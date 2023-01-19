Apache® Kyuubi Becomes Top-Level Project

Wilmington, DE, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 open source projects and initiatives, announced today Apache® Kyuubi has graduated and is now a Top-Level Project (TLP).



“We are thrilled to see Kyuubi graduate from incubation up to a Top-Level Project. Since first going open source in 2018, our community has worked hard to get Kyuubi up to this graduation stage. It’s a tribute to their hard work and commitment,” said Willem Ning Jiang, PPMC Member and Incubator. “We look forward to working with the community to further Kyuubi’s tenancy, availability, and workload management.”

Apache Kyuubi is a distributed and multi-tenant gateway providing serverless SQL on data warehouses and data lakehouses. Kyuubi provides a pure SQL gateway through Thrift JDBC/ODBC interface for end-users to manipulate large-scale data with pre-programmed and extensible Spark SQL engines. This minimizes the barriers and costs for end-users to use Spark on the client side. On the server side, the Kyuubi server and engines' multi-tenant architecture provides administrators a way to achieve computing resource isolation, data security, high availability, and high client concurrency.

Download the latest release of Apache Kyuubi: https://kyuubi.apache.org/releases.html

KYUUBI OVERVIEW AND ADVANTAGES

To achieve the goal of providing serverless SQL on data warehouses and lakehouses, customers need to be able to access data from anywhere, to deploy data at scale, and to connect to any data. Kyuubi's meets these requirements with:

U nified Gateway (access data from anywhere): The server module plays the role of a unified gateway, offering a single entry point to any cluster. Administrators have a single access point for configuration, security, and control of remote access to clusters, which in turn provides end users with seamless data processing with any Kyuubi engine they need. Various protocols and APIs, including Apache Thrift™, JDBC, ODBC, REST, etc., are supported.

Distributed Engines (deploy data at scale): The engine module plays the role of query runtime, supporting state-of-the-art distributed computing frameworks so end users can process data on single-node machines or clusters, such as YARN and Kubernetes. The engines run under the governance of the server in multi-tenant and multi-application environments to handle different workloads at any scale. Server-side global and continuous optimization can be applied to all applications by administrators, which frees end users from complex performance tuning.

Diverse Connectors (connect to any data): The connectors are part of the plugin system, which allows end users to connect to any data. For basic discovery and exploration, end users can quickly analyze data in the data lake in various formats (Parquet, CSV, JSON, text) from cloud-based storage or on-prem HDFS clusters. For lakehouse formation and analytics, end users can easily build an ACID table storage layer with Hudi, Iceberg, or/and Delta Lake integrated. They can also build a relational abstraction on top of disparate data without exact, transform and load (ETL) jobs, which optimizes data solutions from collecting to connecting.



