Liqueurs Market is Expected to Reach US$ 181.93 Billion by 2033. The Growing Population of Young-adults Impacts the Consumption of Liqueurs Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global liqueur market size is estimated to reach 130.23 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 181.93 billion by 2033. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period.



Due to its unique taste and availability in different flavors, the liqueur is becoming popular as an after-dinner digestive, appetizer, and cocktail ingredient. The liqueur market is also experiencing an increase in demand for different types of liqueurs due to the market's growing popularity.

During the forecast period, liqueurs are likely to be used in baked goods, confectionery, and desserts, resulting in increased consumption of these products. Liqueurs are also likely to be used in chocolate, truffles, and other recipes, contributing to market growth. The increasing popularity of liqueur types among the youth, such as Grand Marnier, Amaretto, Sambuca, Cointreau, Bailey's Irish Cream, and Kahlua, liqueur prices are also driven by this factor.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The liqueur market is expected to record a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period.

According to estimates, the liqueur market in North America will remain strong throughout the forecast period.

In 2023, the United States held a 78% share of the liqueur market, and the demand for liqueurs is expected to remain strong in North America.

With a 50% share of the market in Asia Pacific, the liqueur market in China is anticipated to increase by 3.5% in the next few years.

Competitive Landscape:

Several prominent companies dominate this market, including Bacardi Limited, Beam Suntory Inc., Brown-Forman Corporation, Diageo Plc, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., GirolamoLuxardo S.p.A, Lucas Bols B.V., Mast-Jägermeister SE, Pernod Ricard SA, Remy Cointreau, DeKuyper Royal Distillers, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Peel Liqueur, Sazerac Company, Stock Spirits Group.

Key manufacturers employ a variety of strategies to compete in an increasingly competitive environment, including the launch of updated products, and the approval of mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations.

Recent Developments:

In June 2019, Shipyard launched Low Tide, launched a pale ale with minimal alcohol content. Based on the name, Low Tide has an alcohol content of only 0.5%. According to the firm, the new launch is an alternative for quality low alcohol.

Introduced in 2021, a new zero-alcohol pale ale from Gordon's. The Ultra-Low Alcohol Gin & Tonic Flavored Drinks contain 0.5% ABV and only 68 calories, compared to 219 calories in a normal gin and tonic.

As of April 2019, Smirnoff released a new fruit-infused vodka line called Smirnoff Infusions, which includes orange, grapefruit, bitters, raspberries, and rhubarbs.



Given Below are the Liqueurs Market Segments

By Type:

Neutrals/Bitters

Creams

Fruit Flavored

Others

By Packaging:

Glass

PET Bottle

Metal Can

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Convenience Stores

On-premises

Retailers

Supermarkets

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

East Asia



