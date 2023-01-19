Global GPON Market Size To Grow USD 11.2 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 5.90%

New York, United States , Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global GPON Market Size to grow from USD 6.5 billion in 2021 to USD 11.2 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.90% during the forecast period. The overall demand for the worldwide GPON market has been fueled by the expanding telecommunications sector's growth as well as the increased use of cutting-edge technology. In addition, the connection benefits provided by GPON technologies to homes and offices have fuelled market expansion.

Recent Developments In The Global Market

In December 2021, Turk Telekom has accelerated its high-speed network deployment in Turkey. A successful 25G PON trial has been completed by the company in Turkey, as part of this initiative, where speeds over 10 times higher than those possible with existing GPON networks have been achieved.

In January 2022, Calix, Inc. recently announced that over 225 broadband service providers (BSPs) around the world are actively setting up Calix XGS-PON networks in order to provide consumers and businesses with high-speed symmetrical 10G services. BSPs can now simplify the operation of their networks with the Intelligent Access EDGE based on the AXOS® Network Innovation Platform and accelerate fiber deployments.

Summary:

A fibre access technology known as gigabit passive optical networks (GPON) essentially offers high-speed voice, video, and data services to commercial and residential clients. Another point-to-multipoint access system that makes use of optical wavelength division multiplexing is GPON. One fibre can therefore be utilised for both upstream and downstream data. Certain advantages of the GPON technology include reduced physical equipment requirements, low maintenance requirements, easier network management, increased capacity that is supplied more effectively, and fast data transmission. The market for GPON technology is being supported by a number of factors, including the growing use of NG-PON2 for 5G network backhaul and the rising demand for high-speed broadband services.

Additionally, the telecommunications industry is expanding quickly, and GPON technology is continually improving. The market will be driven by the utility provided by GPON technologies to households and offices, particularly in terms of connection. In addition, the market would be driven throughout the projection period by the rising adoption of FTTH service in the Asia Pacific region. The market's expansion will be hampered by a few constraints, including expensive installation and running costs and the need for a constant power source. Additionally, it is anticipated that growth will be gradual because of the availability of substitute technologies, issues with interoperability, and operational difficulties with fibre optics. In addition, the lack of standards and protocols, intricate integrated systems, and a skilled workforce are all potential roadblocks to the overall development of the global GPON market.

Global GPON Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (2.5G PON, XG-PON) By Component (Optical Network Terminal, Optical Line Terminal) By Application (FTTH, Other FTTx) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

NG-PON2 technology holds the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the global GPON market is segmented into 2.5G PON, XG-PON, XGS-PON, NG-PON2. Over the course of the forecast, NG-PON2 technology will have the highest market share. The likely contributing variables are a higher split ratio, greater upstream and downstream transmission rates, and enhanced security. The rollout of NG-PON2 for mobile backhaul and fronthaul applications gives GPON vendors another opportunity to expand the market in this space.

Optical Network Terminal (ONT) is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR for the forecast period.

Based on the component, the global GPON market is segmented into Optical Network Terminal and Optical Line Terminal. The segment for optical network terminals (ONT) is predicted to experience the highest CAGR during the projection period. An ONT's main function is to convert optical impulses supplied over fibre into electrical signals that can be transmitted to users in both business and residential settings. Because of this, there is increased demand in this industry.

The mobile backhaul segment to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global GPON market is segmented into FTTH, other FTTx, and Mobile Backhaul. The mobile backhaul segment will see the highest CAGR of these during the projection period. The benefits stem from its capacity to let telecommunications providers to increase their bandwidth capacity, maintain high standards of dependability and service quality, all while lowering operating expenses. The effective topology, minimal hardware requirements, scalability, redundancy, and synergy using the current fixed-line access have all contributed to the acceptance of mobile backhaul application segments.

Europe is dominating the market with the highest CAGR of more than 15.1%.

Due to actions made in line with the goals of the European Union in extending broadband coverage and enhancing connectivity, the European region is dominating the GPON market with over 15.1% CAGR. It is predicted that all of these elements will increase the effectiveness of GPON solutions and more effectively boost local demand.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market.

