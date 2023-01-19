Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market to Hit $43 billion by 2030 Driven by Rising Demand in Asia

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following key points are highlighted in IndexBox's recent report on the global calcium nitrate market.



Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market Overview

The global calcium ammonium nitrate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.5%, from $38B in 2022 to $43B in 2030. The global demand for calcium ammonium nitrate is driven by the increasing use of the product as a nitrogenous fertilizer in the agriculture industry. The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to account for the largest share of this growth, due to the increasing demand for nitrogenous fertilizers in China and India .

However, the increasing environmental concerns associated with the use of nitrogenous fertilizers are expected to restrain the growth of the market to some extent. Nevertheless, the development of new technologies for manufacturing calcium ammonium nitrate is anticipated to create opportunities for market expansion in the future.

View a sample report and free data online

Calcium ammonium nitrate is a synthetic fertilizer that is used to improve yields in crops. It is made by reacting calcium carbonate with ammonium nitrate. This reaction produces a white, crystalline solid that is highly soluble in water. Calcium ammonium nitrate is not very stable and will decompose if it is exposed to heat or moisture.

Calcium ammonium nitrate is a nitrogen-rich fertilizer that can be used on a variety of crops. It is particularly effective on leafy vegetables, such as lettuce and spinach . In addition, calcium ammonium nitrate can also be used as an insecticide and herbicide.

Market Challenges

The global calcium ammonium nitrate market is expected to face various challenges in the coming years. One of the key challenges is the increasing cost of raw materials. The cost of limestone, which is one of the key raw materials used in the production of calcium ammonium nitrate, has been on the rise in recent years. This has led to an increase in the cost of production for manufacturers, which is expected to challenge the growth of the market.

Another challenge that is expected to impact market growth is stringent government regulations. The use of calcium ammonium nitrate as a fertilizer is regulated by various government bodies due to its potential environmental impacts. This has led to a decrease in its demand from farmers, which is expected to hamper market growth over the forecast period.

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Prices

The average export price for calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN) surged from $288 per ton in 2021 to $542 in 2022 due to volatile energy prices and logistic tensions. CAN prices are expected to rise in the next few months as demand for the fertilizer increases. This is due to the continued growth of agriculture in developing countries and the anticipated increase in crop production in the United States and Europe. The higher prices will likely be passed on to farmers, who will then pass them on to consumers.

Transportation

The process of transporting this substance can vary depending on its form. For example, if the calcium ammonium nitrate is in a liquid form, it can be transported via tanker trucks. If the calcium ammonium nitrate is in a dry granular form, it can be transported via rail or ship.

Dangers of Calcium Ammonium Nitrate

There are several dangers associated with calcium ammonium nitrate, including its potential to explode and its role in air pollution.

Calcium ammonium nitrate is a highly explosive chemical compound, and even small amounts can cause serious damage. It is often used in homemade bombs and other improvised explosive devices, which can be extremely dangerous.

In addition, calcium ammonium nitrate is a major contributor to air pollution. When it is released into the atmosphere, it reacts with other chemicals to form fine particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs. This can lead to respiratory problems and other health issues.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

BASF, Yara International, The Mosaic Company, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan

Sources

World – Calcium Ammonium Nitrate - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

EU - Calcium Ammonium Nitrate - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Asia - Calcium Ammonium Nitrate - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights