR Metro Bahia in Salvador to operate advertising of its two metro lines, strengthening its position as the largest metro media company in Brazil

Paris, 19 January 2023 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC) the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces the signing of a 10-year contract with CCR Metro Bahia to take over the advertising operations of the two metro lines in Salvador (Brazil) – Red-Line 1 and Blue-Line 2. This new partnership, effective in March 2023, sustains the expansion strategy of JCDecaux, reinforcing its position as the largest metro media player in Brazil.

In the capital city of the state of Bahia, JCDecaux will operate advertising on the two existing subway lines – Red-Line 1, which spans 12 km long and includes 8 stations, and Blue-Line 2, spanning 19 km and including 12 stations. All together, these two lines connect the Historical Center to the outskirts of Salvador, moving more than 530,000 passengers per day. These lines are also linked to 7 integrated bus terminals that will display JCDecaux media.

The existing inventory of Red-Line 1 and Blue-Line 2, which will now be managed by JCDecaux, includes more than 40 digital units spread throughout the stations, 162 static panels at bus terminals as well as 520 carriage internal TVs. Thanks to this new contract, JCDecaux will reach more than 7.7 million passengers daily in the main metro lines in Brazil.

With the arrival of JCDecaux in Salvador Metro, advertisers will benefit from brand new digital inventory reaching more than 1,200 faces, 2 digital Iconics in key stations, engaging and relevant short-video content as well as new data-driven solutions to leverage all the digital assets of Red-Line 1 and Blue-Line 2, as the partnership with CCR Metro Bahia aims to deliver the highest international standards in OOH advertising. These resources reinforce the company's focus on digitisation and will allow the creation of high-impact DOOH campaigns based on qualified information, expanding the connection of brands with passengers traveling daily across Salvador de Bahia, the largest city in the Northeast of Brazil.

A CCR Group company, CCR Metro Bahia is the operator responsible for the maintenance and operation of the Salvador and Lauro de Freitas Subway System, for a period of 30 years, through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP). With investments of about R$ 5.8 billion, it is the fastest growing subway system in Latin America in recent years.

This new partnership with CCR further strengthens JCDecaux’s position as the only OOH company with a national reach, consolidating its leadership in metro media in Brazil. Recently, JCDecaux announced the inclusion of Lilac-Line 5 of ViaMobilidade and Yellow-Line 4 of ViaQuatro, in its portfolio already comprising the Blue-Line 1, Green-Line 2 and Red-Line 3 of the São Paulo metro network. This wide range of media assets allows advertisers to create integrated campaigns with JCDecaux's other displays throughout Brazil, increasing the impact and audience reach in OOH.

In Brazil, in addition to the main metro lines in São Paulo, JCDecaux operates the largest national Street Furniture offer with more than 18,000 faces strategically located across 11 major cities, including São Paulo, Campinas, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, and major capitals of the North and Northeast Regions. The company also manages the advertising concession in the country’s two busiest international airports: Guarulhos (GRU) and Brasília (BSB). Together, all these media assets add up to 130 million impressions per day.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this new contract with CCR Metro Bahia and we deeply thank the teams for their confidence. This partnership will deliver the best-in-class standards in DOOH advertising, supported by our state-of-the-art data-driven solutions. As the largest metro media player in Brazil, this new contract reinforces our leadership and will allow advertisers to benefit from JCDecaux's transport expertise in the Northeast region. Brazil, which is ranked among the world’s top ten largest advertising markets and N°1 in Latin America, is leading the way in terms of digital communication. It is one of the markets where JCDecaux’s assets are the most digitized, already representing more than half of our revenue in the country. With this partnership, we are determined to pursue our mission: delivering innovative media assets that enhance communication and benefit cities, partners, people, advertisers and their brands.”

