Vacuum Salt Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 6.29 Billion by 2022, Grow at a CAGR Of 4.4% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Vacuum Salt Market Stands At US$ 6.29 Billion In 2022 And Is Forecasted To Expand at a CAGR Of 4.4% By 2030. The purest form of salt is vacuum salt, which is also called highly refined and refined sea salt. To get salt out of the ground, water is pumped into a salt layer to make a salt solution or brine. A process called vacuum evaporation is used to make high-quality salt, which is then used to make vacuum salt. Vacuum salt is the market leader because it is used a lot in the food industry and in industries like making ice, preventing clumping, the chemical industry, etc. Vacuum salt has properties that make it feel different, like making food taste better. The use of vacuum salt in cooking as a seasoning and flavouring agent that makes food taste better also helps the market grow.

Recent Developments:

In March 2020 , K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT will announce the complete sale of Operating Unit Americas Forward and will reorganize the company.

, K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT will announce the complete sale of Operating Unit Americas Forward and will reorganize the company. In January 2020 , Tata Salt published “Salt Therapy,” which uses the healing properties of salt to help fight the adverse effects of air pollution.

, Tata Salt published “Salt Therapy,” which uses the healing properties of salt to help fight the adverse effects of air pollution. In December 2017, AkzoNobel's Specialty Chemicals announced plans to expand high-purity vacuum salt production at its Delfzijl plant in the Netherlands.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the world because its food service industry is growing and there are a lot of people living there. Rapid urbanisation and population growth have changed the way people eat processed and ready-to-eat foods like snacks, ready-to-eat meals, meat, and poultry. India and China are two of the countries that make the most vacuum salt in the world. All of these things have helped the regional market for vacuum salts grow.

As a well-established food and drink industry, Europe is seeing a lot of growth in the vacuum salt market. Since people are becoming more aware of how important high-quality food ingredients are, high-purity vacuum-evaporated salt is the best choice for cooking most foods. Several companies that make processed foods are also seeing demand. Manufacturers of animal feed are also using vacuum salting to make better feed. So, these things have made the regional market for vacuum salt grow.

North America is expected to grow a lot over the next few years because the food service industry is growing there. The regional vacuum salt market has grown because people eat a lot of ready-to-eat foods and meat products. Manufacturers in the chemical industry use vacuum salt a lot to make organic solvents and antimicrobials, which has also helped the market grow.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2022 USD 6.29 Billion By Type Granular Vacuum Salt, Fine Vacuum Salt, Briquette Vacuum Salt, Other By Application Water Softeners & Water Treatment, De-icing, Anticaking, Flavoring Agents, Others By End Use Households, Industrial, Other By Companies K+S Aktiengesellschaft, CIECH S.A., Tata Chemicals Ltd., AkzoNobel N.V., Suedwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, INEOS Group Limited, Dominion Salt Limited, Cerebos Ltd, Cheetham Salt Group, ACI Limited, WA Salt Group, Infosa Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Drivers

Vacuum salt is used as a flavouring agent and makes food and drinks taste and smell better. This salt is used to make a lot of different foods, like breads, ready-to-eat foods, drinks, and cured meats. Vacuum salting meets health and international rules, shortens the time it takes to make salt solutions for medicine, and lowers the cost of chemotherapy. In the coming years, it will drive market growth.

Vacuum salting is perfect for making feed for chickens and milk for cows. It is especially useful as a source of sodium in chicken feed that doesn't come from chloride. Vacuum salt is an important part of cow licks because it gives cows the salt and minerals they need and adds to what they normally eat. Cow licks can be used as regular salt blocks or as mineral salt blocks with important nutrients like cobalt, zinc, iron, copper, manganese, and iodine. So, many of the biggest players in the market are putting money into vacuum salt products for animal feed. This is expected to drive the growth of vacuum salt over the next few years.

Market Challenges

Manufacturers are raising the prices of vacuum salt products because they are in high demand. As a result, less people are buying vacuum salt products. In the last few years, the market demand for vacuum salt has been slowly going down because the price of animal feed is expected to go down. So, it's likely to slow the market's growth over the next few years.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, CIECH S.A., Tata Chemicals Ltd., AkzoNobel N.V., Suedwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, INEOS Group Limited, Dominion Salt Limited, Cerebos Ltd, Cheetham Salt Group, ACI Limited, WA Salt Group, Infosa, and others.

By Type

Granular Vacuum Salt

Fine Vacuum Salt

Briquette Vacuum Salt

Other

By End Use

Households

Industrial

Other

By Application

Water Softeners & Water Treatment

De-icing

Anticaking

Flavoring Agents

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

