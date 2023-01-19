French English

AMA: launch of XpertEye version 7 and a new free trial sales initiative

Key new features released, including integration with online calendars such as Microsoft Outlook

15-day free trial offer rolled out for XpertEye Lite

AMA CORPORATION PLC (“AMA”), a pioneer for assisted reality solutions and a publisher and integrator of B2B software solutions for smart workplaces, is announcing its launch today of XpertEye version 7. Its software platform includes new features designed to facilitate integration within businesses and major groups. This new version follows a few weeks after the introduction of a free trial offer for XpertEye Lite, enabling anyone with a smartphone to try out XpertEye Lite for 15 days.

New features integrated making the use of XpertEye even more fluid and easily accessible

Version 7 of XpertEye is available to clients from January 19, 2023 and will cover the three versions of the assisted reality solution XpertEye (Lite, Essential and Advanced).

Following the integration of the “On and Live” and “Record” features with versions 6, this version 7 offers XpertEye users a number of new features covering one-to-one or multi-user conference scheduling and management, thanks in particular to integration with Microsoft Outlook and other third-party applications.

XpertEye Lite and XpertEye Advanced have also been further enhanced with an option to carry out user satisfaction surveys. These surveys, which are compatible, amongst others, with Microsoft Dynamics and Microsoft Forms, can be fully customized. For instance, they will help improve XpertEye’s deployment and use. The results are consolidated in a dashboard for overall monitoring.

Free trial offer launched for XpertEye Lite

Since the start of 2023, a 15-day free trial has been available for XpertEye Lite. When they are on the move for maintenance, control, audit or emergency operations, professionals can test out the wide range of dedicated features available with XpertEye Lite: collaborative video calls with one or more staff without downloading an application, selection of the best adapted bandwidth, shared workspace with specific features, remote control of the camera and audio, etc.

This trial offer, which will ramp up the distribution of XpertEye solutions, can be activated by simply registering online at amaxperteye.com and is intended for all frontline workers equipped with smartphones or tablets (Android, iOS) or laptops (Windows, MacOS, Linux) who would like to try out this solution.

Next date

2022 fourth-quarter and full-year revenues: January 31, 2023 (before start of trading)





About AMA

Whereas most collaborative working tools quickly reach their limits once outside the office space, AMA enables experts to work remotely with frontline workers using a secure software platform combined with video tools that are perfectly tailored to each business.

With nearly eight years’ experience in remote assistance solutions, AMA helps industry and service providers of all sizes, as well as medical establishments, to accelerate their digital transformation. Deployed in more than 100 countries, AMA’s assisted reality platform, XpertEye, addresses a wide range of use cases, from remote diagnostics to inspection, planning and workflow management. Its unique solutions for remote interactive collaboration enable businesses and institutions to increase productivity, speed up resolution times and maximize uptime.

AMA is a sustainable digital company committed to improving the lives of professionals while preserving the planet. As we connect experts and frontline workers via a secure remote collaboration solution, we make business travel less necessary, reducing the company's carbon footprint significantly.

With offices in France, Germany, Spain, the United States, China (including Hong Kong) and Japan, AMA has a global presence and works across all time zones to forge close relationships with its clients wherever they are. AMA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (GB00BNKGZC51 – ALAMA). Learn more at www.amaxperteye.com.

Contacts

Financial Media and Investor Relations: Marie Calleux

+33 (0)6 09 68 55 38

ama@calyptus.net



Corporate Media: Esther Duval

+33 (0)6 89 18 23 43

esther.duval@ama.bzh

