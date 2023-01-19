Banner Corporation Reports Net Income of $54.4 Million, or $1.58 Per Diluted Share, for Fourth Quarter 2022; Earns $195.4 Million in Net Income, or $5.67 Per Diluted Share, for 2022; Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.48 Per Share

WALLA WALLA, Wash., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: BANR) (“Banner”), the parent company of Banner Bank, today reported net income of $54.4 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, an 11% increase compared to $49.1 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for the preceding quarter and a 9% increase compared to $49.9 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Banner’s fourth quarter 2022 results include $6.7 million of provision for credit losses, compared to $6.1 million of provision for credit losses in the preceding quarter and $5.2 million in recapture of provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2021. In addition, the current quarter included an accrual of $3.5 million of legal expense in relation to a potential settlement of a pending litigation matter. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income decreased 3% to $195.4 million, or $5.67 per diluted share, compared to net income of $201.0 million, or $5.76 per diluted share for the prior year. Full year 2022 results include $10.4 million in provision for credit losses, compared to $33.4 million in recapture of provision for credit losses in 2021. In addition, Banner recognized a $7.8 million gain related to the branch sale completed during the second quarter of 2022.

Banner announced that its Board of Directors increased its regular quarterly cash dividend by 9% to $0.48 per share. The dividend will be payable February 13, 2023, to common shareholders of record on February 02, 2023.

“Banner’s 2022 operating results reflect the continued successful execution of our super community bank strategy, and the benefits of implementing Banner Forward initiatives,” said Mark Grescovich, President and CEO. “Our performance for the fourth quarter of 2022 benefited from solid loan growth and higher yields on interest-earning assets that led to net interest margin expansion. Our continued focus on fostering new client relationships contributed to our 13% growth in loans, excluding PPP loans, compared to 2021. Our asset sensitive balance sheet contributed to the expansion of our net interest margin. As we continue to grow, we remain true to our values and guiding principle: Do the right thing for our clients, communities, employees, and shareholders through all economic cycles.”

“During the fourth quarter of 2022, we published our inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Highlights Report,” said Grescovich. “This report identifies ongoing practices and recent accomplishments in the areas of environmental risk and impact management, social responsibility (including diversity, equity and inclusion) and governance. While we’ve been engaged in ESG activities and practices for a very long time, creating this report makes it easier to share more examples and greater detail with interested stakeholders in a single, dedicated document.” The report can be found on our website, bannerbank.com/esg.

“Banner Forward, our bank-wide initiative to enhance revenue growth and reduce operating expense, is having a meaningful impact on earnings,” said Grescovich. “Beginning during the third quarter of 2021, Banner Forward is focused on accelerating growth in commercial banking, deepening relationships with retail clients, and advancing technology strategies to enhance our digital service channels, while streamlining underwriting and back office processes. The implementation of the revenue initiatives benefited the second half of 2022 and are expected to continue ramping up in 2023. The efficiency-related initiatives associated with Banner Forward have largely been completed. During the fourth quarter of 2022, we incurred expenses of $838,000 related to Banner Forward.”

At December 31, 2022, Banner Corporation had $15.83 billion in assets, $10.01 billion in net loans and $13.62 billion in deposits. Banner operates 137 full service branch offices, including branches located in eight of the top 20 largest western Metropolitan Statistical Areas by population.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Revenues increased 6% to $172.1 million, compared to $162.0 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 18% compared to $146.0 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Net interest income increased 9% to $159.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $146.4 million in the preceding quarter and increased 31%, compared to $121.5 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 4.23%, compared to 3.85% in the preceding quarter and 3.17% in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Mortgage banking revenues increased to $2.3 million, compared to $105,000 in the preceding quarter, and decreased 59% compared to $5.6 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Return on average assets was 1.34%, compared to 1.18% in both the preceding quarter and fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Net loans receivable increased 3% to $10.01 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $9.69 billion at September 30, 2022, and increased 12% compared to $8.95 billion at December 31, 2021.
  • Non-performing assets increased to $23.4 million, or 0.15% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, compared to $15.6 million, or 0.10% of total assets at September 30, 2022, and decreased slightly compared to $23.7 million, or 0.14% of total assets, at December 31, 2021.
  • The allowance for credit losses - loans was $141.5 million, or 1.39% of total loans receivable, as of December 31, 2022, compared to $135.9 million, or 1.38% of total loans receivable as of September 30, 2022 and $132.1 million, or 1.45% of total loans receivable as of December 31, 2021.
  • Core deposits (non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts) decreased to $12.90 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $13.51 billion at September 30, 2022, and $13.49 billion a year ago. Core deposits represented 95% of total deposits at December 31, 2022.
  • Dividends paid to shareholders were $0.44 per share in the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
  • Common shareholders’ equity per share increased 3% to $42.59 at December 31, 2022, compared to $41.20 at the preceding quarter end, and decreased 14% from $49.35 a year ago.
  • Tangible common shareholders’ equity per share* increased 5% to $31.41 at December 31, 2022, compared to $29.97 at the preceding quarter end, and decreased 17% from $38.02 a year ago.

*Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) measure; see the discussion and reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 16.

Income Statement Review

Net interest income was $159.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $146.4 million in the preceding quarter and $121.5 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. Banner’s net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 4.23% for the fourth quarter of 2022, a 38 basis-point increase compared to 3.85% in the preceding quarter and a 106 basis-point increase compared to 3.17% in the fourth quarter a year ago. “Rising market interest rates during the quarter produced higher yields on loans and investment securities which improved our net interest margin. Our net interest margin was also enhanced by increases in average loan balances during the quarter,” said Grescovich.

Average yields on interest-earning assets increased 43 basis points to 4.40% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.97% for the preceding quarter and increased 111 basis points compared to 3.29% in the fourth quarter a year ago. Since March 2022, in response to inflation, the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) of the Federal Reserve System has increased the target range for the federal funds rate by 425 basis points, including 125 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2022, to a range of 4.25% to 4.50%. The increase in average yields on interest-earning assets during the current quarter reflects the benefit of variable rate interest-earning assets repricing higher, as well as new loans being originated at higher interest rates. Average loan yields increased 32 basis points to 5.14% compared to 4.82% in the preceding quarter and increased 57 basis points compared to 4.57% in the fourth quarter a year ago. The increase in average loan yields during the current quarter compared to the preceding and prior year quarters was primarily the result of rising interest rates. The year-over-year increase in average loan yields was partially offset by a decline in the recognition of deferred loan fee income due to loan repayments from U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan forgiveness compared to the prior year quarter. Total deposit costs were 0.10% in the fourth quarter of 2022, which was a three basis-point increase compared to both the preceding quarter and fourth quarter a year ago. The total cost of funding liabilities was 0.18% during the fourth quarter of 2022, a five basis-point increase compared to 0.13% in both the preceding quarter and fourth quarter a year ago.

Banner recorded a $6.7 million provision for credit losses in the current quarter (comprised of a $6.0 million provision for credit losses - loans, a $680,000 provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments and a $19,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - held-to-maturity debt securities). This compares to a $6.1 million provision for credit losses in the prior quarter (comprised of a $6.3 million provision for credit losses - loans, a $205,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments and a $55,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - held-to-maturity debt securities) and a $5.2 million recapture of provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter a year ago (comprised of an $8.1 million recapture of provision for credit losses - loans, a $2.3 million provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments and a $579,000 provision for credit losses - held-to-maturity debt securities). The provision for credit losses for the current and preceding quarter primarily reflects loan growth and, to a lesser extent, a deterioration in forecasted economic indicators utilized to estimate credit losses.

Total non-interest income was $13.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $15.6 million in the preceding quarter and $24.5 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The decrease in non-interest income during the current quarter, compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a $628,000 decrease in deposit fees and other service charges and a $3.7 million net loss on the sale of securities recorded during the current quarter, partially offset by a $2.2 million increase in mortgage banking revenues. The decrease in non-interest income during the current quarter, compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to a $3.3 million decrease in mortgage banking revenues, a $3.3 million decrease in miscellaneous non-interest income primarily due to a valuation adjustment recognized on the SBA servicing asset and higher gains related to SBA loans sold during the fourth quarter a year ago, and the previously mentioned net loss recognized on the sale of securities during the current quarter, partially offset by a $917,000 increase in bank-owned life insurance income. Deposit fees and other service charges were $10.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $11.4 million in the preceding quarter and $10.3 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Mortgage banking revenues, including gains on one- to four-family and multifamily loan sales and loan servicing fees, were $2.3 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $105,000 in the preceding quarter and $5.6 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The increase from the preceding quarter primarily reflects a negative fair value adjustment recognized in the previous quarter on multifamily held for sale loans. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily reflects a reduction in the volume and a decrease in the gain on sale margin for one- to four-family loans sold. The reduction in the volume of one-to four family loans sold primarily reflects reduced refinancing activity, as well as decreased purchase activity as interest rates increased during the current year. Home purchase activity accounted for 90% of one- to four-family mortgage loan originations in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 88% in the preceding quarter and was 64% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Mortgage banking revenue included a $723,000 lower of cost or market upward adjustment for the current quarter due to the transfer of multifamily held for sale loans to held for investment portfolio loans, partially offset by a negative fair value adjustment on multifamily held for sale loans. This compares to a $2.2 million lower of cost or market downward adjustment recorded during the preceding quarter on multifamily held for sale loans due to increases in market interest rates this year.

Fourth quarter 2022 non-interest income also included a $157,000 net gain for fair value adjustments as a result of changes in the valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value, principally comprised of certain investment securities held for trading and limited partnership investments, and a $3.7 million net loss on the sale of securities. In the preceding quarter, results included a $532,000 net gain for fair value adjustments and a $6,000 net gain on the sale of securities. In the fourth quarter a year ago, results included a $2.7 million net gain for fair value adjustments and a $136,000 net loss on the sale of securities.

Total revenue increased 6% to $172.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $162.0 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 18% compared to $146.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted revenue* (the total of net interest income and total non-interest income excluding the net gain or loss on the sale of securities, the net change in valuation of financial instruments, and the gain on sale of branches) was $175.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $161.5 million in the preceding quarter and $143.4 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year ended December 31, 2022, total revenue was $628.4 million compared to $593.3 million during 2021, with adjusted revenue* totaling $623.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $588.2 million in 2021.

Total non-interest expense was $99.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $95.0 million in the preceding quarter and $91.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in non-interest expense for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter primarily reflects a $1.1 million decrease in capitalized loan origination costs, primarily due to decreases in production for construction and land loans, a $1.5 million increase in occupancy and equipment expenses, primarily reflecting increased building rent expense due to lease buyouts during the quarter as well as weather related increases in building maintenance expense, and a $3.7 million increase in professional and legal expenses, primarily due to a $3.5 million accrual during the current quarter in relation to a potential settlement of a pending litigation matter, partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in salary and employee benefits expense, primarily due to a decrease in commission expense. The increase in non-interest expense for the current quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago primarily reflects an increase in salary and employee benefits expense, a decrease in capitalized loan origination costs and an increase in professional and legal expenses, partially offset by a $2.3 million loss on extinguishment of debt as a result of the redemption of $8.2 million of junior subordinated debentures during fourth quarter of 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, total non-interest expense was $377.3 million, compared to $380.1 million in the prior year. Banner’s efficiency ratio was 57.52% for the fourth quarter, compared to 58.65% in the preceding quarter and 62.88% in same quarter a year ago. Banner’s adjusted efficiency ratio* was 54.43% for the fourth quarter, compared to 57.04% in the preceding quarter and 59.71% in the year ago quarter.

Federal and state income tax expense totaled $12.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 resulting in an effective tax rate of 18.1%, reflecting the benefits from tax exempt income as well as some adjustments related to filing its annual tax returns. Banner’s statutory income tax rate is 23.5%, representing a blend of the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0% and apportioned effects of the state income tax rates.

* Non-GAAP measure; see the discussion and reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 16.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets decreased 3% to $15.83 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $16.36 billion at September 30, 2022, and decreased 6% when compared to $16.80 billion at December 31, 2021. The total of securities and interest-bearing deposits held at other banks was $4.28 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $5.01 billion at September 30, 2022 and $6.26 billion at December 31, 2021. The decreases compared to the prior quarter and the prior year quarter were primarily due to a decrease in interest-bearing deposits. The average effective duration of Banner's securities portfolio was approximately 6.5 years at December 31, 2022, compared to 4.6 years at December 31, 2021.

Total loans receivable increased to $10.15 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $9.83 billion at September 30, 2022, and $9.08 billion at December 31, 2021. Excluding SBA PPP loans, total loans receivable increased $325.1 million from the preceding quarter and increased $1.19 billion from the fourth quarter a year ago. SBA PPP loans decreased 41% to $7.9 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $13.4 million at September 30, 2022, and decreased 94% to $133.9 million at December 31, 2021. One- to four-family residential loans increased to $1.17 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.03 billion at September 30, 2022, and $657.5 million a year ago. The increase in one- to four-family residential loans from the preceding quarter was primarily the result of one- to four-family construction loans converting to one- to four-family portfolio loans as construction was completed and new production during the fourth quarter of 2022. Multifamily real estate loans increased 9% to $645.1 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $592.8 million at September 30, 2022, and increased 22% compared to $530.9 million a year ago. The current quarter increase in multifamily loans was due to transferring $54.0 million of multifamily held for sale loans to held for investment portfolio loans. Commercial real estate loans decreased slightly to $3.64 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $3.66 billion at September 30, 2022 and decreased 4% when compared to $3.79 billion at December 31, 2021. Commercial business loans increased 4% to $2.23 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $2.15 billion at September 30, 2022, and increased 14% compared to $1.96 billion a year ago. Excluding SBA PPP loans, commercial business loans increased 4% to $2.22 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $2.14 billion at September 30, 2022, and increased 21% compared to $1.83 billion a year ago. Agricultural business loans decreased to $295.1 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $299.4 million at September 30, 2022, and increased from $280.6 million a year ago. Total construction, land and land development loans were $1.49 billion at December 31, 2022, a 3% increase from $1.44 billion at September 30, 2022, and a 14% increase from $1.31 billion at December 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase in multifamily construction loans. Consumer loans increased to $680.9 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $662.2 million at September 30, 2022, and increased from $555.9 million a year ago. The year-over-year increase in consumer loans was partially due to the purchase of a $25.6 million pool of consumer marine loans during the prior quarter.

Loans held for sale were $56.9 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $84.4 million at September 30, 2022, and $96.5 million at December 31, 2021. The volume of one- to four- family residential mortgage loans sold was $39.3 million in the current quarter, compared to $49.7 million in the preceding quarter and $245.9 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. No multifamily loans were sold during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $10.5 million sold in the preceding quarter and none sold in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Total deposits decreased to $13.62 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $14.23 billion at September 30, 2022, and $14.33 billion a year ago. Non-interest-bearing account balances decreased 5% to $6.18 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $6.51 billion at September 30, 2022, and 3% compared to $6.39 billion a year ago. Core deposits were 95% of total deposits at both December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022 and 94% of total deposits at December 31, 2021. Certificates of deposit increased to $723.5 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $721.9 million at September 30, 2022, and decreased 14% compared to $838.6 million a year earlier. Banner had $50.0 million of FHLB borrowings at December 31, 2022, compared to none at September 30, 2022 and $50.0 million a year ago.

At December 31, 2022, total common shareholders’ equity was $1.46 billion, or 9.20% of assets, compared to $1.41 billion or 8.61% of assets at September 30, 2022, and $1.69 billion or 10.06% of assets a year ago. The increase in total common shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2022 compared to September 30, 2022 was primarily due to a $39.1 million increase in retained earnings as a result of $54.4 million in net income, partially offset by the payment of cash dividends during the quarter. The decrease in total common shareholders’ equity from December 31, 2021 reflects a $363.0 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income, primarily due to an increase in the unrealized loss on the security portfolio as a result of an increase in interest rates, the repurchase of 200,000 shares of common stock in the second quarter of 2022 at an average cost of $54.80 per share, and the payment of cash dividends, partially offset by a $134.5 million increase in retained earnings. At December 31, 2022, tangible common shareholders’ equity*, which excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, net, was $1.07 billion, or 6.95% of tangible assets*, compared to $1.02 billion, or 6.41% of tangible assets, at September 30, 2022, and $1.30 billion, or 7.93% of tangible assets, a year ago.

Banner and Banner Bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized.” At December 31, 2022, Banner's estimated common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.44%, its estimated Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets ratio was 9.45%, and its estimated total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 14.04%. These regulatory capital ratios are estimates, pending completion and filing of Banner’s regulatory reports.

* Non-GAAP measure; see the discussion and reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 16.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses - loans was $141.5 million, or 1.39% of total loans receivable and 615% of non-performing loans, at December 31, 2022, compared to $135.9 million, or 1.38% of total loans receivable and 895% of non-performing loans, at September 30, 2022, and $132.1 million, or 1.45% of total loans receivable and 578% of non-performing loans, at December 31, 2021. In addition to the allowance for credit losses - loans, Banner maintains an allowance for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments, which was $14.7 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $14.0 million at September 30, 2022 and $12.4 million at December 31, 2021. Net loan charge-offs totaled $496,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net loan recoveries of $869,000 in the preceding quarter and $311,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago. Non-performing loans were $23.0 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $15.2 million at September 30, 2022, and $22.8 million a year ago.

Banner’s total substandard loans were $137.2 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $136.4 million at September 30, 2022, and $198.4 million a year ago. The year over year decrease primarily reflects the payoff of substandard loans as well as risk rating upgrades during the current year.

Banner’s total non-performing assets were $23.4 million, or 0.15% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, compared to $15.6 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at September 30, 2022, and $23.7 million, or 0.14% of total assets, a year ago.

About the Company

Banner Corporation is a $15.83 billion bank holding company operating one commercial bank in four Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. Visit Banner Bank on the Web at www.bannerbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “may,” “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” “potential,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made and based only on information then actually known to Banner. Banner does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These statements may relate to future financial performance, strategic plans or objectives, revenues or earnings projections, or other financial information. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the statements and could negatively affect Banner’s operating and stock price performance.

Factors that could cause Banner’s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: (1) potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth caused by increasing political instability from acts of war including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as increasing oil prices and supply chain disruptions, and any governmental or societal responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possibility of new COVID-19 variants; (2) the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, which could necessitate additional provisions for credit losses, resulting both from loans originated and loans acquired from other financial institutions; (3) results of examinations by regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require increases in the allowance for credit losses or writing down of assets or impose restrictions or penalties with respect to Banner’s activities; (4) competitive pressures among depository institutions; (5) the effect of inflation on interest rate movements and their impact on client behavior and net interest margin; (6) the transition away from the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) toward new interest rate benchmarks; (7) the impact of repricing and competitors’ pricing initiatives on loan and deposit products; (8) fluctuations in real estate values; (9) the ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to meet clients’ needs and developments in the market place; (10) the ability to access cost-effective funding; (11) disruptions, security breaches or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform critical processing functions; (12) changes in financial markets; (13) changes in economic conditions in general and in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and California in particular, including the risk of inflation; (14) the costs, effects and outcomes of litigation; (15) legislation or regulatory changes, including but not limited to changes in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules, other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry and changes in federal and/or state tax laws or interpretations thereof by taxing authorities; (16) changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; (17) future acquisitions by Banner of other depository institutions or lines of business; (18) future goodwill impairment due to changes in Banner’s business or changes in market conditions; (19) the costs associated with Banner Forward; (20) other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services; and (21) other risks detailed from time to time in Banner’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including Banner’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K.


RESULTS OF OPERATIONSQuarters Ended Years Ended
(in thousands except shares and per share data)Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021
INTEREST INCOME:         
Loans receivable$129,450  $116,610  $104,929  $450,916  $445,731 
Mortgage-backed securities 19,099   17,558   13,220   67,585   45,723 
Securities and cash equivalents 17,009   16,951   8,397   54,068   29,046 
  165,558   151,119   126,546   572,569   520,500 
INTEREST EXPENSE:         
Deposits 3,623   2,407   2,384   10,124   11,770 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 198      348   489   2,592 
Other borrowings 132   81   109   377   467 
Subordinated debt 2,534   2,188   2,175   8,400   8,780 
  6,487   4,676   5,016   19,390   23,609 
Net interest income 159,071   146,443   121,530   553,179   496,891 
PROVISION (RECAPTURE) FOR CREDIT LOSSES 6,704   6,087   (5,243)  10,364   (33,388)
Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit losses 152,367   140,356   126,773   542,815   530,279 
NON-INTEREST INCOME:         
Deposit fees and other service charges 10,821   11,449   10,341   44,459   39,495 
Mortgage banking operations 2,311   105   5,643   10,834   33,948 
Bank-owned life insurance 2,120   1,804   1,203   7,794   5,000 
Miscellaneous 1,382   1,689   4,702   6,805   12,875 
  16,634   15,047   21,889   69,892   91,318 
Net (loss) gain on sale of securities (3,721)  6   (136)  (3,248)  482 
Net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value 157   532   2,721   807   4,616 
Gain on sale of branches, including related deposits          7,804    
Total non-interest income 13,070   15,585   24,474   75,255   96,416 
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:         
Salary and employee benefits 60,309   61,639   57,798   242,266   244,351 
Less capitalized loan origination costs (4,877)  (5,984)  (7,647)  (24,313)  (34,401)
Occupancy and equipment 13,506   12,008   13,885   52,018   52,850 
Information and computer data services 6,535   6,803   6,441   25,986   24,356 
Payment and card processing services 5,109   5,508   5,062   21,195   20,544 
Professional and legal expenses 6,328   2,619   2,251   14,005   22,274 
Advertising and marketing 1,350   1,326   2,071   3,959   6,036 
Deposit insurance 1,739   1,946   1,340   6,649   5,583 
State and municipal business and use taxes 1,304   1,223   976   4,693   4,343 
Real estate operations, net 28   68   49   (104)  (22)
Amortization of core deposit intangibles 1,215   1,215   1,574   5,279   6,571 
Loss on extinguishment of debt       2,284   793   2,284 
Miscellaneous 6,467   6,663   5,594   24,869   24,236 
  99,013   95,034   91,678   377,295   379,005 
COVID-19 expenses       127      436 
Merger and acquisition-related expenses             660 
Total non-interest expense 99,013   95,034   91,805   377,295   380,101 
Income before provision for income taxes 66,424   60,907   59,442   240,775   246,594 
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 12,044   11,837   9,515   45,397   45,546 
NET INCOME$54,380  $49,070  $49,927  $195,378  $201,048 
Earnings per common share:         
Basic$1.59  $1.43  $1.46  $5.70  $5.81 
Diluted$1.58  $1.43  $1.44  $5.67  $5.76 
Cumulative dividends declared per common share$0.44  $0.44  $0.41  $1.76  $1.64 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:         
Basic 34,226,162   34,224,640   34,292,967   34,264,322   34,610,056 
Diluted 34,437,151   34,416,017   34,575,607   34,459,922   34,919,188 
Increase (decrease) in common shares outstanding 2,259   429   641   (58,614)  (906,568)



FINANCIAL CONDITION      Percentage Change
(in thousands except shares and per share data)Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr
          
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$198,154  $273,052  $358,461  (27.4)% (44.7)%
Interest-bearing deposits 44,908   548,869   1,775,839  (91.8)% (97.5)%
Total cash and cash equivalents 243,062   821,921   2,134,300  (70.4)% (88.6)%
Securities - trading 28,694   28,383   26,981  1.1% 6.3%
Securities - available for sale 2,789,031   2,996,173   3,638,993  (6.9)% (23.4)%
Securities - held to maturity 1,117,588   1,132,852   520,922  (1.3)% 114.5%
Total securities 3,935,313   4,157,408   4,186,896  (5.3)% (6.0)%
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock 12,000   10,000   12,000  20.0% %
Securities purchased under agreements to resell 300,000   300,000   300,000  % %
Loans held for sale 56,857   84,358   96,487  (32.6)% (41.1)%
Loans receivable 10,146,724   9,827,096   9,084,763  3.3% 11.7%
Allowance for credit losses – loans (141,465)  (135,918)  (132,099) 4.1% 7.1%
Net loans receivable 10,005,259   9,691,178   8,952,664  3.2% 11.8%
Accrued interest receivable 57,284   50,689   42,916  13.0% 33.5%
Real estate owned (REO) held for sale, net 340   340   852  % (60.1)%
Property and equipment, net 138,754   141,280   148,759  (1.8)% (6.7)%
Goodwill 373,121   373,121   373,121  % %
Other intangibles, net 9,440   10,655   14,855  (11.4)% (36.5)%
Bank-owned life insurance 297,565   295,443   244,156  0.7% 21.9%
Operating lease right-of-use assets 49,283   51,908   55,257  (5.1)% (10.8)%
Other assets 355,153   372,508   242,609  (4.7)% 46.4%
Total assets$15,833,431  $16,360,809  $16,804,872  (3.2)% (5.8)%
LIABILITIES         
Deposits:         
Non-interest-bearing$6,176,998  $6,507,523  $6,385,177  (5.1)% (3.3)%
Interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts 6,719,531   7,004,799   7,103,125  (4.1)% (5.4)%
Interest-bearing certificates 723,530   721,944   838,631  0.2% (13.7)%
Total deposits 13,620,059   14,234,266   14,326,933  (4.3)% (4.9)%
Advances from FHLB 50,000      50,000  % %
Other borrowings 232,799   234,006   264,490  (0.5)% (12.0)%
Subordinated notes, net 98,947   98,849   98,564  0.1% 0.4%
Junior subordinated debentures at fair value 74,857   73,841   119,815  1.4% (37.5)%
Operating lease liabilities 55,205   58,031   59,756  (4.9)% (7.6)%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 200,839   209,226   148,303  (4.0)% 35.4%
Deferred compensation 44,293   43,931   46,684  0.8% (5.1)%
Total liabilities 14,376,999   14,952,150   15,114,545  (3.8)% (4.9)%
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY         
Common stock 1,293,959   1,291,741   1,299,381  0.2% (0.4)%
Retained earnings 525,242   486,108   390,762  8.1% 34.4%
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (362,769)  (369,190)  184  (1.7)% nm
Total shareholders’ equity 1,456,432   1,408,659   1,690,327  3.4% (13.8)%
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$15,833,431  $16,360,809  $16,804,872  (3.2)% (5.8)%
Common Shares Issued:         
Shares outstanding at end of period 34,194,018   34,191,759   34,252,632     
Common shareholders’ equity per share (1)$42.59  $41.20  $49.35     
Common shareholders’ tangible equity per share (1) (2)$31.41  $29.97  $38.02     
Common shareholders’ tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 6.95%  6.41%  7.93%    
Consolidated Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.45%  9.06%  8.76%    


(1)Calculation is based on number of common shares outstanding at the end of the period rather than weighted average shares outstanding.
(2)Common shareholders’ tangible equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. These ratios represent non-GAAP financial measures. See also Non-GAAP Financial Measures reconciliation tables on the final two pages of the press release tables.



ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION         
(dollars in thousands)         
       Percentage Change
LOANS (1)Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr
          
Commercial real estate (CRE):         
Owner-occupied$845,320  $862,792  $831,623  (2.0)% 1.6%
Investment properties 1,589,975   1,604,881   1,674,027  (0.9)% (5.0)%
Small balance CRE 1,200,251   1,188,351   1,281,863  1.0% (6.4)%
Multifamily real estate 645,071   592,834   530,885  8.8% 21.5%
Construction, land and land development:         
Commercial construction 184,876   171,029   167,998  8.1% 10.0%
Multifamily construction 325,816   275,488   259,116  18.3% 25.7%
One- to four-family construction 647,329   666,350   568,753  (2.9)% 13.8%
Land and land development 328,475   329,459   313,454  (0.3)% 4.8%
Commercial business:         
Commercial business 1,275,813   1,229,490   1,038,206  3.8% 22.9%
SBA PPP 7,594   13,060   132,574  (41.9)% (94.3)%
Small business scored 947,092   906,647   792,310  4.5% 19.5%
Agricultural business, including secured by farmland:         
Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 294,743   299,056   279,224  (1.4)% 5.6%
SBA PPP 334   344   1,354  (2.9)% (75.3)%
One- to four-family residential 1,173,112   1,025,143   657,474  14.4% 78.4%
Consumer:         
Consumer—home equity revolving lines of credit 566,291   545,807   458,533  3.8% 23.5%
Consumer—other 114,632   116,365   97,369  (1.5)% 17.7%
Total loans receivable$10,146,724  $9,827,096  $9,084,763  3.3% 11.7%
Restructured loans performing under their restructured terms$4,241  $4,352  $5,309     
Loans 30 - 89 days past due and on accrual$17,186  $15,208  $11,558     
Total delinquent loans (including loans on non-accrual), net$32,371  $21,728  $18,688     
Total delinquent loans / Total loans receivable 0.32%  0.22%  0.21%    

(1) December 31, 2021 loan balances were reclassified to match current period presentation.


LOANS BY GEOGRAPHIC LOCATION        Percentage Change
 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr
 Amount Percentage Amount Amount    
            
Washington$4,777,546 47.1% $4,648,124 $4,264,590 2.8% 12.0%
California 2,484,980 24.5%  2,323,740  2,138,340 6.9% 16.2%
Oregon 1,826,743 18.0%  1,765,254  1,652,364 3.5% 10.6%
Idaho 565,586 5.6%  588,498  525,141 (3.9)% 7.7%
Utah 75,967 0.7%  95,250  74,913 (20.2)% 1.4%
Other 415,902 4.1%  406,230  429,415 2.4% (3.1)%
Total loans receivable$10,146,724 100.0% $9,827,096 $9,084,763 3.3% 11.7%


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(dollars in thousands)

LOAN ORIGINATIONSQuarters Ended Years Ended
 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021
Commercial real estate$117,787 $92,062 $196,350 $418,635 $565,809
Multifamily real estate 8,881  4,603  25,933  37,612  110,640
Construction and land 301,804  444,365  522,081  1,935,476  1,975,664
Commercial business:         
Commercial business 298,396  218,044  203,549  1,034,950  731,315
SBA PPP         485,077
Agricultural business 24,314  9,879  13,061  89,655  61,997
One-to four-family residential 83,491  92,701  52,251  358,976  206,662
Consumer 102,502  126,940  101,365  545,254  465,213
Total loan originations (excluding loans held for sale)$937,175 $988,594 $1,114,590 $4,420,558 $4,602,377



ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION         
(dollars in thousands)         
 Quarters Ended Years Ended
CHANGE IN THEDec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES – LOANS         
Balance, beginning of period$135,918  $128,702  $139,915  $132,099  $167,279 
Provision (recapture) for credit losses – loans 6,043   6,347   (8,127)  8,158   (33,112)
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:         
Commercial real estate 88   88   635   392   1,729 
Construction and land          384   100 
One- to four-family real estate 18   25   47   181   199 
Commercial business 616   924   267   1,923   1,797 
Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 91   252   5   475   30 
Consumer 153   85   140   566   760 
  966   1,374   1,094   3,921   4,615 
Loans charged off:         
Commercial real estate       (1)  (2)  (3,767)
Multifamily real estate       (59)     (59)
Construction and land    (25)     (30)   
Commercial business (1,231)  (138)  (488)  (1,699)  (1,762)
Agricultural business, including secured by farmland    (42)     (42)  (181)
Consumer (231)  (300)  (235)  (940)  (914)
  (1,462)  (505)  (783)  (2,713)  (6,683)
Net (charge-offs) recoveries (496)  869   311   1,208   (2,068)
Balance, end of period$141,465  $135,918  $132,099  $141,465  $132,099 
Net (charge-offs) recoveries / Average loans receivable(0.005)%  0.009%  0.003%  0.013% (0.021)%



      
ALLOCATION OF     
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES – LOANSDec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021
Specific or allocated credit loss allowance:     
Commercial real estate$44,086  $44,365  $52,995 
Multifamily real estate 7,734   7,114   7,043 
Construction and land 29,171   27,985   27,294 
One- to four-family real estate 14,729   12,394   8,205 
Commercial business 33,299   31,854   26,421 
Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 3,475   3,455   3,190 
Consumer 8,971   8,751   6,951 
Total allowance for credit losses – loans$141,465  $135,918  $132,099 
Allowance for credit losses - loans / Total loans receivable 1.39%  1.38%  1.45%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / Non-performing loans 615%  895%  578%



 Quarters Ended Years Ended
CHANGE IN THEDec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - UNFUNDED LOAN COMMITMENTS         
Balance, beginning of period$14,041 $14,246  $10,127 $12,432 $13,297 
Provision/(recapture) for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments 680  (205)  2,305  2,289  (865)
Balance, end of period$14,721 $14,041  $12,432 $14,721 $12,432 



ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION     
(dollars in thousands)     
 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS     
Loans on non-accrual status:     
Secured by real estate:     
Commercial$3,683  $6,997  $14,159 
Construction and land 181   299   479 
One- to four-family 5,236   2,381   2,711 
Commercial business 9,886   1,462   2,156 
Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 594   594   1,022 
Consumer 2,126   1,779   1,754 
  21,706   13,512   22,281 
Loans more than 90 days delinquent, still on accrual:     
Secured by real estate:     
One- to four-family 1,023   1,556   436 
Commercial business    64   2 
Consumer 264   61   117 
  1,287   1,681   555 
Total non-performing loans 22,993   15,193   22,836 
REO 340   340   852 
Other repossessed assets 17   17   17 
Total non-performing assets$23,350  $15,550  $23,705 
Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.15%  0.10%  0.14%



 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021
LOANS BY CREDIT RISK RATING     
      
Pass$10,000,493 $9,672,473 $8,874,468
Special Mention 9,081  18,251  11,932
Substandard 137,150  136,372  198,363
Total$10,146,724 $9,827,096 $9,084,763



 Quarters Ended Years Ended
REAL ESTATE OWNEDDec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021
Balance, beginning of period$340 $340 $852 $852  $816 
Additions from loan foreclosures          512 
Proceeds from dispositions of REO       (864)  (783)
Gain on sale of REO       352   307 
Balance, end of period$340 $340 $852 $340  $852 



ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION          
(dollars in thousands)          
           
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION      Percentage Change 
 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr 
           
Non-interest-bearing$6,176,998 $6,507,523 $6,385,177 (5.1)% (3.3)%
Interest-bearing checking 1,811,153  1,856,244  1,947,414 (2.4)% (7.0)%
Regular savings accounts 2,710,090  2,824,711  2,784,716 (4.1)% (2.7)%
Money market accounts 2,198,288  2,323,844  2,370,995 (5.4)% (7.3)%
Total interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts 6,719,531  7,004,799  7,103,125 (4.1)% (5.4)%
Total core deposits 12,896,529  13,512,322  13,488,302 (4.6)% (4.4)%
Interest-bearing certificates 723,530  721,944  838,631 0.2 % (13.7)%
Total deposits$13,620,059 $14,234,266 $14,326,933 (4.3)% (4.9)%



GEOGRAPHIC CONCENTRATION OF DEPOSITS           
 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Percentage Change
 
 Amount Percentage Amount Amount Prior Qtr  Prior Yr Qtr 
Washington$7,563,056 55.6% $7,845,755 $7,952,376 (3.6)% (4.9)%
Oregon 2,998,572 22.0%  3,148,520  3,067,054 (4.8)% (2.2)%
California 2,331,524 17.1%  2,493,977  2,524,296 (6.5)% (7.6)%
Idaho 726,907 5.3%  746,014  783,207 (2.6)% (7.2)%
Total deposits$13,620,059 100.0% $14,234,266 $14,326,933 (4.3)% (4.9)%



INCLUDED IN TOTAL DEPOSITSDec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021
Public non-interest-bearing accounts$212,533 $192,742 $193,917
Public interest-bearing transaction & savings accounts 180,326  172,567  159,957
Public interest-bearing certificates 26,810  33,787  39,961
Total public deposits$419,669 $399,096 $393,835



ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION           
(dollars in thousands)           
ESTIMATED REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022Actual Minimum to be
categorized as
"Adequately Capitalized"		 Minimum to be
categorized as
"Well Capitalized"
 Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio
            
Banner Corporation-consolidated:           
Total capital to risk-weighted assets$1,769,064 14.04% $1,008,232 8.00% $1,260,290 10.00%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,528,694 12.13%  756,174 6.00%  756,174 6.00%
Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets 1,528,694 9.45%  647,345 4.00% n/a n/a
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,442,194 11.44%  567,130 4.50% n/a n/a
                
Banner Bank:           
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 1,684,766 13.38%  1,007,325 8.00%  1,259,156 10.00%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,544,396 12.27%  755,494 6.00%  1,007,325 8.00%
Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets 1,544,396 9.55%  646,935 4.00%  808,668 5.00%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,544,396 12.27%  566,620 4.50%  818,452 6.50%

These regulatory capital ratios are estimates, pending completion and filing of Banner's regulatory reports.


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION              
(dollars in thousands)              
(rates / ratios annualized)              
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST SPREADQuarters Ended
 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021
 Average
Balance		 Interest and
Dividends		Yield / Cost(3) Average
Balance		 Interest and
Dividends		Yield / Cost(3) Average
Balance		 Interest and
Dividends		Yield / Cost(3)
Interest-earning assets:              
Held for sale loans$45,654 $527 4.58% $68,608 $676 3.91% $73,101 $601 3.26%
Mortgage loans 8,175,281  103,478 5.02%  7,841,018  94,581 4.79%  7,362,363  83,059 4.48%
Commercial/agricultural loans 1,742,517  24,727 5.63%  1,670,595  20,418 4.85%  1,460,486  14,966 4.07%
SBA PPP loans 9,347  224 9.51%  21,943  613 11.08%  209,776  5,845 11.05%
Consumer and other loans 140,801  2,125 5.99%  120,583  1,824 6.00%  119,658  1,749 5.80%
Total loans(1) 10,113,600  131,081 5.14%  9,722,747  118,112 4.82%  9,225,384  106,220 4.57%
Mortgage-backed securities 3,187,557  19,244 2.40%  3,183,837  17,704 2.21%  2,838,759  13,344 1.86%
Other securities 1,628,553  15,945 3.88%  1,671,305  13,578 3.22%  1,550,383  8,466 2.17%
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 245,538  2,126 3.44%  778,196  4,406 2.25%  1,901,165  731 0.15%
FHLB stock 10,773  76 2.80%  10,000  75 2.98%  12,000  135 4.46%
Total investment securities 5,072,421  37,391 2.92%  5,643,338  35,763 2.51%  6,302,307  22,676 1.43%
Total interest-earning assets 15,186,021  168,472 4.40%  15,366,085  153,875 3.97%  15,527,691  128,896 3.29%
Non-interest-earning assets 927,585     1,100,313     1,306,437   
Total assets$16,113,606    $16,466,398    $16,834,128   
Deposits:              
Interest-bearing checking accounts$1,818,907  566 0.12% $1,862,887  429 0.09% $1,875,097  289 0.06%
Savings accounts 2,761,323  866 0.12%  2,822,153  481 0.07%  2,773,597  400 0.06%
Money market accounts 2,256,867  1,337 0.24%  2,378,851  769 0.13%  2,367,861  559 0.09%
Certificates of deposit 709,974  854 0.48%  740,014  728 0.39%  840,920  1,136 0.54%
Total interest-bearing deposits 7,547,071  3,623 0.19%  7,803,905  2,407 0.12%  7,857,475  2,384 0.12%
Non-interest-bearing deposits 6,402,297   %  6,458,749   %  6,523,149   %
Total deposits 13,949,368  3,623 0.10%  14,262,654  2,407 0.07%  14,380,624  2,384 0.07%
Other interest-bearing liabilities:              
FHLB advances 19,337  198 4.06%     %  50,000  348 2.76%
Other borrowings 238,217  132 0.22%  242,658  81 0.13%  266,559  109 0.16%
Junior subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 189,178  2,534 5.31%  189,178  2,188 4.59%  246,510  2,175 3.50%
Total borrowings 446,732  2,864 2.54%  431,836  2,269 2.08%  563,069  2,632 1.85%
Total funding liabilities 14,396,100  6,487 0.18%  14,694,490  4,676 0.13%  14,943,693  5,016 0.13%
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities(2) 292,480     257,058     216,940   
Total liabilities 14,688,580     14,951,548     15,160,633   
Shareholders’ equity 1,425,026     1,514,850     1,673,495   
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$16,113,606    $16,466,398    $16,834,128   
Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent)  $161,985 4.22%   $149,199 3.84%   $123,880 3.16%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)   4.23%    3.85%    3.17%
Reconciliation to reported net interest income:              
Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis   (2,914)     (2,756)     (2,350) 
Net interest income and margin, as reported  $159,071 4.16%   $146,443 3.78%   $121,530 3.11%
Additional Key Financial Ratios:              
Return on average assets   1.34%    1.18%    1.18%
Return on average equity   15.14%    12.85%    11.84%
Average equity/average assets   8.84%    9.20%    9.94%
Average interest-earning assets/average interest-bearing liabilities   189.97%    186.58%    184.40%
Average interest-earning assets/average funding liabilities   105.49%    104.57%    103.91%
Non-interest income/average assets   0.32%    0.38%    0.58%
Non-interest expense/average assets   2.44%    2.29%    2.16%
Efficiency ratio(4)   57.52%    58.65%    62.88%
Adjusted efficiency ratio(5)   54.43%    57.04%    59.71%


(1)Average balances include loans accounted for on a nonaccrual basis and loans 90 days or more past due. Amortization of net deferred loan fees/costs is included with interest on loans.
(2)Average other non-interest-bearing liabilities include fair value adjustments related to junior subordinated debentures.
(3)Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.6 million, $1.5 million and $1.3 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $1.3 million for both the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022 and $1.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
(4)Non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)Adjusted non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue. These represent non-GAAP financial measures. See the discussion and reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 16.



ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION           
(dollars in thousands)           
(rates / ratios annualized)           
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST SPREADYears Ended
 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021
 Average
Balance		 Interest and
Dividends		 Yield/Cost(3) Average
Balance		 Interest and
Dividends		 Yield/Cost(3)
Interest-earning assets:           
Held for sale loans$82,030 $2,973  3.62% $94,252 $3,066  3.25%
Mortgage loans 7,731,195  364,499  4.71%  7,225,860  328,115  4.54%
Commercial/agricultural loans 1,617,191  77,309  4.78%  1,498,808  62,479  4.17%
SBA PPP loans 41,167  4,677  11.36%  770,041  49,854  6.47%
Consumer and other loans 123,667  7,332  5.93%  122,520  7,298  5.96%
Total loans(1) 9,595,250  456,790  4.76%  9,711,481  450,812  4.64%
Mortgage-backed securities 3,130,124  68,148  2.18%  2,451,110  46,199  1.88%
Other securities 1,625,250  48,278  2.97%  1,336,974  30,114  2.25%
Equity securities     %  429    %
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 969,952  9,633  0.99%  1,392,619  1,955  0.14%
FHLB stock 10,628  357  3.36%  13,966  592  4.24%
Total investment securities 5,735,954  126,416  2.20%  5,195,098  78,860  1.52%
Total interest-earning assets 15,331,204  583,206  3.80%  14,906,579  529,672  3.55%
Non-interest-earning assets 1,169,271      1,268,348    
Total assets$16,500,475     $16,174,927    
Deposits:           
Interest-bearing checking accounts$1,890,917  1,557  0.08% $1,755,293  1,188  0.07%
Savings accounts 2,810,264  2,053  0.07%  2,652,018  1,833  0.07%
Money market accounts 2,364,122  3,143  0.13%  2,305,814  2,670  0.12%
Certificates of deposit 764,255  3,371  0.44%  876,509  6,079  0.69%
Total interest-bearing deposits 7,829,558  10,124  0.13%  7,589,634  11,770  0.16%
Non-interest-bearing deposits 6,434,670    %  6,132,875    %
Total deposits 14,264,228  10,124  0.07%  13,722,509  11,770  0.09%
Other interest-bearing liabilities:           
FHLB advances 15,285  489  3.20%  97,945  2,592  2.65%
Other borrowings 249,681  377  0.15%  240,817  467  0.19%
Junior subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 189,870  8,400  4.42%  247,583  8,780  3.55%
Total borrowings 454,836  9,266  2.04%  586,345  11,839  2.02%
Total funding liabilities 14,719,064  19,390  0.13%  14,308,854  23,609  0.16%
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities(2) 253,983      206,774    
Total liabilities 14,973,047      14,515,628    
Shareholders’ equity 1,527,428      1,659,299    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$16,500,475     $16,174,927    
Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent)  $563,816  3.67%   $506,063  3.39%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)    3.68%     3.39%
Reconciliation to reported net interest income:           
Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis   (10,637)      (9,172)  
Net interest income and margin, as reported  $553,179  3.61%   $496,891  3.33%
Additional Key Financial Ratios:           
Return on average assets    1.18%     1.24%
Return on average equity    12.79%     12.12%
Average equity/average assets    9.26%     10.26%
Average interest-earning assets/average interest-bearing liabilities    185.06%     182.32%
Average interest-earning assets/average funding liabilities    104.16%     104.18%
Non-interest income/average assets    0.46%     0.60%
Non-interest expense/average assets    2.29%     2.35%
Efficiency ratio(4)    60.04%     64.06%
Adjusted efficiency ratio(5)    57.99%     60.22%


(1)Average balances include loans accounted for on a nonaccrual basis and loans 90 days or more past due. Amortization of net deferred loan fees/costs is included with interest on loans.
(2)Average other non-interest-bearing liabilities include fair value adjustments related to junior subordinated debentures.
(3)Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $5.9 million and $5.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $4.8 million and $4.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
(4)Non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)Adjusted non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue. These represent non-GAAP financial measures. See the discussion and reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 16.



ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION         
(dollars in thousands)         
          
* Non-GAAP Financial Measures         
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common shareholders’ equity per share and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets (both of which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net), and references to adjusted revenue (which excludes fair value adjustments, net gain (loss) on the sale of securities and gain on sale of branches from the total of net interest income and total non-interest income) and the adjusted efficiency ratio (which excludes merger and acquisition-related expenses, COVID-19 expenses, Banner Forward expenses, amortization of core deposit intangibles, real estate owned operations, loss on extinguishment of debt and state/municipal taxes from non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue) represent non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Banner’s core operations reflected in the current quarter’s results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables below:
          
ADJUSTED REVENUEQuarters Ended Years Ended
 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021
Net interest income (GAAP)$159,071  $146,443  $121,530  $553,179  $496,891 
Non-interest income (GAAP) 13,070   15,585   24,474   75,255   96,416 
Total revenue (GAAP) 172,141   162,028   146,004   628,434   593,307 
Exclude net loss (gain) on sale of securities 3,721   (6)  136   3,248   (482)
Exclude net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value (157)  (532)  (2,721)  (807)  (4,616)
Exclude gain on sale of branches          (7,804)   
Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP)$175,705  $161,490  $143,419  $623,071  $588,209 



ADJUSTED EARNINGSQuarters Ended Years Ended
 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021
Net income (GAAP)$54,380  $49,070  $49,927  $195,378  $201,048 
Exclude net loss (gain) on sale of securities 3,721   (6)  136   3,248   (482)
Exclude net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value (157)  (532)  (2,721)  (807)  (4,616)
Exclude merger and acquisition-related expenses             660 
Exclude COVID-19 expenses       127      436 
Exclude gain on sale of branches          (7,804)   
Exclude Banner Forward expenses 838   411   1,157   5,293   11,604 
Exclude loss on extinguishment of debt       2,284   793   2,284 
Exclude related net tax (benefit) expense (1,057)  31   (236)  (174)  (2,373)
Total adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)$57,725  $48,974  $50,674  $195,927  $208,561 
          
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)$1.58  $1.43  $1.44  $5.67  $5.76 
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP)$1.68  $1.42  $1.47  $5.69  $5.97 



ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION         
(dollars in thousands)         
ADJUSTED EFFICIENCY RATIOQuarters Ended Years Ended
 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021
Non-interest expense (GAAP)$99,013  $95,034  $91,805  $377,295  $380,101 
Exclude merger and acquisition-related expenses             (660)
Exclude COVID-19 expenses       (127)     (436)
Exclude Banner Forward expenses (838)  (411)  (1,157)  (5,293)  (11,604)
Exclude CDI amortization (1,215)  (1,215)  (1,574)  (5,279)  (6,571)
Exclude state/municipal tax expense (1,304)  (1,223)  (976)  (4,693)  (4,343)
Exclude REO operations (28)  (68)  (49)  104   22 
Exclude loss on extinguishment of debt       (2,284)  (793)  (2,284)
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)$95,628  $92,117  $85,638  $361,341  $354,225 
          
Net interest income (GAAP)$159,071  $146,443  $121,530  $553,179  $496,891 
Non-interest income (GAAP) 13,070   15,585   24,474   75,255   96,416 
Total revenue (GAAP) 172,141   162,028   146,004   628,434   593,307 
Exclude net loss (gain) on sale of securities 3,721   (6)  136   3,248   (482)
Exclude net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value (157)  (532)  (2,721)  (807)  (4,616)
Exclude gain on sale of branches          (7,804)   
Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP)$175,705  $161,490  $143,419  $623,071  $588,209 
          
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 57.52%  58.65%  62.88%  60.04%  64.06%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 54.43%  57.04%  59.71%  57.99%  60.22%



TANGIBLE COMMON SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETSDec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021
Shareholders’ equity (GAAP)$1,456,432  $1,408,659  $1,690,327 
Exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net 382,561   383,776   387,976 
Tangible common shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP)$1,073,871  $1,024,883  $1,302,351 
      
Total assets (GAAP)$15,833,431  $16,360,809  $16,804,872 
Exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net 382,561   383,776   387,976 
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)$15,450,870  $15,977,033  $16,416,896 
Common shareholders’ equity to total assets (GAAP) 9.20%  8.61%  10.06%
Tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 6.95%  6.41%  7.93%
      
TANGIBLE COMMON SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY PER SHARE     
Tangible common shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP)$1,073,871  $1,024,883  $1,302,351 
Common shares outstanding at end of period 34,194,018   34,191,759   34,252,632 
Common shareholders’ equity (book value) per share (GAAP)$42.59  $41.20  $49.35 
Tangible common shareholders’ equity (tangible book value) per share (non-GAAP)$31.41  $29.97  $38.02 



