Caliber Auto Care opens new center near San Antonio Medical Center

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caliber Auto Care, part of the Caliber family of brands alongside Caliber Collision and Caliber Auto Glass, continues its expansion with its newest automotive repair center at 8551 Wurzbach Road in San Antonio. Caliber Auto Care embodies the Caliber purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life® in four San Antonio locations and 33 centers across Texas.

“At Caliber Auto Care, we are Reimagining Car Care™ by elevating the automotive maintenance and repair experience. We are not the typical shop that you expect. Our teammates are highly trained, our centers are top notch and are equipped with the latest tools and technology,” said President of Caliber Auto Care, Joe Richards. “We build trust through transparency with our customers, as we help them address any automotive needs.”

The new Caliber Auto Care center makes car care convenient for everyone working and living nearby. Located on Wurzbach Road near the San Antonio Medical Center, Caliber Auto Care is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers may walk in or book appointments online.

The Wurzbach center recently celebrated its grand opening, featuring a ribbon cutting ceremony with the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce. Click here to view highlights of the grand opening ceremony.

The community can still enjoy special grand opening offers, including:

A free oil change for the first seven customers who visit the Wurzbach location through January 21, 2023.

$20 off $100 service or repair through April 30, 2023.

Caliber Auto Care locations offer customers full-service mechanical repairs, standard maintenance, a tire center for all vehicle brands, as well as these additional featured services:

Quick oil changes

Tires and wheel alignments

Digital Vehicle Inspections

Brake repairs

State inspections

A/C repairs

Vehicle diagnostics and calibrations

Diesel maintenance and repairs

Fleet Solutions

Suspension work

And more

Along with expert car care provided by Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)-certified technicians, customers are welcome to wait in a relaxing lounge with amenities like Starbucks coffee, a refreshment station, Wi-Fi and outlets for laptops and mobile devices. If customers prefer, Caliber Auto Care offers a free shuttle service to help them get on with their day. The Caliber Auto Care team values customers' time and will proactively provide vehicle status updates.

Schedule a service appointment online at the newest Caliber Auto Care center on Wurzbach Road.

About Caliber

Founded in 1997, the Caliber portfolio of brands has grown to more than 1,500 centers nationwide and features a full range of complementary automotive services, including Caliber Collision, the nation's largest auto collision repair provider across 40 states, Caliber Auto Care for mechanical repair and quick oil change services and Caliber Auto Glass for glass repair and replacement.

Caliber was recognized as the only company of its kind to make the Forbes 2021 list of "America's Best Large Employers," an honor awarded to companies with high employee satisfaction. Caliber was also the only auto service provider to receive an Inc. 2021 Best in Business gold medal in the Extra Large Company (500+ employees) category, recognizing Caliber for going above and beyond to make a positive impact.

With the purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®, Caliber's more than 25,000 teammates are committed to getting customers back on the road safely—and back to the rhythm of their lives. Dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience, Caliber continues to rank among the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Learn more about Caliber at Caliber.com.

