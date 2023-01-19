Proterra to Concentrate Electric Bus and Battery Manufacturing in Larger South Carolina Facilities With 2023 Exit from City of Industry Plant

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA) today announced plans to concentrate electric bus and battery manufacturing at its larger South Carolina production facilities following an exit from the company’s City of Industry, CA, plant by the end of 2023.



The company’s decision to consolidate electric bus and battery production in South Carolina does not affect Proterra’s operations at its Corporate Headquarters in Burlingame, CA, nor is it reflective of the hard work and contributions of Proterra employees in the City of Industry facility since its opening in 2017.

This transition is intended to improve Proterra’s overall production efficiency by increasing the utilization of its available capacity at the company’s largest manufacturing sites in Greenville and Greer, South Carolina. The consolidation of manufacturing sites will also allow the Company to better manage ongoing supply chain disruptions and decrease facilities costs.

The exit from Proterra’s City of Industry facility along with additional workforce reductions that the company plans to implement will impact approximately 300 roles this year. Proterra is taking steps to actively support these employees through this transition, including by providing severance and outplacement services.

“With rising adoption of zero-emission transportation, we remain focused on operating with financial discipline towards sustainable growth,” said Gareth Joyce, CEO of Proterra. “While we have appreciated being a part of the Los Angeles business community and value the hard work and dedication of our teammates, streamlining our manufacturing operations will allow us to improve our production efficiency over the course of the next year as we work to deliver on our mission.”

