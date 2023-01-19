Mint Ventures Releases New Cycle Outlook Report on Web3 Trends, Insights and Guidance for New Projects in 2023 and Beyond

Toronto, Canada, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mint Ventures, a recognized leader in Web3 research, investment, and analysis spaces, has released its highly anticipated “Next Cycle Outlook” report. Authored by senior research partners and industry experts at Mint Ventures, the report is a deep dive into some of the biggest news headlines of 2022. It also provides a blueprint for what to expect in 2023 and beyond within the context of last year’s developments and offers actionable recommendations and intelligence to guide 2023’s Web3 movers and shakers.



Mint Ventures supports the development and growth of promising Web3 initiatives. As a research-driven firm that funds promising blockchain companies with positive and proven fundamentals and helps propel them forward, Mint Ventures conducts thorough primary research and analysis of market trends, business performance metrics, and user sentiment within the context of fluid market dynamics and an evolving regulatory landscape. By publishing high-impact findings on where the market is heading and what future opportunities are on the horizon, Mint Ventures is empowering Web3 leaders and innovators with the insights, data, and research that can help guide investments, policy-making, and user traction.

Alex Xu, a research partner at Mint Ventures and blockchain thought leader who specializes in comprehensive fundamental analysis of DeFi and stablecoins, said: “One of our business mandates at Mint Ventures is to be a curator of non-obvious market trends for others. Our analysis of successful projects and promising new ideas helps us produce independent research papers on various Web3 sectors so that we can bring Web3 inclusion to everyone. The Next Cycle Outlook report is a comprehensive review of 2022’s biggest news stories and is a useful guide to anyone who wants to understand where the market is headed and why.”

Some of the leading sectors covered by the report include DeFi, GameFi, and DAOs. Market vulnerabilities, a rapidly evolving regulatory framework, low-cost trust, the role of public sentiment, decentralized stablecoins, the power of NFTs, and Layer-2 solutions are also discussed at length in the report using real-life examples and developments. These include the surprising regulatory action against Tornado Cash, an ETH-based coin mixer, the success of ConstitutionDAO, the collapse of the LUNA ecosystem, Polygon’s initiation of the Layer-2 wars, new AMM innovations, the role of ZK rollups in the future, and building the next killer app, based on the business models of Yuga Labs, StepN, and Limit Break’s use of gamified NFTs.

Looking to the future, the report also provides guidance on what aspiring businesses and entrepreneurs should do to be successful in the Web3 space of the future. It discusses whether now is a good time to get into Web3, how to find opportunities in Web3, and how to improve yourself as an existing Web3 player.

To read the report’s in-depth analysis and recommendations, click here, and you can follow Mint Ventures by visiting https://mintventures.fund/. Other high-impact research publications from Mint Ventures can also be accessed at https://mintventures.fund/research.

