ECN Capital Schedules 2023 Investor Day

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or “the Company”) will hold its annual Investor Day on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The format will be fully virtual with presentations given by management of ECN Capital as well as each of its operating subsidiaries beginning at approximately 12:30 p.m. EST and run consecutively. ECN will hold a virtual live Q&A following the day’s presentations at approximately 4:00 p.m. EST.



Institutional Investors and analysts should RSVP for the event webcast at investorday@ecncapitalcorp.com

About ECN Capital Corp.

With managed assets of US$4 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and institutional investors (collectively our “Partners”). ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on credit assets on behalf of its Partners, specifically consumer (manufactured housing and marine and recreational vehicle) loans. Our Partners are seeking high quality assets to match with their deposits or other liabilities. These services are offered through two operating segments: (i) Manufactured Housing Finance, and (ii) Marine and Recreational Vehicle Finance.

