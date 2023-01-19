Zehnder’s Snowfest Readies to Celebrate 32nd Year of Winter Fun for Everyone

FRANKENMUTH, Mich., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The annual Zehnder’s Snowfest is getting ready to welcome thousands of visitors to the Bavarian-themed village of Frankenmuth, just 90 miles north of Detroit. This year, January 25-29, will offer a full schedule of spectacular snow and ice competitions and exhibitions with lively music, great food and special events for visitors of all ages. Two nights of fireworks will top off the winter celebration on January 28 and 29.



No Snow? Still a GO!

Recent Michigan mild winter temperatures haven’t put a damper on the spirits of event organizers or participants. “Though we would prefer to have cooler weather with fresh snow for our sculpting teams, we are making every effort to make sure the state of Michigan and high school snow sculpting competitions will get underway on Wednesday, January 25, with the assistance of snow-making machines,” said Zehnder’s Chairman/CEO Al Zehnder. Unfortunately the double and single block snow sculpting championships have been cancelled due to the lack of advance snow requirements.

The Children’s Snow Sculpting will take place at Frankenmuth River Place on January 25 and 26.

We’ve Got Plenty of Ice

Artistic ice creations always dazzle visitors, and this year there will be much more to see with 115 sculpted ice blocks spread throughout downtown Frankenmuth, and a 55-block pirate-themed carving created by award-winning and certified master carver Greg Butauski and his team. “We are also adding huge ice blocks for two Ohio-based sculpting companies, Ice Creations and Rock on Ice,” said Zehnder. “The two teams will work on four, 10-block ice carvings – each of the four weighing 3000 pounds, and 13, four-block ice carvings – each of the 13 weighing 1200 pounds.” The mega-creations will be carved adjacent to Zehnder’s Restaurant.



The Collegiate Alumni Ice Carving Challenge begins on Friday, January 27th where teams compete in a two-day, multi-block competition at the Edwin L. Zehnder Park on South Main Street.

Festivalgoers are encouraged to bring their skates on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to take a spin on the Frankenmuth Ice Rink located at the Edwin L. Zehnder Park.

Music, Food and More

The festival Warming Tent is a popular place for visitors to enjoy refreshments, displays, and live music from country to rock, the U.S. 338th Army Band and a Karaoke contest. The “All Things Chocolate Baking Contest” takes place on Wednesday, January 25 in the Warming Tent with door prizes, food samples, demonstrations and complimentary recipe books. On January 27, the ever popular Bingo games return at no cost with prizes for winners beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The Children’s Play area next to Frankenmuth Fudge Kitchen on South Main Street will offer a free petting zoo, face painting, a musical carousel ride, Dizzy Dragon ride, and pony rides ($3 fee).

For a complete Snowfest schedule filled with activities for all ages, concerts, food, fireworks, entertainment and directions, go to http://www.zehnders.com/snowfest or Zehnder’s Snowfest on Facebook.

All scheduled outdoor activities and events may be changed due to weather conditions.